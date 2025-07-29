

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.406 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $4.216 billion, or $4.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.716 billion or $4.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $111.616 billion from $98.855 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.406 Bln. vs. $4.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.74 vs. $4.54 last year. -Revenue: $111.616 Bln vs. $98.855 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News