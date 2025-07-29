

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amundi S.A. (AMDUF) reported that its second quarter net income group share climbed to 715 million euros from last year's 333 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 3.48 euros from 1.63 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net income for the latest quarter was 334 million euros. Excluding the exceptional tax contribution, it would have been 343 million euros.



Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter were 1.63 euros compared to 1.71 euros in the prior year.



Quarterly net revenues declined to 771 million euros from 864 million euros last year. Adjusted net revenues were 790 million euros, down 1.0% compared to the second quarter of 2024 pro forma.



