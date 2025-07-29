

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.210 billion, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $854 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.202 billion or $4.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $4.538 billion from $4.110 billion last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.210 Bln. vs. $854 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.41 vs. $3.11 last year. -Revenue: $4.538 Bln vs. $4.110 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.7 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $15.41 to $15.55 Full year revenue guidance: $53.3 Bln



