LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $15.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding the sale of branches, merger and restructuring related income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $7.4 million 1, or $0.20 1 per diluted share for both the first and second quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Stable, strong core earnings. Annualized return on average assets was 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.19% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.05% 1 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05% 1 for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.91% 1 for the second quarter of 2024.





Annualized return on average assets was 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.19% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.84% for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024. Robust balance sheet growth. Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $2.36 billion, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $82.7 million or 14.58% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $107.0 million 2 or 9.19% annualized excluding the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion compared to $2.43 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $22.7 million, or 3.74% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $89.36 million 2 or 7.34% excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.

Improving credit quality. The Company's non-performing assets declined by $4.2 million to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets at March 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by resolutions to several loan relationships including a purchased credit deteriorated loan that was resolved at an amount greater than its purchase date fair value. The successful resolutions have decreased specific reserve needs by $2.5 million while enhancing the ratio of the allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets to 112.68% at June 30, 2025, compared to 102.22% at March 31, 2025.





The Company's non-performing assets declined by $4.2 million to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets at March 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by resolutions to several loan relationships including a purchased credit deteriorated loan that was resolved at an amount greater than its purchase date fair value. The successful resolutions have decreased specific reserve needs by $2.5 million while enhancing the ratio of the allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets to 112.68% at June 30, 2025, compared to 102.22% at March 31, 2025. Disciplined expense management. GAAP noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $18.1 million with an efficiency ratio of 64.79%, compared to $19.7 million of GAAP noninterest expense with an efficiency ratio of 50.29% for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding non-core operating expenses, the adjusted noninterest expense decreased $697 thousand 1 quarter over quarter from $18.7 million 1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to $18.0 million 1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 64.73%1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 66.96%1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong core earnings, combined with exceptional loan and deposit growth throughout our entire footprint," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "We remain focused on improving operating efficiency and expanding noninterest income to support our core business and enabling us to deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.80% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income was impacted by a linked quarter decline in purchase accounting accretion, together with a decrease in the average balances of loans and deposits due to the March 31, 2025 completion of the Branch Sale. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the current quarter was approximately $922 thousand less than that recognized in the first quarter of 2025. Cost of funds increased to 2.31% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the lower cost of deposits included in the Branch Sale as well as continued competition for deposits in the Bank's markets.

Noninterest income decreased quarter-over-quarter to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 due to the $11.1 million pre-tax gain from the Branch Sale in the first quarter. Excluding the gain on sale of the New Jersey branches, noninterest income grew by $769 thousand quarter-over-quarter, including increases in swap fee income and interchange income. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $1.1 million from $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $18.1 million compared to $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-core operating costs totaling $16 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, $912 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $631 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense decreased $697 thousand1 from $18.7 million 1 for the first quarter of 2025 to $18.0 million 1 for the second quarter of 2025 while decreasing $220 thousand 1 year-over-year from $18.3 million 1 for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 excludes expenses related to the reduction of the size of the Board of Directors included in other noninterest expense, as well as bonus accruals related to the completion of the Branch Sale included in salaries and employee benefits expense, and other merger and restructuring costs.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0% compared to $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.1% and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0%, respectively. The tax rate increased quarter-over-quarter due to a state income tax apportionment adjustment in the first quarter of 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.89 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2025 totaled $2.46 billion and $2.33 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.43 billion and $2.25 billion, respectively at March 31, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.

Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $2.36 billion, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $82.7 million. Year-to-date, total loans have increased $107.0 million 2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 9.19% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the second quarter of 2025 were $154.6 million with funded balances of $137.1 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $985 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $873 thousand.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion compared to $2.43 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $22.7 million. Year-to-date, total deposits have increased $89.4 million 2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 7.34% annualized. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $646.7 million at June 30, 2025, generally flat from March 31, 2025. Brokered deposits decreased $28.6 million from $103.6 million at March 31, 2025 to $75.0 million at June 30, 2025. Excluding the $28.6 million change in brokered deposits and the impact from the Branch Sale, deposits increased $118.0 million 2 year-to-date representing an annualized growth rate of 10.1%.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents were $155.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $220.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $166.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased to $298.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $294.1 million at March 31, 2025 primarily as a result of a $4.6 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.96 at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.87 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.92 1 at June 30, 2025 compared to $5.80 1 at March 31, 2025 and $5.07 1 at June 30, 2024, representing 17% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a $344 thousand provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025, after recording a $228 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in provision was primarily related to commercial loan growth during the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets declined by $4.2 million to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets, compared to $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets at March 31, 2025. This improvement was driven largely by the favorable resolution of a purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loan above its purchase date fair value.

Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2025 were $14.5 million, representing 0.62% of total loans compared to $12.7 million or 0.56% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and $2.9 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $24.7 million, or 1.05% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to $26.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025. Due to the resolution of certain nonperforming loans resulting in the improvement in nonperforming assets noted above, the required specific reserve on loans decreased by $2.5 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets increased to 112.68% at June 30, 2025, compared to 102.22% at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs continue to improve as the Company recorded $40 thousand in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $81 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and $252 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.43% and 11.51% respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to 12.61% and 11.71%, respectively, at March 31, 2025 and 11.09% and 10.30%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.89%1 at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.78%1 at March 31, 2025.

1 See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)









































June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)

















ASSETS

















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents $ 15,319

$ 14,830

$ 13,834

$ 15,295

$ 14,516 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 139,764

205,352

152,266

175,937

167,141 Cash and cash equivalents 155,083

220,182

166,100

191,232

181,657 Securities available for sale, at fair value 169,569

159,183

145,590

149,315

140,121 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 26,809

27,662

31,508

34,155

35,343 Loans receivable, gross 2,356,609

2,273,941

2,255,749

2,215,868

2,193,197 Allowance for credit losses - loans (24,651)

(26,619)

(26,435)

(26,542)

(26,288) Loans receivable, net 2,331,958

2,247,322

2,229,314

2,189,326

2,166,909 Investments in restricted bank stock 4,821

4,780

5,209

4,904

4,928 Premises and equipment, net 15,861

17,920

18,029

17,623

18,364 Right-of-Use Asset - premises 15,410

14,537

14,913

14,150

13,970 Bank-owned life insurance 52,943

52,507

52,079

51,646

49,616 Goodwill and other intangible assets 76,296

77,379

79,761

80,924

82,129 Deferred tax asset 16,474

16,729

18,866

21,662

22,024 Assets held for sale -

-

94,146

104,660

118,362 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 21,330

23,288

23,263

20,344

25,170 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593 LIABILITIES

















Deposits:

















Demand, noninterest bearing $ 646,654

$ 646,002

$ 658,646

$ 658,473

$ 661,292 Interest bearing 1,809,755

1,787,692

1,701,936

1,714,179

1,699,220 Total deposits 2,456,409

2,433,694

2,360,582

2,372,652

2,360,512 Long-term borrowings 40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000 Short-term borrowings -

-

10,000

-

- Note payable -

559

565

572

578 Subordinated debt 62,279

62,129

61,984

61,843

61,706 Lease liabilities 15,740

15,284

15,666

14,911

14,746 Liabilities held for sale -

-

93,777

94,228

96,916 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,128

15,757

15,983

18,382

12,726 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,588,556

2,567,423

2,598,557

2,602,588

2,587,184 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Preferred stock -

-

-

-

- Common stock 370

370

370

370

370 Surplus 265,293

264,871

264,449

264,059

263,795 Retained earnings 37,107

32,507

19,947

15,147

10,826 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,772)

(3,682)

(4,545)

(2,223)

(3,582) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 297,998

294,066

280,221

277,353

271,409 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593 Common shares outstanding 37,441,879

37,377,342

37,370,917

37,361,560

37,356,278

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME



















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 36,032

$ 37,041

$ 36,112

$ 73,073

$ 72,237 Other

3,294

3,101

3,337

6,395

5,987 Total interest and dividend income

39,326

40,142

39,449

79,468

78,224 INTEREST EXPENSE



















Deposits

12,467

12,357

13,071

24,824

24,918 Other Borrowings

931

986

932

1,917

2,018 Subordinated Debt

979

968

962

1,947

1,920 Total interest expense

14,377

14,311

14,965

28,688

28,856 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,949

25,831

24,484

50,780

49,368 Provision for credit losses

344

228

-

572

40 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,605

25,603

24,484

50,208

49,328 NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,056

1,061

865

2,117

1,645 Bank-owned life insurance

436

428

386

864

769 Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

-

-

4

-

4 Gain on sale of loans

128

77

12

205

62 Gain on sale of branches

-

11,093

-

11,093

- Other

1,313

598

591

1,911

1,107 Total noninterest income

2,933

13,257

1,858

16,190

3,587 NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and employee benefits

10,252

11,156

9,941

21,408

21,059 Occupancy

1,308

1,464

1,559

2,772

3,137 Equipment and data processing

2,052

2,043

1,824

4,095

3,650 Professional fees

728

487

788

1,215

1,536 FDIC insurance and supervisory fees

537

599

545

1,136

897 Bank Shares Tax

(82)

614

760

532

1,351 Intangible amortization

1,083

1,084

1,204

2,167

2,411 Merger & restructuring expenses

16

41

631

57

687 Advertising

176

144

241

320

475 Other

1,995

2,026

1,407

4,021

2,947 Total noninterest expense

18,065

19,658

18,900

37,723

38,150 Income before income tax expense

9,473

19,202

7,442

28,675

14,765 Income tax expense

2,086

3,859

1,638

5,945

3,235 NET INCOME

$ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530





















EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.20

$ 0.41

$ 0.16

$ 0.61

$ 0.31 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.20

$ 0.41

$ 0.16

$ 0.61

$ 0.31 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,



















BASIC

37,136,851

37,105,480

36,970,768

37,122,883

36,966,371 DILUTED

37,244,008

37,221,939

37,040,748

37,231,839

37,042,895

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530 Net Interest Income 24,949

25,831

24,484

50,780

49,368 Provision for Credit Losses 344

228

-

572

40 Non-Interest Income 2,933

13,257

1,858

16,190

3,587 Non-Interest Expense 18,065

19,658

18,900

37,723

38,150 Earnings per Share, Basic 0.20

0.41

0.16

0.61

0.31 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.20

0.20

0.17

0.40

0.33 Earnings per Share, Diluted 0.20

0.41

0.16

0.61

0.31 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.20

0.20

0.17

0.40

0.33



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.80 %

3.94 %

3.83 %

3.87 %

3.92 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 1.05 %

2.19 %

0.84 %

1.62 %

0.85 % Adjusted ROA2 1.05 %

1.05 %

0.91 %

1.05 %

0.89 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 10.04 %

21.90 %

8.65 %

15.83 %

8.63 % Adjusted ROE2 10.06 %

10.56 %

9.39 %

10.31 %

9.04 % Efficiency Ratio 64.79 %

50.29 %

71.75 %

56.33 %

72.04 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 64.73 %

66.96 %

69.36 %

65.85 %

70.75 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.42 %

1.89 %

0.27 %

1.15 %

0.26 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.57 %

2.80 %

2.73 %

2.68 %

2.80 %









































6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593 Loans Receivable, Net 2,331,958

2,247,322

2,229,314

2,189,326

2,166,909



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 646,654

646,002

658,646

658,473

661,292 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,809,755

1,787,692

1,701,936

1,714,179

1,699,220 Total Deposits $ 2,456,409

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652

$ 2,360,512



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 12.43 %

12.61 %

11.55 %

11.44 %

11.09 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 11.51 %

11.71 %

10.74 %

10.62 %

10.30 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 11.51 %

11.71 %

10.74 %

10.62 %

10.30 % Leverage Ratio1 10.34 %

10.02 %

9.49 %

9.41 %

9.17 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.89 %

7.78 %

7.16 %

7.02 %

6.82 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 5.92

$ 5.80

$ 5.36

$ 5.26

$ 5.07



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 21,877

$ 26,041

$ 17,173

$ 17,378

$ 10,589 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.76 %

0.91 %

0.60 %

0.60 %

0.37 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.93 %

1.15 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

0.48 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 24,651

$ 26,619

$ 26,435

$ 26,542

$ 26,288 ACLL to Total Loans 1.05 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.20 %

1.20 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 112.68 %

102.22 %

153.93 %

152.73 %

248.26 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6) $ 40

$ 81

$ 252

$ (28)

$ (20)



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (6) - Charge offs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 114,315

$ 1,097

3.85 %

$ 119,269

$ 972

3.31 % Securities























Taxable (1)

152,185

1,819

4.79 %

142,867

1,749

4.96 % Tax-Exempt

42,688

478

4.50 %

43,845

481

4.45 % Total Securities

194,873

2,297

4.73 %

186,712

2,230

4.84 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

309,188

3,394

4.40 %

305,981

3,202

4.24 % Total Loans (3)

2,324,897

36,032

6.22 %

2,350,031

37,041

6.39 % Total Earning Assets

2,634,085

39,426

6.00 %

2,656,012

40,243

6.14 % Other Assets

183,203









191,469







Total Assets

$ 2,817,288









$ 2,847,481







Interest bearing demand

$ 547,177

3,207

2.35 %

$ 545,475

3,048

2.27 % Money market demand

553,294

3,099

2.25 %

555,663

2,937

2.14 % Time deposits

609,322

6,161

4.06 %

632,649

6,372

4.08 % Total Borrowings

152,668

1,910

5.02 %

149,922

1,954

5.29 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,862,461

14,377

3.10 %

1,883,709

14,311

3.08 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

628,962









649,440







Total Cost of Funds

2,491,423

14,377

2.31 %

2,533,149

14,311

2.29 % Other Liabilities

30,826









30,229







Total Liabilities

2,522,249









2,563,378







Shareholders' Equity

295,039









284,103







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,817,288









$ 2,847,481







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,049

2.90 %





25,932

3.06 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(100)









(101)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,949









$ 25,831



Net Interest Margin









3.80 %









3.94 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 114,315

$ 1,097

3.85 %

$ 121,340

$ 1,395

4.62 % Securities























Taxable (1)

152,185

1,819

4.79 %

125,885

1,592

5.09 % Tax-Exempt

42,688

478

4.50 %

41,776

443

4.26 % Total Securities

194,873

2,297

4.73 %

167,661

2,035

4.88 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

309,188

3,394

4.40 %

289,001

3,430

4.77 % Total Loans (3)

2,324,897

36,032

6.22 %

2,280,041

36,112

6.37 % Total Earning Assets

2,634,085

39,426

6.00 %

2,569,042

39,542

6.19 % Other Assets

183,203









212,097







Total Assets

$ 2,817,288









$ 2,781,139







Interest bearing demand

$ 547,177

3,207

2.35 %

$ 446,109

2,457

2.22 % Money market demand

553,294

3,099

2.25 %

581,223

3,271

2.26 % Time deposits

609,322

6,161

4.06 %

642,919

7,343

4.59 % Total Borrowings

152,668

1,910

5.02 %

151,596

1,894

5.02 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,862,461

14,377

3.10 %

1,821,847

14,965

3.30 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

628,962









657,939







Total Cost of Funds

2,491,423

14,377

2.31 %

2,479,786

14,965

2.43 % Other Liabilities

30,826









31,519







Total Liabilities

2,522,249









2,511,305







Shareholders' Equity

295,039









269,834







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,817,288









$ 2,781,139







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,049

2.90 %





24,577

2.89 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(100)









(93)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,949









$ 24,484



Net Interest Margin









3.80 %









3.83 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 113,957

$ 2,069

3.66 %

$ 102,471

$ 2,293

4.50 % Securities























Taxable (1)

147,952

3,568

4.86 %

121,333

2,983

4.94 % Tax-Exempt

43,240

959

4.47 %

42,344

900

4.27 % Total Securities

191,192

4,527

4.78 %

163,677

3,883

4.77 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

305,149

6,596

4.36 %

266,148

6,176

4.67 % Total Loans (3)

2,340,413

73,073

6.30 %

2,263,595

72,237

6.42 % Total Earning Assets

2,645,562

79,669

6.07 %

2,529,743

78,413

6.23 % Other Assets

191,799









211,138







Total Assets

$ 2,837,361









$ 2,740,881







Interest bearing demand

$ 546,906

$ 6,255

2.31 %

$ 437,011

$ 4,400

2.02 % Money market demand

557,551

6,036

2.18 %

584,121

6,445

2.22 % Time deposits

621,040

12,533

4.07 %

628,616

14,073

4.50 % Total Borrowings

151,269

3,864

5.15 %

144,509

3,938

5.48 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,876,766

28,688

3.08 %

1,794,257

28,856

3.23 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

640,730









646,728







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,517,496

$ 28,688

2.30 %

$ 2,440,985

$ 28,856

2.38 % Other Liabilities

30,368









31,360







Total Liabilities

$ 2,547,864









$ 2,472,345







Shareholders' Equity

$ 289,497









$ 268,536







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,837,361









$ 2,740,881







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





50,981

2.99 %





49,557

3.00 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(201)









(189)



Net Interest Income





$ 50,780









$ 49,368



Net Interest Margin









3.87 %









3.92 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 61,996

$ 66,684

$ 67,741

$ 65,166

$ 66,937 Construction loans

140,976

136,421

158,296

175,373

201,174 Commercial & industrial loans

259,877

257,302

252,163

241,597

247,190 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

231,469

215,916

217,331

212,444

199,740 Owner occupied

502,515

472,895

493,906

500,643

492,065 Non-owner occupied

681,521

645,793

658,615

626,030

610,649 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

375,879

378,420

399,476

400,869

400,098 Second liens and lines of credit

81,194

79,905

78,410

73,591

71,168 Consumer and other loans

17,525

17,097

17,087

17,498

15,514 Municipal loans

2,917

3,012

3,886

4,296

4,362



2,355,869

2,273,445

2,346,911

2,317,507

2,308,897 Deferred costs

740

496

645

634

478 Total loans receivable

2,356,609

2,273,941

2,347,556

2,318,141

2,309,375 Less: Loans held for sale

-

-

91,807

102,273

116,178 Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,356,609

$ 2,273,941

$ 2,255,749

$ 2,215,868

$ 2,193,197

























Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)

































(In Thousands)





June 30, 2025











Total Loans at June 30, 2025





$ 2,356,609











Total Loans at December 31, 2024





2,347,556











Year-to-date Change





9,053











Net Book Value of Loans Sold





97,952











Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale





107,005











Annualized Growth Rate





9.19 %













LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























June 30, 2025



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,177

$ 168

$ 13,345



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

50,758

(4,438)

46,320



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

111,564

(2,010)

109,554



Other securities

357

(7)

350







$ 175,856

$ (6,287)

$ 169,569

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 12,250

$ (728)

$ 11,522

$ (475) Structured mortgage-backed securities

15,034

(452)

14,582

-



$ 27,284

$ (1,180)

$ 26,104

$ (475)





















December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,017

$ 56

$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,254

(4,053)

47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

88,289

(3,506)

84,783



Other securities

542

(9)

533







$ 153,102

$ (7,512)

$ 145,590

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,250

$ (984)

$ 14,266

$ (459) Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,717

(699)

16,018

-



$ 31,967

$ (1,683)

$ 30,284

$ (459)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 646,654

$ 646,002

$ 686,510

$ 687,536

$ 692,095 Demand, interest-bearing

576,050

577,170

537,546

547,099

488,043 Money market and savings

580,143

553,240

553,807

585,395

582,561 Time deposits, $250 and over

177,897

166,441

167,165

169,616

156,621 Time deposits, other

400,665

387,226

405,493

401,976

393,603 Brokered deposits

75,000

103,615

103,615

75,000

144,429



2,456,409

2,433,694

2,454,136

2,466,622

2,457,352 Less: Deposits held for sale

-

-

93,554

93,970

96,840 Total deposits

$ 2,456,409

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652

$ 2,360,512











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 628,962

$ 649,440

$ 665,276

$ 659,825

$ 657,939 Demand, interest-bearing

547,177

545,475

537,856

497,100

446,109 Money market and savings

553,294

555,663

567,593

580,766

581,223 Time deposits

575,205

576,366

568,615

560,815

547,582 Brokered deposits

34,117

56,283

38,616

52,587

95,337 Total deposits

$ 2,338,755

$ 2,383,227

$ 2,377,956

$ 2,351,093

$ 2,328,190 Balances in table above include deposits held for sale











































LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Deposit Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)

































(In Thousands)





June 30, 2025











Total Deposits at June 30, 2025





$ 2,456,409











Total Deposits at December 31, 2024





2,454,136











Year-to-date Change





2,273











Net Book Value of Deposits Sold





87,086











Quarterly Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale



89,359











Annualized Growth Rate





7.34 %













Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 Net income

$ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530 Average assets

2,817,288

2,847,481

2,781,139

2,837,361

2,740,881 Return on average assets (annualized)

1.05 %

2.19 %

0.84 %

1.62 %

0.85 % Net income

$ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

22,730

11,530 Gain on sale of branches

-

(11,093)

-

(11,093)

- Tax effect(1)

-

2,440

-

2,440

- Transaction bonus accrual

-

490

-

490

- Tax effect(1)

-

(108)

-

(108)

- Board restructuring accrual

-

381

-

381

- Tax effect(1)

-

(84)

-

(84)

- Net losses on sale of securities

-

-

(4)

-

(4) Tax effect(1)

-

-

1

-

1 Merger & restructuring expenses

16

41

631

57

687 Tax effect(1)

(4)

(9)

(133)

(13)

(144) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,399

$ 7,401

$ 6,299

$ 14,800

12,070 Average assets

$ 2,817,288

$ 2,847,481

$ 2,781,139

$ 2,837,361

2,740,881 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

1.05 %

1.05 %

0.91 %

1.05 %

0.89 % (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 Net income

$ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530 Average shareholders' equity

295,039

284,103

269,834

289,497

268,536 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

10.04 %

21.90 %

8.65 %

15.83 %

8.63 % Net income

$ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530 Gain on sale of branches

-

(11,093)

-

(11,093)

- Tax effect(1)

-

2,440

-

2,440

- Transaction bonus accrual

-

490

-

490

- Tax effect(1)

-

(108)

-

(108)

- Board restructuring accrual

-

381

-

381

- Tax effect(1)

-

(84)

-

(84)

- Merger & restructuring expenses

16

41

631

57

687 Tax effect(1)

(4)

(9)

(133)

(13)

(144) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

-

-

(4)

-

(4) Tax effect(1)

-

-

1

-

1 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,399

$ 7,401

$ 6,299

$ 14,800

$ 12,070 Average shareholders' equity

$ 295,039

$ 284,103

$ 269,834

$ 289,497

$ 268,536 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

10.06 %

10.56 %

9.39 %

10.31 %

9.04 % (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.41

$ 0.16

$ 0.61

$ 0.31 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.20

$ 0.41

$ 0.16

$ 0.61

$ 0.31 Net Income $ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530 Gain on sale of branches -

(11,093)

-

(11,093)

- Tax effect(1) -

2,440

-

2,440

- Transaction bonus accrual -

490

-

490

- Tax effect(1) -

(108)

-

(108)

- Board restructuring accrual -

381

-

381

- Tax effect(1) -

(84)

-

(84)

- Merger & restructuring expenses 16

41

631

57

687 Tax effect(1) (4)

(9)

(133)

(13)

(144) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

-

(4)

-

(4) Tax effect(1) -

-

1

-

1 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,399

$ 7,401

$ 6,299

$ 14,800

$ 12,070 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.40

$ 0.33 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.40

$ 0.33 (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 64.79 %

50.29 %

71.75 %

56.33 %

72.04 % Net interest income $ 24,949

$ 25,831

$ 24,484

$ 50,780

$ 49,368 Noninterest income 2,933

13,257

1,858

16,190

3,587 Less: Gain on sale of branches -

(11,093)

-

(11,093)

- Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities -

-

(4)

-

(4) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 27,882

27,995

26,338

55,877

52,951 Total noninterest expense 18,065

19,658

18,900

37,723

38,150 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses 16

41

631

57

687 Less: Transaction bonus accrual -

490

-

490

- Less: Board restructuring accrual -

381

-

381

- Adjusted non-interest expense $ 18,049

$ 18,746

$ 18,269

$ 36,795

$ 37,463 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 64.73 %

66.96 %

69.36 %

65.85 %

70.75 %

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024 Tangible Common Equity







Total shareholders' equity

$ 297,998

$ 294,066

$ 280,221

$ 277,353

$ 271,409 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets

(17,490)

(18,573)

(20,955)

(22,118)

(23,323) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 221,702

$ 216,687

$ 200,460

$ 196,429

$ 189,280 Common shares outstanding

37,441,879

37,377,342

37,370,917

37,361,560

37,356,278 Book value per common share

$ 7.96

$ 7.87

$ 7.50

$ 7.42

$ 7.27 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 5.92

$ 5.80

$ 5.36

$ 5.26

$ 5.07 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets

(17,490)

(18,573)

(20,955)

(22,118)

(23,323) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,810,258

$ 2,784,110

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,776,464 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

7.89 %

7.78 %

7.16 %

7.02 %

6.82 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 7,387

$ 15,343

$ 5,804

$ 22,730

$ 11,530 Gain on sale of branches -

(11,093)

-

(11,093)

- Tax effect(1) -

2,440

-

2,440

- Transaction bonus accrual -

490

-

490

- Tax effect(1) -

(108)

-

(108)

- Board restructuring accrual -

381

-

381

- Tax effect(1) -

(84)

-

(84)

- Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

-

(4)

-

(4) Tax effect(1) -

-

1

-

1 Merger & restructuring expenses 16

41

631

57

687 Tax effect(1) (4)

(9)

(133)

(13)

(144) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,399

7,401

6,299

14,800

12,070 Income tax expense 2,086

3,859

1,638

5,945

3,235 Provision for credit losses 344

228

-

572

40 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 4

(2,239)

132

(2,235)

143 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 9,833

$ 9,249

$ 8,069

$ 19,082

$ 15,488 (1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

