29.07.2025
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040
29.07.2025
onsemi Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Transition to 800 VDC Power Solutions for Next-Generation AI Data Centers

Effort sets foundation for high-voltage systems, unlocking breakthrough efficiency and power density

Scottsdale, Ariz, July 29, 2025) today announced its working with NVIDIA to support the transition to 800 Volts Direct Current (VDC) power architectures, a transformative solution that is driving significant gains in efficiency, density, and sustainability for next-generation AI data centers.

At the core of this shift is new power distribution system, which must distribute a massive amount of power with minimal losses during each voltage conversion. onsemi's intelligent power portfolio plays a critical role in enabling the next generation of AI data centers by delivering high-efficiency, high-density power conversion across every stage of the power journey-from high-voltage AC/DC conversion at the substation to precise voltage regulation at the processor level.

Leveraging decades of innovation in both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, onsemi provides industry-leading solutions for solid state transformers, power supply units, 800 VDC distribution, and core power delivery, all integrated with intelligent monitoring and control. This breadth and depth of capability make onsemi one of the few companies able to meet the demanding power requirements of modern AI infrastructure with scalable, physically realizable designs.

###

About onsemi
onsemi.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

Contact Info

Krystal Heaton
krystal.heaton@onsemi.com
+1 480-242-6943


