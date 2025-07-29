

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to a 6-day low of 171.56 against the yen, from an early high of 172.32.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro slid to near 2-week lows of 1.1574 and 1.5901 from early highs of 1.1599 and 1.5931, respectively.



The euro slipped to 0.9306 against the Swiss franc and 0.8673 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9316 and 0.8686, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro slid to more than 2-week lows of 1.7742 and 1.9392 from early highs of 1.7798 and 1.9441, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 168.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the greenback, 1.56 against the loonie, 0.92 against the franc, 0.84 against the pound, 1.76 against the aussie and 1.92 against the kiwi.



