

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.427 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $5.455 billion, or $2.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.366 billion or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $15.806 billion from $16.112 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.427 Bln. vs. $5.455 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $15.806 Bln vs. $16.112 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.87 - $8.97 Full year revenue guidance: $64.3 - $65.3 Bln



