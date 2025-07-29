France's TotalEnergies has broken ground on a 1 GW solar project in Iraq. The first 250 MW phase is due to come online before the end of this year. TotalEnergies has started building a 1 GW solar project in southern Iraq. The solar farm, located in the Basra region, will be built in four units and is scheduled for full commissioning by 2028. Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani told the Iraqi News Agency that the first 250 MW unit is expected online before the end of the year. Once operational, the facility will supply power to 350,000 homes. TotalEnergies holds a 45% stake in the project, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...