Dassault Aviation: Europe-US Customs Agreement

Europe-US Customs Agreement
Saint-Cloud, France, July 29, 2025 - Following the announcement on Sunday, July 27, that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United States on the issue of customs duties, Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, stated: "Dassault Aviation is pleased that the aerospace industry has been exempted from customs duties. This exemption is positive for manufacturers in this sector, on both sides of the Atlantic."
