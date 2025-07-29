Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038 | Ticker-Symbol: MTE
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 09:10
96,38 Euro
+0,44 % +0,42
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,3796,3809:23
96,3296,4109:20
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tigermed Completes Acquisition of Japanese CRO Micron

HANGZHOU, China and TOKYO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigermed (300347.SZ / 3347.HK), a leading global provider of clinical research solutions across the full lifecycle of global biopharmaceutical and medical device products, today announces the completion of its acquisition of CRO company Micron,Inc.


Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Tokyo, Micron is a Japan-based Contract Research Organization (CRO) focusing in medical imaging and clinical trial services with over 160 employees. Micron brings nearly two decades of expertise in clinical research and the largest team of imaging experts in Asia, served more than 250 clients and contributed to the successful approval of over 40 drugs.

As the first imaging CRO in Japan, Micron has built a strong reputation for technology excellence and pioneering practices in imaging biomarkers, AI-powered imaging support, and long-standing client trust.

Following the acquisition, Micron will be integrated into Tigermed's global network as a key entity under Tigermed Japan. Leveraging mature service team and deep regional expertise from Micron, as well as its worldwide operational layout, Tigermed will enhance its coverage across Japan and Asia-Pacific in medical imaging capabilities.

"It's a great honor to join Tigermed," said Mr. Hiroaki Suzuki, President and Co-founder of Micron. "Micron is committed to human health by supporting research activities in the medical field through utilizing imaging technologies. We believe our 20 years of medical imaging experience and expertise will become a strong support to Tigermed in this sector. And Tigermed's global presence and resources will open new vision for Micron for building a broader platform and opportunity for worldwide expansion."

"We are delighted to welcome Micron to the Tigermed family," said Mr. Michael Wen, Co-President of Tigermed. "Micron's unique strengths in technology and proven track record will be of great value to Tigermed's business expansion in Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The integration of our technologies and talent will comprehensively enhance our competitiveness in medical imaging and clinical services, empowering us to make greater contributions to global medical research and development."

About Micron

Micron, Inc. was established in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, with offices in Osaka and Nagoya. As an imaging CRO, Micron globally supports the development of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, biomarkers, and AI-guided SaMD through a range of clinical development services centered around medical imaging. Micron provides support across various aspects of clinical development, including monitoring, quality control, imaging core lab operations, image analysis, and centralized imaging review. The company also serves as an In Country Clinical Caretaker (ICCC), offering tailored assistance to foreign medtech and biotech companies conducting clinical trials in Japan. In addition, Micron supports niche areas such as theranostic clinical trials, contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine. Learn more at www.microncro.com

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trial to commercialization, we are collaborating with over 3,600 customers and committed to moving their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 180 locations with over 10,000 employees across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serving unmet patients' needs, and ultimately saving lives. Learn more at www.tigermedgrp.com

(1)Source:https://microncro.com/wp-content/uploads/4/2024/10/Micron_News_EN_20241024.pdf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739871/image_5015928_11395546.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tigermed-completes-acquisition-of-japanese-cro-micron-302515757.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.