Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Launches Battery System Products for Airport Ground Support Equipment with First Delivery in August to a Major OEM Supplier

Multiple battery system products launched for airport ground support equipment platforms for a a major USA based OEM supplier

Electrovaya to showcase its new products at the International GSE Expo being held in Las Vegas, NV through September 16-18, 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the launch of multiple battery system products designed specifically for airport ground support equipment (GSE). Developed in collaboration with a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier, these innovative systems support a broad range of electrified ground support equipment (GSE) applications, including airplane tuggers, baggage tractors, belt loaders, cargo loaders, and more.

The Company also confirmed it will be making its first commercial shipment of these new battery systems to the OEM supplier in August, marking a significant milestone in Electrovaya's strategic expansion into the aviation sector and GSE electrification market.

"This product launch represents a major step forward in our efforts to provide high-performance, durable, and safe lithium-ion battery solutions for an expanded list of mission-critical applications," said Dr. Jeremy Dang, VP, Business and Project Development. "Airport GSE is an ideal application for our technology given the power demand, long product life span and safety requirement, and the growing global push for cleaner, quieter, and more efficient operations on the tarmac."

Electrovaya's battery systems feature the Company's proprietary lithium-ion Infinity technology, which provides enhanced safety, the longest cycle life in the industry, and robust performance in both hot and cold weather environments-essential characteristics for airport applications operating year-round across diverse geographies.

The Company's entry into the GSE sector adds to its growing list of mission critical applications where Electrovaya's innovative batteries are utilized by technologically savvy customers around the world.

The Company will be showcasing these newly launched GSE battery systems at the upcoming International GSE Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 16-18, 2025. Electrovaya's team will be available at Booth #4103 , to provide product information, answer questions, and discuss collaborative opportunities.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and a 52-acre site with a 137,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Jamestown New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

