TOBII AB: Interim report second quarter 2025: Delivering on improved profitability and cash flow

Second quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 41% to SEK 284 million (201), with an organic growth of 54%.

Gross margin strengthened to 83% (79%).

Operating result (EBIT) improved by SEK 90 million to SEK 24 million (-66) including one-time volume order of SEK 70 million and write-off costs of SEK 48 million.

Profit/loss was SEK 4 million (-78).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.02 (-0.33).

Free cash flow improved by SEK 192 million to SEK 71 million (-121).

Cost reduction program delivered to date SEK 263 million in cash-related operational savings.

Significant events during the quarter

Tobii signed a new sales contract with Dynavox Group extending our engagement to 2029 and including a pre-purchase of SEK 100 million of components.

Tobii launched Glasses X: An easy to use and scalable eye tracking solution

Significant events after the quarter

In July, Tobii achieved EU homologation for our single camera DMS & OMS interior sensing offering in a program with a premium European OEM.

CEO Anand Srivatsa comments:

"We achieved major milestones during the second quarter of 2025, including significantly exceeding our 200 MSEK cost savings target, strengthening our cash position, and delivering a positive EBIT result for the period as well as on a rolling 12-month basis. In early July, we achieved EU-homologation for our single-camera DMS & OMS solution with a premium European OEM, furthering credibility for our automotive interior sensing solutions. Our key focus going forward is strengthening our cash position and continuing our strategic review of the business portfolio with the goal of transforming into a profitable and financially stronger company.

Net sales increased by 41 percent YoY in the second quarter, with an organic growth of 54 percent. The strong organic growth is mainly due to effects from a SEK 100 million volume deal stemming from our previously announced contract extension with Dynavox Group in our Integrations business segment. By the end of the year, we will return to regular, albeit lower revenue flows from Dynavox Group governed by minimum volume commitments. Overall, we are pleased the quarter demonstrated progress toward profitability, reflected in an EBIT margin of 9 percent and a positive EBIT result on a rolling 12-month basis. The measures we have taken have resulted in a strengthened cash position of 150 MSEK, exiting the second quarter.

We have made significant progress with our cost reduction program, focused on adjusting our cost structure and enhance profitability. During the second quarter, we executed on additional cost-saving measures to better align staffing with our strategy. We have exceeded our original target of 200 MSEK in savings started in July 2024 and have so far delivered SEK 263 million in cash-related operational savings.

We have made significant progress on our path to profitability and positive cash flow, but we still have work to do to fully achieve these goals. We expect that while there will be variations in the results of individual quarters, the long-term trend will demonstrate continuous improvements.

The second quarter saw significant one-off effects due to temporary revenue flows, customer pre-payments and a write-down of intangible assets. At the same time, we continued to structurally improve our business, focus our portfolio and reduce the cost base. We have strengthened our product offering with an EU-homologated single-camera solution and the new Glasses X offer.

The actions we have taken have strengthened our financial position. We are determined to continue our efforts to stay on the path of sustained improvements."

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

