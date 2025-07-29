

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPF.PK) reported first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent of 22.95 billion Japanese yen or 43.90 yen per share down from 24.71 billion yen or 46.85 yen per share last year.



But operating revenues for the quarter grew to 548.70 billion yen from 516.78 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to be 122 billion yen with earnings per share of 259.62 yen on revenue of 2.370 trillion yen.



