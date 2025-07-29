Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QF | ISIN: EE3100137985 | Ticker-Symbol: I6B
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 09:59
3,210 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEFIT GREEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEFIT GREEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2003,40011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 10:24 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENEFIT GREEN AS: Finalization of Eesti Energia's takeover bid

On 26 June 2025 the shareholders of Enefit Green AS approved Eesti Energia's takeover of the shares of Enefit Green AS belonging to the minority shareholders of Enefit Green AS and delisting of Enefit Green shares from Nasdaq Tallinn.

The transfer of the shares to Eesti Energia and the simultaneous transfer of compensation (€3.40 per share) to all remaining minority shareholders is scheduled for 1 August 2025 with 31 July 2025 as a record date. The transactions will be settled automatically.

Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.