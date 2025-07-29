

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than 1-month highs of 1.1528 against the euro and 0.8072 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1599 and 0.8025, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to more than a 2-month high of 1.3316 and nearly a 2-week high of 148.74 from early lows of 1.3360 and 148.16, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to an 8-day high of 0.6499, a 1-week high of 0.5946 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.3761 from early lows of 0.6531, 0.5977 and 1.3731, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 0.82 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 149.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News