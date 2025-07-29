Anzeige
WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 11:23
275,40 Euro
+2,08 % +5,60
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,20275,4011:31
275,20275,4011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 11:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Dassault Aviation: Europe-US Customs Agreement

Europe-US Customs Agreement

Saint-Cloud, France, July 29, 2025 - Following the announcement on Sunday, July 27, that an agreement had been reached between the European Union and the United States on the issue of customs duties, Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, stated: "Dassault Aviation is pleased that the aerospace industry has been exempted from customs duties. This exemption is positive for manufacturers in this sector, on both sides of the Atlantic."

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33
Mathieu Durand +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Customs Agreement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f2071d3-ecc7-4f38-88b7-184816d12205)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
