

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic growth improved in the second quarter driven by robust domestic demand, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.7 percent sequentially after rising 0.6 percent in the prior period.



At the same time, annual GDP growth held steady at 2.8 percent in the second quarter.



On the expenditure-side, household consumption advanced 0.8 percent, while government spending was down 0.1 percent. Gross capital formation logged a quarterly growth of 2.1 percent.



Exports climbed 1.1 percent and imports gained 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales grew at a faster pace of 6.2 percent on a yearly basis in June, following May's 5.0 percent increase.



Month-on-month, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.3 percent in May.



