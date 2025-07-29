Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
WKN: A11664 | ISIN: US03209R1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 29A
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 15:50
19,370 Euro
+0,94 % +0,180
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 12:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 7th, 2025

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its second quarter of 2025 ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll free 877-407-0989, for international calls, dial 201-389-0921, ten minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website www.amphastar.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available on our Company website within 24 hours after the end of the live conference call.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding expansion of our headquarters, including quadrupling our production capacity and manufacturing capabilities, the resilience of our supply chain, our ability to expand our automation capabilities and integrate advanced technologies, our ability to create new jobs in the future, and other future events. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI®. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Contact:

Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/amphastar-pharmaceuticals-to-release-second-quarter-earnings-and-hold-1054098

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
