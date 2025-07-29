Tigermed Completes Acquisition of Japanese CRO Micron

HANGZHOU, China and TOKYO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigermed (300347.SZ / 3347.HK), a leading global provider of clinical research solutions across the full lifecycle of global biopharmaceutical and medical device products, today announces the completion of its acquisition of CRO company Micron,Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Tokyo, Micron is a Japan-based Contract Research Organization (CRO) focusing in medical imaging and clinical trial services with over 160 employees. Micron brings nearly two decades of expertise in clinical research and the largest team of imaging experts in Asia, served more than 250 clients and contributed to the successful approval of over 40 drugs.

As the first imaging CRO in Japan, Micron has built a strong reputation for technology excellence and pioneering practices in imaging biomarkers, AI-powered imaging support, and long-standing client trust.

Following the acquisition, Micron will be integrated into Tigermed's global network as a key entity under Tigermed Japan. Leveraging mature service team and deep regional expertise from Micron, as well as its worldwide operational layout, Tigermed will enhance its coverage across Japan and Asia-Pacific in medical imaging capabilities.

"It's a great honor to join Tigermed," said Mr. Hiroaki Suzuki, President and Co-founder of Micron. "Micron is committed to human health by supporting research activities in the medical field through utilizing imaging technologies. We believe our 20 years of medical imaging experience and expertise will become a strong support to Tigermed in this sector. And Tigermed's global presence and resources will open new vision for Micron for building a broader platform and opportunity for worldwide expansion."

"We are delighted to welcome Micron to the Tigermed family," said Mr. Michael Wen, Co-President of Tigermed. "Micron's unique strengths in technology and proven track record will be of great value to Tigermed's business expansion in Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The integration of our technologies and talent will comprehensively enhance our competitiveness in medical imaging and clinical services, empowering us to make greater contributions to global medical research and development."

About Micron

Micron, Inc. was established in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, with offices in Osaka and Nagoya. As an imaging CRO, Micron globally supports the development of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, biomarkers, and AI-guided SaMD through a range of clinical development services centered around medical imaging. Micron provides support across various aspects of clinical development, including monitoring, quality control, imaging core lab operations, image analysis, and centralized imaging review. The company also serves as an In Country Clinical Caretaker (ICCC), offering tailored assistance to foreign medtech and biotech companies conducting clinical trials in Japan. In addition, Micron supports niche areas such as theranostic clinical trials, contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine. Learn more at www.microncro.com

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trial to commercialization, we are collaborating with over 3,600 customers and committed to moving their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 180 locations with over 10,000 employees across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serving unmet patients' needs, and ultimately saving lives. Learn more at www.tigermedgrp.com

