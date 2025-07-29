Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress on its exploration initiatives at the Hawkins Gold Project in Northern Ontario, including the completion of a project site visit, drill permit applications, and planning for its maiden exploration program. The Company is also pleased to welcome Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud as Technical Advisor, a key addition to our technical team.

Exploration Progress at Hawkins

Exploits has successfully completed a confirmatory site visit at the Hawkins Gold Project, verifying excellent road and trail access to the McKinnon Zone, and evaluating the condition and location of 2021-2022 drill core.

The Company has:

Submitted a Phase 1 drill permit application to Ontario's Ministry of Energy and Mines;

Planning sampling program of the McKinnon drill core for multi-element analysis to support advanced modeling and exploration target generation; and

Planning surface prospecting, mapping, trenching, and geophysical surveys on multiple prospective areas across the property.

The anticipated outcome of these programs would be to:

Define new targets across underexplored areas of the 60+ km greenstone belt;

Target deeper and/or higher-grade areas of the McKinnon Zone historic resource; and

Identify along-strike targets to potentially expand the deposit.

"We are definitely hitting the ground running at the Hawkins Gold Project," said Jeff Swinoga, President & CEO of Exploits. "While we're commencing exploration with the benefit of a previously disclosed historical mineral resource estimate, the broader opportunity here remains significant - we believe that this project has the potential to be a district-scale gold property in an Archean greenstone belt, largely overlooked and underexplored. With infrastructure coming into place and a strong technical team, Exploits is uniquely positioned to unlock value quickly."

Appointment of Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud as Technical Advisor

To aggressively advance the Hawkins property, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud, P.Geo., has joined Exploits as its Technical Advisor. Natalie is an expert on the Hawkins property given her deep academic and previous work experience on the property. From 2020 to 2022, Natalie was responsible for setting up the previous exploration programs which included geophysical surveys, field sampling, mapping, trenching and numerous drilling programs.

"I am thrilled to be working on the Hawkins Project again," said Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud. "This greenstone belt has outstanding potential that's never been fully explored. I'm excited to apply new approaches and partner with the Exploits team to unlock that value."

Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud brings over 20 years of multi-commodity exploration experience across gold, REEs, diamonds, and base metals. She holds a PhD in Geology from Western University and is a registered P.Geo. in Ontario and NT/NU. Her career highlights include:

VP Exploration - Tardiff REE Project, Vital Metals (NWT)

Technical Lead - Strange Lake REE Project, Quest Rare Metals & Torngat Metals (QC)

VP Exploration - Montclerg Gold Project, GFG Resources (ON)

VP Exploration - Hawkins Gold Project, E2Gold (ON)

Consultant - Fruta del Norte, Lundin Gold (Ecuador)

Consultant - Technical Team - Renard Diamond Mine, Stornoway (QC)

About the Hawkins Gold Project

The Hawkins Gold Project spans over 60 km of the Archean-aged Kabinakagami greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. It hosts the McKinnon Zone, a non-NI 43-101 compliant historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 328,800 oz Au at 1.65 g/t¹, open along strike and at depth. The broader property includes numerous gold occurrences such as Culbert-Dubroy, Goldfields, Johnson-Barnes, and Derry Gossan, most of which remain largely untested.

Exploits entered into an option agreement in respect of the project in May 2025 (see press release dated May 13, 2025), recognizing its district-scale potential, strong infrastructure, and significant upside beyond the McKinnon Zone.

Figure 1. A map illustrating the geophysical magnetic data for the eastern-central claims of Hawkins (upper image), and the complete claim package for Hawkins (lower image). The stars and accompanying labels denote the approximate locations of reported historic gold occurrences. The historic reported 43-101 McKinnon Zone1 is highlighted in red. The McKinnon zone is located along a sheared contact between the greenstone belt to the north, and an intrusive tonalite body to the south.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/260455_f67913732474f991_002full.jpg

Exploits Responds to Meritless Claims

The Company also announces that it has become aware of certain public allegations made by a third party in respect of the Company pertaining to, among other things, its conduct and an alleged breach of a non-disclosure agreement in connection with the entering into of the definitive option agreement in respect of the Hawkins Gold Project. The Company believes that it has acted appropriately to date and that such allegations are without merit. The Company has not been served with any statement of claim in respect of such matters and, if any is served, the Company intends to vigorously defend itself. The Company is also presently considering all available actions it may take to preserve and protect its rights and reputation against such third party.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its high-potential gold projects in Ontario, Québec and Newfoundland with a focus on value creation. Exploits aims to become a leading company in Canada's mineral exploration sector.

On Behalf of the Board,

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

(1) For purposes of this news release, the historical mineral resource estimate referenced for the Hawkins Gold Project as contained in a technical report prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Hawkins Gold Project, Derry, Hawkins, Walls, Minnipuka, Legge and Puskuta Townships, Sault Ste. Marie & Porcupine Mining Divisions, Ontario" with an effective date of September 10, 2020 and published by a previous operator on the property, which disclosed an inferred resource estimate of 328,000 ounces of gold grading 1.65 g/t Au, is considered by Exploits to be a "historical estimate" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company considers the historical estimate to be reliable, no qualified person of Exploits has done sufficient work to classify such historical estimate as a current mineral resource of Exploits, and Exploits is not treating such historical estimate as a current mineral resource for purposes of its disclosure. Among other things, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before such historical estimate can be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that such historical mineral resource, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company is not aware of any more recent estimate prepared for the Hawkins Gold Project. Even if classified as a current mineral resource, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Exploits, is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Pietrzak-Renaud has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260455

SOURCE: Exploits Discovery Corp.