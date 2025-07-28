Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
WKN: A3DT9V | ISIN: US53578P1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.07.25 | 22:00
7,320 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKBANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKBANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
28.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding the sale of branches, merger and restructuring related income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $7.4 million 1, or $0.20 1 per diluted share for both the first and second quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Stable, strong core earnings. Annualized return on average assets was 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.19% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.05%1 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05%1 for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.91%1 for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Robust balance sheet growth. Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $2.36 billion, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $82.7 million or 14.58% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $107.0 million 2 or 9.19% annualized excluding the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion compared to $2.43 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $22.7 million, or 3.74% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $89.36 million 2 or 7.34% excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.
  • Improving credit quality. The Company's non-performing assets declined by $4.2 million to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets at March 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by resolutions to several loan relationships including a purchased credit deteriorated loan that was resolved at an amount greater than its purchase date fair value. The successful resolutions have decreased specific reserve needs by $2.5 million while enhancing the ratio of the allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets to 112.68% at June 30, 2025, compared to 102.22% at March 31, 2025.

  • Disciplined expense management. GAAP noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $18.1 million with an efficiency ratio of 64.79%, compared to $19.7 million of GAAP noninterest expense with an efficiency ratio of 50.29% for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding non-core operating expenses, the adjusted noninterest expense decreased $697 thousand 1 quarter over quarter from $18.7 million 1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to $18.0 million 1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 64.73%1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 66.96%1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong core earnings, combined with exceptional loan and deposit growth throughout our entire footprint," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "We remain focused on improving operating efficiency and expanding noninterest income to support our core business and enabling us to deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.80% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income was impacted by a linked quarter decline in purchase accounting accretion, together with a decrease in the average balances of loans and deposits due to the March 31, 2025 completion of the Branch Sale. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the current quarter was approximately $922 thousand less than that recognized in the first quarter of 2025. Cost of funds increased to 2.31% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the lower cost of deposits included in the Branch Sale as well as continued competition for deposits in the Bank's markets.

Noninterest income decreased quarter-over-quarter to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 due to the $11.1 million pre-tax gain from the Branch Sale in the first quarter. Excluding the gain on sale of the New Jersey branches, noninterest income grew by $769 thousand quarter-over-quarter, including increases in swap fee income and interchange income. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $1.1 million from $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $18.1 million compared to $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-core operating costs totaling $16 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, $912 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $631 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense decreased $697 thousand1 from $18.7 million 1 for the first quarter of 2025 to $18.0 million 1 for the second quarter of 2025 while decreasing $220 thousand 1 year-over-year from $18.3 million 1 for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 excludes expenses related to the reduction of the size of the Board of Directors included in other noninterest expense, as well as bonus accruals related to the completion of the Branch Sale included in salaries and employee benefits expense, and other merger and restructuring costs.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0% compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.1% and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0%, respectively. The tax rate increased quarter-over-quarter due to a state income tax apportionment adjustment in the first quarter of 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.89 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2025 totaled $2.46 billion and $2.33 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.43 billion and $2.25 billion, respectively at March 31, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.

Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $2.36 billion, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $82.7 million. Year-to-date, total loans have increased $107.0 million 2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 9.19% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the second quarter of 2025 were $154.6 million with funded balances of $137.1 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $985 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $873 thousand.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion compared to $2.43 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $22.7 million. Year-to-date, total deposits have increased $89.4 million 2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 7.34% annualized. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $646.7 million at June 30, 2025, generally flat from March 31, 2025. Brokered deposits decreased $28.6 million from $103.6 million at March 31, 2025 to $75.0 million at June 30, 2025. Excluding the $28.6 million change in brokered deposits and the impact from the Branch Sale, deposits increased $118.0 million 2 year-to-date representing an annualized growth rate of 10.1%.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents were $155.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $220.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $166.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased to $298.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $294.1 million at March 31, 2025 primarily as a result of a $4.6 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.96 at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.87 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.92 1 at June 30, 2025 compared to $5.80 1 at March 31, 2025 and $5.07 1 at June 30, 2024, representing 17% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation.

Asset Quality
The Company recorded a $344 thousand provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025, after recording a $228 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in provision was primarily related to commercial loan growth during the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets declined by $4.2 million to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets, compared to $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets at March 31, 2025. This improvement was driven largely by the favorable resolution of a purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loan above its purchase date fair value.

Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2025 were $14.5 million, representing 0.62% of total loans compared to $12.7 million or 0.56% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and $2.9 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $24.7 million, or 1.05% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to $26.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025. Due to the resolution of certain nonperforming loans resulting in the improvement in nonperforming assets noted above, the required specific reserve on loans decreased by $2.5 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets increased to 112.68% at June 30, 2025, compared to 102.22% at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs continue to improve as the Company recorded $40 thousand in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $81 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $252 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.43% and 11.51% respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 12.61% and 11.71%, respectively, at March 31, 2025 and 11.09% and 10.30%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.89%1 at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.78%1 at March 31, 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)






















June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)










ASSETS










Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 15,319


$ 14,830


$ 13,834


$ 15,295


$ 14,516

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

139,764


205,352


152,266


175,937


167,141

Cash and cash equivalents

155,083


220,182


166,100


191,232


181,657

Securities available for sale, at fair value

169,569


159,183


145,590


149,315


140,121

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

26,809


27,662


31,508


34,155


35,343

Loans receivable, gross

2,356,609


2,273,941


2,255,749


2,215,868


2,193,197

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(24,651)


(26,619)


(26,435)


(26,542)


(26,288)

Loans receivable, net

2,331,958


2,247,322


2,229,314


2,189,326


2,166,909

Investments in restricted bank stock

4,821


4,780


5,209


4,904


4,928

Premises and equipment, net

15,861


17,920


18,029


17,623


18,364

Right-of-Use Asset - premises

15,410


14,537


14,913


14,150


13,970

Bank-owned life insurance

52,943


52,507


52,079


51,646


49,616

Goodwill and other intangible assets

76,296


77,379


79,761


80,924


82,129

Deferred tax asset

16,474


16,729


18,866


21,662


22,024

Assets held for sale

-


-


94,146


104,660


118,362

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

21,330


23,288


23,263


20,344


25,170

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593

LIABILITIES










Deposits:










Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 646,654


$ 646,002


$ 658,646


$ 658,473


$ 661,292

Interest bearing

1,809,755


1,787,692


1,701,936


1,714,179


1,699,220

Total deposits

2,456,409


2,433,694


2,360,582


2,372,652


2,360,512

Long-term borrowings

40,000


40,000


40,000


40,000


40,000

Short-term borrowings

-


-


10,000


-


-

Note payable

-


559


565


572


578

Subordinated debt

62,279


62,129


61,984


61,843


61,706

Lease liabilities

15,740


15,284


15,666


14,911


14,746

Liabilities held for sale

-


-


93,777


94,228


96,916

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

14,128


15,757


15,983


18,382


12,726

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,588,556


2,567,423


2,598,557


2,602,588


2,587,184

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Preferred stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

370


370


370


370


370

Surplus

265,293


264,871


264,449


264,059


263,795

Retained earnings

37,107


32,507


19,947


15,147


10,826

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,772)


(3,682)


(4,545)


(2,223)


(3,582)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

297,998


294,066


280,221


277,353


271,409

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593

Common shares outstanding

37,441,879


37,377,342


37,370,917


37,361,560


37,356,278

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees


$ 36,032


$ 37,041


$ 36,112


$ 73,073


$ 72,237

Other


3,294


3,101


3,337


6,395


5,987

Total interest and dividend income


39,326


40,142


39,449


79,468


78,224

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits


12,467


12,357


13,071


24,824


24,918

Other Borrowings


931


986


932


1,917


2,018

Subordinated Debt


979


968


962


1,947


1,920

Total interest expense


14,377


14,311


14,965


28,688


28,856

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


24,949


25,831


24,484


50,780


49,368

Provision for credit losses


344


228


-


572


40

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


24,605


25,603


24,484


50,208


49,328

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts


1,056


1,061


865


2,117


1,645

Bank-owned life insurance


436


428


386


864


769

Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities


-


-


4


-


4

Gain on sale of loans


128


77


12


205


62

Gain on sale of branches


-


11,093


-


11,093


-

Other


1,313


598


591


1,911


1,107

Total noninterest income


2,933


13,257


1,858


16,190


3,587

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits


10,252


11,156


9,941


21,408


21,059

Occupancy


1,308


1,464


1,559


2,772


3,137

Equipment and data processing


2,052


2,043


1,824


4,095


3,650

Professional fees


728


487


788


1,215


1,536

FDIC insurance and supervisory fees


537


599


545


1,136


897

Bank Shares Tax


(82)


614


760


532


1,351

Intangible amortization


1,083


1,084


1,204


2,167


2,411

Merger & restructuring expenses


16


41


631


57


687

Advertising


176


144


241


320


475

Other


1,995


2,026


1,407


4,021


2,947

Total noninterest expense


18,065


19,658


18,900


37,723


38,150

Income before income tax expense


9,473


19,202


7,442


28,675


14,765

Income tax expense


2,086


3,859


1,638


5,945


3,235

NET INCOME


$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530












EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC


$ 0.20


$ 0.41


$ 0.16


$ 0.61


$ 0.31

EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED


$ 0.20


$ 0.41


$ 0.16


$ 0.61


$ 0.31

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING,











BASIC


37,136,851


37,105,480


36,970,768


37,122,883


36,966,371

DILUTED


37,244,008


37,221,939


37,040,748


37,231,839


37,042,895

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

Operating Highlights










Net Income

$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530

Net Interest Income

24,949


25,831


24,484


50,780


49,368

Provision for Credit Losses

344


228


-


572


40

Non-Interest Income

2,933


13,257


1,858


16,190


3,587

Non-Interest Expense

18,065


19,658


18,900


37,723


38,150

Earnings per Share, Basic

0.20


0.41


0.16


0.61


0.31

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.20


0.20


0.17


0.40


0.33

Earnings per Share, Diluted

0.20


0.41


0.16


0.61


0.31

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.20


0.20


0.17


0.40


0.33











Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

3.80 %


3.94 %


3.83 %


3.87 %


3.92 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

1.05 %


2.19 %


0.84 %


1.62 %


0.85 %

Adjusted ROA2

1.05 %


1.05 %


0.91 %


1.05 %


0.89 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

10.04 %


21.90 %


8.65 %


15.83 %


8.63 %

Adjusted ROE2

10.06 %


10.56 %


9.39 %


10.31 %


9.04 %

Efficiency Ratio

64.79 %


50.29 %


71.75 %


56.33 %


72.04 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

64.73 %


66.96 %


69.36 %


65.85 %


70.75 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.42 %


1.89 %


0.27 %


1.15 %


0.26 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.57 %


2.80 %


2.73 %


2.68 %


2.80 %






















6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593

Loans Receivable, Net

2,331,958


2,247,322


2,229,314


2,189,326


2,166,909











Noninterest-bearing Deposits

646,654


646,002


658,646


658,473


661,292

Interest-bearing Deposits

1,809,755


1,787,692


1,701,936


1,714,179


1,699,220

Total Deposits

$ 2,456,409


$ 2,433,694


$ 2,360,582


$ 2,372,652


$ 2,360,512











Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

12.43 %


12.61 %


11.55 %


11.44 %


11.09 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

11.51 %


11.71 %


10.74 %


10.62 %


10.30 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

11.51 %


11.71 %


10.74 %


10.62 %


10.30 %

Leverage Ratio1

10.34 %


10.02 %


9.49 %


9.41 %


9.17 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

7.89 %


7.78 %


7.16 %


7.02 %


6.82 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$ 5.92


$ 5.80


$ 5.36


$ 5.26


$ 5.07











Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$ 21,877


$ 26,041


$ 17,173


$ 17,378


$ 10,589

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.76 %


0.91 %


0.60 %


0.60 %


0.37 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.93 %


1.15 %


0.76 %


0.78 %


0.48 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$ 24,651


$ 26,619


$ 26,435


$ 26,542


$ 26,288

ACLL to Total Loans

1.05 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.20 %


1.20 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

112.68 %


102.22 %


153.93 %


152.73 %


248.26 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6)

$ 40


$ 81


$ 252


$ (28)


$ (20)











(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(6) - Charge offs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 114,315


$ 1,097


3.85 %


$ 119,269


$ 972


3.31 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


152,185


1,819


4.79 %


142,867


1,749


4.96 %

Tax-Exempt


42,688


478


4.50 %


43,845


481


4.45 %

Total Securities


194,873


2,297


4.73 %


186,712


2,230


4.84 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


309,188


3,394


4.40 %


305,981


3,202


4.24 %

Total Loans (3)


2,324,897


36,032


6.22 %


2,350,031


37,041


6.39 %

Total Earning Assets


2,634,085


39,426


6.00 %


2,656,012


40,243


6.14 %

Other Assets


183,203






191,469





Total Assets


$ 2,817,288






$ 2,847,481





Interest bearing demand


$ 547,177


3,207


2.35 %


$ 545,475


3,048


2.27 %

Money market demand


553,294


3,099


2.25 %


555,663


2,937


2.14 %

Time deposits


609,322


6,161


4.06 %


632,649


6,372


4.08 %

Total Borrowings


152,668


1,910


5.02 %


149,922


1,954


5.29 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,862,461


14,377


3.10 %


1,883,709


14,311


3.08 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


628,962






649,440





Total Cost of Funds


2,491,423


14,377


2.31 %


2,533,149


14,311


2.29 %

Other Liabilities


30,826






30,229





Total Liabilities


2,522,249






2,563,378





Shareholders' Equity


295,039






284,103





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,817,288






$ 2,847,481





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




25,049


2.90 %




25,932


3.06 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(100)






(101)



Net Interest Income




$ 24,949






$ 25,831



Net Interest Margin






3.80 %






3.94 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 114,315


$ 1,097


3.85 %


$ 121,340


$ 1,395


4.62 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


152,185


1,819


4.79 %


125,885


1,592


5.09 %

Tax-Exempt


42,688


478


4.50 %


41,776


443


4.26 %

Total Securities


194,873


2,297


4.73 %


167,661


2,035


4.88 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


309,188


3,394


4.40 %


289,001


3,430


4.77 %

Total Loans (3)


2,324,897


36,032


6.22 %


2,280,041


36,112


6.37 %

Total Earning Assets


2,634,085


39,426


6.00 %


2,569,042


39,542


6.19 %

Other Assets


183,203






212,097





Total Assets


$ 2,817,288






$ 2,781,139





Interest bearing demand


$ 547,177


3,207


2.35 %


$ 446,109


2,457


2.22 %

Money market demand


553,294


3,099


2.25 %


581,223


3,271


2.26 %

Time deposits


609,322


6,161


4.06 %


642,919


7,343


4.59 %

Total Borrowings


152,668


1,910


5.02 %


151,596


1,894


5.02 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,862,461


14,377


3.10 %


1,821,847


14,965


3.30 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


628,962






657,939





Total Cost of Funds


2,491,423


14,377


2.31 %


2,479,786


14,965


2.43 %

Other Liabilities


30,826






31,519





Total Liabilities


2,522,249






2,511,305





Shareholders' Equity


295,039






269,834





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,817,288






$ 2,781,139





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




25,049


2.90 %




24,577


2.89 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(100)






(93)



Net Interest Income




$ 24,949






$ 24,484



Net Interest Margin






3.80 %






3.83 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 113,957


$ 2,069


3.66 %


$ 102,471


$ 2,293


4.50 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


147,952


3,568


4.86 %


121,333


2,983


4.94 %

Tax-Exempt


43,240


959


4.47 %


42,344


900


4.27 %

Total Securities


191,192


4,527


4.78 %


163,677


3,883


4.77 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


305,149


6,596


4.36 %


266,148


6,176


4.67 %

Total Loans (3)


2,340,413


73,073


6.30 %


2,263,595


72,237


6.42 %

Total Earning Assets


2,645,562


79,669


6.07 %


2,529,743


78,413


6.23 %

Other Assets


191,799






211,138





Total Assets


$ 2,837,361






$ 2,740,881





Interest bearing demand


$ 546,906


$ 6,255


2.31 %


$ 437,011


$ 4,400


2.02 %

Money market demand


557,551


6,036


2.18 %


584,121


6,445


2.22 %

Time deposits


621,040


12,533


4.07 %


628,616


14,073


4.50 %

Total Borrowings


151,269


3,864


5.15 %


144,509


3,938


5.48 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,876,766


28,688


3.08 %


1,794,257


28,856


3.23 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


640,730






646,728





Total Cost of Funds


$ 2,517,496


$ 28,688


2.30 %


$ 2,440,985


$ 28,856


2.38 %

Other Liabilities


30,368






31,360





Total Liabilities


$ 2,547,864






$ 2,472,345





Shareholders' Equity


$ 289,497






$ 268,536





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,837,361






$ 2,740,881





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




50,981


2.99 %




49,557


3.00 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(201)






(189)



Net Interest Income




$ 50,780






$ 49,368



Net Interest Margin






3.87 %






3.92 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

Agriculture and farmland loans


$ 61,996


$ 66,684


$ 67,741


$ 65,166


$ 66,937

Construction loans


140,976


136,421


158,296


175,373


201,174

Commercial & industrial loans


259,877


257,302


252,163


241,597


247,190

Commercial real estate loans











Multifamily


231,469


215,916


217,331


212,444


199,740

Owner occupied


502,515


472,895


493,906


500,643


492,065

Non-owner occupied


681,521


645,793


658,615


626,030


610,649

Residential real estate loans











First liens


375,879


378,420


399,476


400,869


400,098

Second liens and lines of credit


81,194


79,905


78,410


73,591


71,168

Consumer and other loans


17,525


17,097


17,087


17,498


15,514

Municipal loans


2,917


3,012


3,886


4,296


4,362



2,355,869


2,273,445


2,346,911


2,317,507


2,308,897

Deferred costs


740


496


645


634


478

Total loans receivable


2,356,609


2,273,941


2,347,556


2,318,141


2,309,375

Less: Loans held for sale


-


-


91,807


102,273


116,178

Loans Held for Investment


$ 2,356,609


$ 2,273,941


$ 2,255,749


$ 2,215,868


$ 2,193,197














$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -





$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)


















(In Thousands)




June 30, 2025







Total Loans at June 30, 2025




$ 2,356,609







Total Loans at December 31, 2024




2,347,556







Year-to-date Change




9,053







Net Book Value of Loans Sold




97,952







Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale




107,005







Annualized Growth Rate




9.19 %







LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)














June 30, 2025



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$ 13,177


$ 168


$ 13,345



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


50,758


(4,438)


46,320



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


111,564


(2,010)


109,554



Other securities


357


(7)


350





$ 175,856


$ (6,287)


$ 169,569














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 12,250


$ (728)


$ 11,522


$ (475)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


15,034


(452)


14,582


-



$ 27,284


$ (1,180)


$ 26,104


$ (475)












December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$ 13,017


$ 56


$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


51,254


(4,053)


47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


88,289


(3,506)


84,783



Other securities


542


(9)


533





$ 153,102


$ (7,512)


$ 145,590














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 15,250


$ (984)


$ 14,266


$ (459)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,717


(699)


16,018


-



$ 31,967


$ (1,683)


$ 30,284


$ (459)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 646,654


$ 646,002


$ 686,510


$ 687,536


$ 692,095

Demand, interest-bearing


576,050


577,170


537,546


547,099


488,043

Money market and savings


580,143


553,240


553,807


585,395


582,561

Time deposits, $250 and over


177,897


166,441


167,165


169,616


156,621

Time deposits, other


400,665


387,226


405,493


401,976


393,603

Brokered deposits


75,000


103,615


103,615


75,000


144,429



2,456,409


2,433,694


2,454,136


2,466,622


2,457,352

Less: Deposits held for sale


-


-


93,554


93,970


96,840

Total deposits


$ 2,456,409


$ 2,433,694


$ 2,360,582


$ 2,372,652


$ 2,360,512























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 628,962


$ 649,440


$ 665,276


$ 659,825


$ 657,939

Demand, interest-bearing


547,177


545,475


537,856


497,100


446,109

Money market and savings


553,294


555,663


567,593


580,766


581,223

Time deposits


575,205


576,366


568,615


560,815


547,582

Brokered deposits


34,117


56,283


38,616


52,587


95,337

Total deposits


$ 2,338,755


$ 2,383,227


$ 2,377,956


$ 2,351,093


$ 2,328,190

Balances in table above include deposits held for sale























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Deposit Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)


















(In Thousands)




June 30, 2025







Total Deposits at June 30, 2025




$ 2,456,409







Total Deposits at December 31, 2024




2,454,136







Year-to-date Change




2,273







Net Book Value of Deposits Sold




87,086







Quarterly Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale



89,359







Annualized Growth Rate




7.34 %







Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

Net income


$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530

Average assets


2,817,288


2,847,481


2,781,139


2,837,361


2,740,881

Return on average assets (annualized)


1.05 %


2.19 %


0.84 %


1.62 %


0.85 %

Net income


$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


22,730


11,530

Gain on sale of branches


-


(11,093)


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)


-


2,440


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual


-


490


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)


-


(108)


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual


-


381


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)


-


(84)


-


(84)


-

Net losses on sale of securities


-


-


(4)


-


(4)

Tax effect(1)


-


-


1


-


1

Merger & restructuring expenses


16


41


631


57


687

Tax effect(1)


(4)


(9)


(133)


(13)


(144)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$ 7,399


$ 7,401


$ 6,299


$ 14,800


12,070

Average assets


$ 2,817,288


$ 2,847,481


$ 2,781,139


$ 2,837,361


2,740,881

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)


1.05 %


1.05 %


0.91 %


1.05 %


0.89 %

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

Net income


$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530

Average shareholders' equity


295,039


284,103


269,834


289,497


268,536

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)


10.04 %


21.90 %


8.65 %


15.83 %


8.63 %

Net income


$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530

Gain on sale of branches


-


(11,093)


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)


-


2,440


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual


-


490


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)


-


(108)


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual


-


381


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)


-


(84)


-


(84)


-

Merger & restructuring expenses


16


41


631


57


687

Tax effect(1)


(4)


(9)


(133)


(13)


(144)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities


-


-


(4)


-


(4)

Tax effect(1)


-


-


1


-


1

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$ 7,399


$ 7,401


$ 6,299


$ 14,800


$ 12,070

Average shareholders' equity


$ 295,039


$ 284,103


$ 269,834


$ 289,497


$ 268,536

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)


10.06 %


10.56 %


9.39 %


10.31 %


9.04 %

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic

$ 0.20


$ 0.41


$ 0.16


$ 0.61


$ 0.31

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$ 0.20


$ 0.41


$ 0.16


$ 0.61


$ 0.31

Net Income

$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530

Gain on sale of branches

-


(11,093)


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)

-


2,440


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual

-


490


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)

-


(108)


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual

-


381


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)

-


(84)


-


(84)


-

Merger & restructuring expenses

16


41


631


57


687

Tax effect(1)

(4)


(9)


(133)


(13)


(144)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

-


-


(4)


-


(4)

Tax effect(1)

-


-


1


-


1

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,399


$ 7,401


$ 6,299


$ 14,800


$ 12,070

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.20


$ 0.20


$ 0.17


$ 0.40


$ 0.33

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.20


$ 0.20


$ 0.17


$ 0.40


$ 0.33

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

64.79 %


50.29 %


71.75 %


56.33 %


72.04 %

Net interest income

$ 24,949


$ 25,831


$ 24,484


$ 50,780


$ 49,368

Noninterest income

2,933


13,257


1,858


16,190


3,587

Less: Gain on sale of branches

-


(11,093)


-


(11,093)


-

Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities

-


-


(4)


-


(4)

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

27,882


27,995


26,338


55,877


52,951

Total noninterest expense

18,065


19,658


18,900


37,723


38,150

Less: Merger & restructuring expenses

16


41


631


57


687

Less: Transaction bonus accrual

-


490


-


490


-

Less: Board restructuring accrual

-


381


-


381


-

Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 18,049


$ 18,746


$ 18,269


$ 36,795


$ 37,463

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

64.73 %


66.96 %


69.36 %


65.85 %


70.75 %

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024

Tangible Common Equity





Total shareholders' equity


$ 297,998


$ 294,066


$ 280,221


$ 277,353


$ 271,409

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets


(17,490)


(18,573)


(20,955)


(22,118)


(23,323)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$ 221,702


$ 216,687


$ 200,460


$ 196,429


$ 189,280

Common shares outstanding


37,441,879


37,377,342


37,370,917


37,361,560


37,356,278

Book value per common share


$ 7.96


$ 7.87


$ 7.50


$ 7.42


$ 7.27

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$ 5.92


$ 5.80


$ 5.36


$ 5.26


$ 5.07

Tangible Assets











Total assets


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


$ 2,879,941


$ 2,858,593

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets


(17,490)


(18,573)


(20,955)


(22,118)


(23,323)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$ 2,810,258


$ 2,784,110


$ 2,799,017


$ 2,799,017


$ 2,776,464

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


7.89 %


7.78 %


7.16 %


7.02 %


6.82 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$ 7,387


$ 15,343


$ 5,804


$ 22,730


$ 11,530

Gain on sale of branches

-


(11,093)


-


(11,093)


-

Tax effect(1)

-


2,440


-


2,440


-

Transaction bonus accrual

-


490


-


490


-

Tax effect(1)

-


(108)


-


(108)


-

Board restructuring accrual

-


381


-


381


-

Tax effect(1)

-


(84)


-


(84)


-

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

-


-


(4)


-


(4)

Tax effect(1)

-


-


1


-


1

Merger & restructuring expenses

16


41


631


57


687

Tax effect(1)

(4)


(9)


(133)


(13)


(144)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,399


7,401


6,299


14,800


12,070

Income tax expense

2,086


3,859


1,638


5,945


3,235

Provision for credit losses

344


228


-


572


40

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

4


(2,239)


132


(2,235)


143

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 9,833


$ 9,249


$ 8,069


$ 19,082


$ 15,488

(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Contact:
Nick West
Director, Corporate Development
717.678.7935
[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

