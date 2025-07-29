

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Tuesday reported income before taxes of 160.282 billion yen for the first quarter, 55.7% higher than 102.931 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, helped by growth in all divisions.



Net income increased to 104.565 billion yen or 34.04 yen per share from 68.938 billion yen or 22.36 yen per share last year.



Net revenue for the quarter grew to 523.315 billion yen from 454.442 billion yen in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News