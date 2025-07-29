

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage approvals from the UK and flash GDP from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes flash GDP data and retail sales figures. The economy is forecast to grow at a steady pace of 0.6 percent in the second quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases consumer expectations survey data.



In the meantime, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is scheduled to release UK mortgage approvals figures for June. The number of mortgages approvals is seen at 63,000 in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News