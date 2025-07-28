TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Reports Cumulative Defense Sector Contracts of TAT Israel with Expected Revenues of Approximately $22 million Year to Date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NETANYA, Israel, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: TATT) (TASE: TATT), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, today announced the signing of a new $10 million contract with a leading Israeli defense integrator for the supply of OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) components.

This latest agreement brings the cumulative expected revenues from contracts secured with defense sector customers of TAT Israel to $22 million year-to-date. These contracts include a mix of OEM and MRO services and highlight TAT's strategic role as a trusted supplier to the Israeli Air Force and OEM for defense integrators.

"The contracts supporting the Israeli Air Force and global defense leaders underscore TAT's strategic role as a supplier of components and a provider of critical maintenance services across multiple aerial platforms," commented Igal Zamir, President and Chief Executive Officer of TAT. "In light of recent geopolitical developments and the resulting increase in Israel's defense budget, TAT is taking proactive steps to ensure it is well positioned to meet the growing demand."

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: TATT) (TASE: TATT) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APU's, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the issuance and sale of the shares, the closing date of the transaction, and the Company's intended use of the proceeds from the sale of the Shares. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Eran Yunger

Director of IR

Tel: +1-980-451-1115

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd