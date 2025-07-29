

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange group reported first half net loss attributable to owners of the parent company of 398 million euros. The Group posted consolidated net income of 1.17 billion euros for the first half of 2025, excluding a net provision of 1.27 billion euros, recorded in the first semester. Earnings per share excluding the impact of the GEPP provision net of tax amounted to 0.29 euros. Group EBITDAaL was 5.675 billion euros, up 3.8%. EBITDAaL from telecom activities was 5.71 billion euros, up 2.9%. First half revenues were 19.85 billion euros, rose 0.3% from prior year.



The Group said it is raising full-year targets, and now expects EBITDAaL growth of over 3%.



