Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Tiny Ltd (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or "the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will report its financial results for period ended June 30, 2025, before market open on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: Canada Local +1 226 828 7575 or Toll-Free +1 833 950 0062

United States Local: +1 404 975 4839 or Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 585184

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/576254463

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call.

Replay Dial-In Numbers: Local: +1 929 458 6194 or Toll-Free: +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 680490

About Tiny

Tiny acquires businesses using a founder-friendly approach, while focusing on valuation, recurring revenues, and free cash flow potential. The Company expects to hold businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to leading applications and themes powering forward-thinking merchants worldwide, primarily in the Shopify ecosystem; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Tiny Ltd.