Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (OTC Pink: ETUGF) claims that Exploits Discovery Corp. breached a non-disclosure agreement between it and E2Gold when it optioned the Hawkins property from Pavey Ark Minerals. As a result, E2Gold will be pursuing all remedies in this matter including seeking an unwinding of the agreement between Exploits and Pavey Ark or compensation for their indiscretion.

Amongst other things, the NDA stipulated that Exploits could not acquire an interest in any claims within 2 km of E2Gold's existing mineral properties for a period of 2 years. Exploits' option of the Hawkins property is well short of the 2 yr anniversary date, March 24, 2027, as Exploits announced optioning the property on May 13, 2025.

Eric Owens, President and CEO, stated, "This goes to the very heart of any NDA. We believe Exploits has not acted in a forthright manner during this process."

E2Gold continues to review its business strategies and is engaged in discussions to explore alternative project opportunities, including specific merger and acquisition scenarios.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a 541 claim exploration property adjacent to the Hawkins Property, which span four townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines.

