Gruber Plastic Surgery: "Ozempic Makeovers" on the Rise: Dr. Meegan Gruber Addresses Post-Weight-Loss Skin Laxity With Awake Body Contouring

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The explosive popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro® has transformed obesity care and created an unexpected cosmetic challenge. Rapid fat loss can leave patients with loose, sagging skin on the face, arms, abdomen, and thighs. In response, Dr. Meegan Gruber, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Gruber Plastic Surgery, is witnessing a dramatic uptick in requests for what social media now calls the "Ozempic makeover."

A New Cosmetic Reality for GLP-1 Users

Clinic data show a 40 percent year-over-year increase in consultations for tummy tucks, arm lifts, and comprehensive liposuction among patients who have lost significant weight through semaglutide therapy. Nationally, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery reports a 50 percent surge in fat-grafting procedures to combat "Ozempic face," underscoring the magnitude of the trend.

"GLP-1 drugs help people shed pounds fast, but skin elasticity can't keep up," Dr. Gruber explained. "Patients feel healthier yet suddenly confront excess skin that diet and exercise can't fix. Our goal is to complete the transformation safely and restore confidence."

Awake Plastic Surgery : Safety and Convenience

Most post-weight-loss body-contouring operations at Gruber Plastic Surgery are performed with the clinic's trademark awake-surgery protocol, tumescent local anesthesia without IV sedation.

"Because the patient remains conscious, we avoid airway manipulation and the risks of delayed-gastric emptying that accompany general anesthesia," Dr. Gruber said. "That means GLP-1 users usually do not need to stop their medication, whereas traditional surgery requires a six-week pause to protect against aspiration."

Dr. Gruber emphasizes realistic expectations: topical creams and injectables offer modest improvement, but substantial skin redundancy typically requires surgical excision. During in-depth consultations, patients receive guidance on timing surgery, usually three to six months after weight stabilizes, and on maintaining high-protein nutrition and strength training to support healing.

One recent patient, a 42-year-old mother who lost 85 pounds on semaglutide, described the emotional impact: "I was thrilled about my weight loss but discouraged by the extra skin on my arms and stomach. Dr. Gruber's awake tummy tuck and awake arm lift let me finish what the medication started. I feel like myself again."

Looking Ahead

Industry forecasts and clinic inquiries alike suggest that GLP-1 medications will continue driving demand for both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic solutions. Dr. Gruber plans to expand regenerative offerings such as platelet-rich plasma and radio-frequency skin tightening to complement surgical care.

