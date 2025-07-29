Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Elektra Announces Ebitda Of Ps.6,129 Million And Operating Income Of Ps.3,714 Million In The Second Quarter Of 2025

MÉXICO CITY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2025 results.
Second quarter results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.50,864 million, compared to Ps.48,183 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses totaled Ps.44,736 million, up from Ps.41,857 million in the same quarter of 2024.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,129 million, compared to Ps.6,326 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,714 million, up from Ps.3,996 million in the same period of 2024.
The company reported a net income of Ps.2,696 million, compared to a loss of Ps.644 million a year ago.
Q2 2024
Q2 2025
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$48,183
$50,864
$2,681
6 %
EBITDA
$6,326
$6,129
$(198)
(3) %
Operating profit
Net result
$3,996
$(644)
$3,714
$2,696
$(283)
$3,340
(7)%
-----
Net result per share
$(2.92)
$12.99
$15.91
-----
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.3 million and as of June 30, 2025, were 207.6 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue for the quarter is comprised of Ps.31,544 million in financial business revenue and Ps.19,320 million in commercial business revenue, while a year ago, financial business revenue was Ps.29,242 million and commercial business revenue was Ps.18,941 million.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs were Ps.22,680 million, up from Ps.22,923 million in the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotion expenses totaled Ps.22,056 million, compared to Ps.18,934 million in the same period 2024.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.6,129 million, up from Ps.6,326 million the previous year.
Relevant changes below EBITDA were as follows:
An increase of Ps.94 million in depreciation and amortization, largely due to an increase in fixed assets in use.
An increase of Ps.68 million in interest expense, resulting from a higher balance of debt with cost at the end of the quarter compared to the previous year.
A gain of Ps.584 million in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.664 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary position, combined with the appreciation of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.
A positive variation of Ps.3,740 million in other financial results, reflecting an 8% gain this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which do not imply cash flow - compared to an 8% loss a year ago.
Consistent with the quarter's results, there was an increase of Ps.1,573 million in tax provision for the period.
Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.2,696 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.644 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated balance sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows to know the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business.
In line with the above, debt with cost as of June 30, 2025, was Ps.40,710 million, compared to Ps.38,706 million the previous year. The increase reflects the issuance of fiduciary certificates and credit drawdown this period.
Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,472 million, up from Ps.12,109 million a year earlier, and net debt was Ps.32,238 million, compared to Ps.26,597 million a year ago.
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$12,109
$8,472
(3,637)
(30 %)
Marketable financial instruments
26,832
22,365
(4,467)
(17 %)
Inventories
17,089
23,875
6,786
40 %
Accounts receivables
49,616
34,630
(14,986)
(30 %)
Other current assets
3,620
2,691
(929)
(26 %)
Investments in shares
42,890
50,726
7,836
18 %
Fixed assets
8,542
7,910
(632)
(7 %)
Right of use assets
12,080
13,445
1,365
11 %
Other assets
5,933
12,761
6,828
115 %
Total assets
$178,711
$176,875
($1,836)
(1 %)
Debt with cost
$38,706
$40,710
2,004
5 %
Suppliers
9,971
11,103
1,132
11 %
Other short-term liabilities
21,460
21,517
57
0 %
Other long-term liabilities
16,443
22,352
5,909
36 %
Total liabilities
$86,580
$95,682
$9,102
11 %
Stakeholder's equity
$92,131
$81,193
($10,938)
(12 %)
Liabilities and equity
$178,711
$176,875
($1,836)
(1 %)
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of June 30, 2025, was Ps.201,647 million, up from Ps.180,327 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.4% at the end of the period, compared to 3.8% the previous year.
Banco Azteca Mexico's gross loan balance was Ps.193,792 million, up from Ps.173,266 million a year ago. The bank's delinquency ratio at the end of the period was 4.1%, compared to 3.2% the previous year.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.248,988 million, compared to Ps.228,782 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits totaled Ps.241,451 million, up from Ps.224,808 million the previous year.
Banco Azteca Mexico's capitalization ratio was 14.71%.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's ' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
2Q24
2Q25
Change
Financial income
29,242
61 %
31,544
62 %
2,302
8 %
Commercial income
18,941
39 %
19,320
38 %
379
2 %
Income
48,183
100 %
50,864
100 %
2,681
6 %
Financial cost
9,425
20 %
9,038
18 %
(388)
-4 %
Commercial cost
13,497
28 %
13,642
27 %
145
1 %
Costs
22,923
48 %
22,680
45 %
(243)
-1 %
Gross income
25,260
52 %
28,185
55 %
2,924
12 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
18,934
39 %
22,056
43 %
3,122
16 %
EBITDA
6,326
13 %
6,129
12 %
(198)
-3 %
Depreciation and amortization
2,333
5 %
2,428
5 %
94
4 %
Other income, net
(3)
0 %
(12)
0 %
(9)
-100 %
Operating income
3,996
8 %
3,714
7 %
(283)
-7 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
479
1 %
375
1 %
(104)
-22 %
Interest expense
(1,442)
-3 %
(1,510)
-3 %
(68)
-5 %
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(664)
-1 %
584
1 %
1,248
----
Other financial results, net
(2,966)
-6 %
774
2 %
3,740
----
(4,593)
-10 %
224
0 %
4,817
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(306)
-1 %
60
0 %
365
----
(Loss) income before income tax
(902)
-2 %
3,997
8 %
4,899
----
Income tax
259
1 %
(1,314)
-3 %
(1,573)
----
(Loss) income before discontinued operations
(642)
-1 %
2,683
5 %
3,326
----
Result from discontinued operations
(1)
0 %
13
0 %
14
----
Consolidated net (loss) income
(644)
-1 %
2,696
5 %
3,340
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
6M24
6M25
Change
Financial income
56,768
61 %
65,388
64 %
8,620
15 %
Commercial income
35,977
39 %
37,244
36 %
1,267
4 %
Income
92,745
100 %
102,633
100 %
9,887
11 %
Financial cost
18,805
20 %
20,164
20 %
1,359
7 %
Commercial cost
25,652
28 %
26,065
25 %
413
2 %
Costs
44,457
48 %
46,229
45 %
1,772
4 %
Gross income
48,288
52 %
56,403
55 %
8,115
17 %
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
35,599
38 %
43,336
42 %
7,737
22 %
EBITDA
12,689
14 %
13,067
13 %
378
3 %
Depreciation and amortization
4,641
5 %
4,817
5 %
176
4 %
Other income, net
(15)
0 %
(17)
0 %
(2)
-11 %
Operating income
8,063
9 %
8,267
8 %
204
3 %
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
925
1 %
856
1 %
(69)
-7 %
Interest expense
(2,903)
-3 %
(3,061)
-3 %
(159)
-5 %
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(634)
-1 %
603
1 %
1,236
----
Other financial results, net
(3,637)
-4 %
37
0 %
3,674
----
(6,249)
-7 %
(1,565)
-2 %
4,683
75 %
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(226)
0 %
51
0 %
277
----
Income before income tax
1,589
2 %
6,753
7 %
5,164
----
Income tax
(510)
-1 %
(2,206)
-2 %
(1,696)
----
Income before discontinued operations
1,079
1 %
4,547
4 %
3,468
----
Result from discontinued operations
(2)
0 %
14
0 %
16
----
Consolidated net income
1,077
1 %
4,561
4 %
3,484
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Commercial
Financial
Grupo
Change
At June 30, 2024
At June 30, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
12,109
30,499
42,608
8,472
30,496
38,968
(3,640)
-9 %
Marketable financial instruments
3,613
97,458
101,071
5,930
135,356
141,285
40,215
40 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
96,204
96,204
-
108,274
108,274
12,070
13 %
Total past-due loans
-
4,985
4,985
-
6,028
6,028
1,043
21 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
101,189
101,189
-
114,302
114,302
13,113
13 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
15,147
15,147
-
18,957
18,957
3,811
25 %
Loan portfolio, net
-
86,042
86,042
-
95,345
95,345
9,302
11 %
Inventories
17,089
-
17,089
23,875
-
23,875
6,786
40 %
Other current assets
22,362
12,294
34,656
23,984
13,840
37,824
3,168
9 %
Total current assets
55,173
226,294
281,467
62,261
275,036
337,298
55,831
20 %
Financial instruments
23,219
2
23,221
16,435
256
16,691
(6,530)
-28 %
Performing loan portfolio
-
77,283
77,283
-
84,436
84,436
7,153
9 %
Total past-due loans
-
1,855
1,855
-
2,908
2,908
1,053
57 %
Gross loan portfolio
-
79,138
79,138
-
87,345
87,345
8,207
10 %
Allowance for credit risks
-
5,335
5,335
-
6,173
6,173
838
16 %
Loan portfolio
-
73,803
73,803
-
81,171
81,171
7,368
10 %
Other non-current assets
18,619
281
18,900
38
484
522
(18,378)
-97 %
Investment in shares
2,126
12
2,138
2,175
16
2,191
53
2 %
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
8,542
10,379
18,921
7,910
9,775
17,685
(1,236)
-7 %
Intangible assets
699
7,833
8,532
598
9,028
9,626
1,094
13 %
Right of use asset
11,924
2,001
13,925
13,303
2,287
15,590
1,665
12 %
Other assets
5,233
9,477
14,710
12,163
12,172
24,335
9,624
65 %
TOTAL ASSETS
125,537
330,080
455,617
114,884
390,226
505,110
49,492
11 %
Demand and term deposits
-
228,782
228,782
-
248,988
248,988
20,206
9 %
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
28,253
28,253
-
55,704
55,704
27,451
97 %
Short-term debt
9,460
37
9,497
11,899
38
11,937
2,440
26 %
Leasing
2,055
811
2,866
2,588
837
3,426
560
20 %
Short-term liabilities with cost
11,515
257,883
269,398
14,487
305,567
320,054
50,656
19 %
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
29,163
19,956
49,119
29,839
23,942
53,781
4,662
9 %
Short-term liabilities without cost
29,163
19,956
49,119
29,839
23,942
53,781
4,662
9 %
Total short-term liabilities
40,678
277,839
318,517
44,326
329,508
373,835
55,318
17 %
Long-term debt
25,813
0
25,813
23,468
-
23,468
(2,345)
-9 %
Leasing
11,259
1,235
12,494
12,246
1,549
13,795
1,301
10 %
Long-term liabilities with cost
37,072
1,235
38,307
35,714
1,549
37,263
(1,044)
-3 %
Long-term liabilities without cost
5,184
1,478
6,662
10,106
2,713
12,819
6,157
92 %
Total long-term liabilities
42,256
2,713
44,969
45,820
4,262
50,082
5,113
11 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES
82,934
280,552
363,486
90,146
333,770
423,917
60,431
17 %
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
42,603
49,529
92,131
24,738
56,455
81,193
(10,938)
-12 %
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
125,537
330,080
455,617
114,884
390,226
505,110
49,492
11 %
INFRASTRUCTURE
2Q24
2Q25
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,227
20 %
1,244
20 %
17
1 %
Salinas y Rocha
32
1 %
32
1 %
-
0 %
Banco Azteca
1,921
31 %
1,930
31 %
9
0 %
Freestanding branches
1,707
28 %
1,691
28 %
(16)
-1 %
Total
4,887
80 %
4,897
80 %
10
0 %
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
120
2 %
129
2 %
9
8 %
Banco Azteca
225
4 %
234
4 %
9
4 %
Freestanding branches
64
1 %
67
1 %
3
5 %
Total
409
7 %
430
7 %
21
5 %
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
827
14 %
804
13 %
(23)
-3 %
Total
827
14 %
804
13 %
(23)
-3 %
TOTAL
6,123
100 %
6,131
100 %
8
0 %
Floor space (m²)
1,740
100 %
1,726
100 %
(13)
-1 %
Employees
Mexico
61,334
88 %
61,670
88 %
336
1 %
Central and South America
6,129
9 %
6,223
9 %
94
2 %
North America
2,493
4 %
2,431
3 %
(62)
-2 %
Total employees
69,956
100 %
70,324
100 %
368
1 %
SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.