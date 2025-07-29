

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a manufacturer of construction, mining and forestry equipment, Tuesday reported net income of 91.194 billion yen or 99.08 yen per share for the first quarter, lower than 109.737 billion yen or 116.47yen per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to drop in sales.



Operating income decreased 10.6% to 140.391 billion yen from 156.993 billion yean in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter reduced to 909.524 billion yen from 959.837 billion yen last year.



For the full year, the company expects sales to decrease 8.8% year-on-year to 3,745 billion yen. Net income for the year is expected to decline 29.7% to 309 billion yen with basic EPS of 334.83 yen.



