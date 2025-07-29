Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for four (4) additional drill holes at its Reliance Gold Project. All four (4) drill holes intersected strong gold mineralization hosted in the Royal Shear contact as envisioned by the Company's developing geology model. The highlight drill hole DDH25-113 returned 5.63 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 5.12% antimony ("Sb") over 3.3 metres ("m"). Highlights include:

Encouraging intersections at Crown Zone from DDH25-113 which returned three highlight intersections of: 5.63 gpt gold and 5.12% Sb over 3.3 m from the Crown Zone commencing at 225 m downhole depth. This represents the best antimony grade over width intersection to date hosted within the Royal Shear tectonic cataclastite breccia (see Figure 1 below). 11.21 gpt gold over 3.0 m commencing at 253 m downhole depth, and 11.35 gpt gold over 0.6 m commencing at 270.8 m downhole depth. This hole was designed as a 75 m northwest step-out from the Lower Crown discovery hole DDH24-103 assaying 7.61 gpt gold and 0.75% Sb over 5.7 m ( see press release dated November 19, 2024 ) towards the recently reported Imperial Zone hole DDH24-109 which returned 6.74 gpt gold and 0.16% Sb over 21.8 m ( see press release dated June 23, 2025 ). The encouraging results from drill holes along this trend indicate a northwest mineralized plunge connecting the better quality intersections in Imperial and Crown Zones.

DDH25-110 returned 2.34 gpt gold and 0.07% antimony over 14.1 m, including 7.19 gpt gold over 1.6 m and 7.06 gpt gold over 2.5 m from the Royal Shear contact commencing at 301.5 m downhole depth. This hole tested the Royal Shear contact 55 m up-dip from hole DDH25-109. The results validate that the Imperial Zone hosts continuous mineralization from surface to 530 m down-dip.

from the Royal Shear contact commencing at 301.5 m downhole depth. DDH25-111 is a metallurgy hole designed to recover an average grade unoxidized drill intersection from the Imperial Zone to be used in the planned bulk composite test-work. The hole returned 2.22 gpt gold over 17.5 m, including 5.58 gpt gold over 3.0 m .

. DDH25-112 tested the Royal Shear contact 65 m up-dip from DDH25-113. This hole intersected the Royal Shear contact as anticipated, though the mineralized tectonic cataclastite breccia body is not present in this area. Gold mineralization was restricted to three narrower mineralized veins that returned 3.25 gpt gold over 0.5 m, 2.40 gpt gold over 0.5 m, and 4.12 gpt gold over 0.9 m .

and . The Crown Zone growth potential has been confirmed with: Nine (9) of fourteen (14) drill holes from the "Crown Gap" completed to date have returned significant gold and antimony mineralization. Additional drill testing of the Crown Gap is in progress. In addition to hosting mineralization along the Royal Shear structure, Crown Zone holes have consistently intersected narrow (sub-metre) high-grade quartz-carbonate veins that have occasionally exhibited visible gold (such as in DDH23-078, DDH24-093 and DDH24-103).



"Testing of the Crown Gap is now demonstrating potential for a wider shallow plunging portion of Royal Shear mineralized trend that is continuous between Imperial and the Lower Crown target areas and open to expansion along the plunge trend," stated Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "In this area we have also intersected a significant antimony enriched portion of the Royal Shear with our best grade over width for antimony to date."

The 2025 diamond drilling program has eight holes completed to date for a total of 3,610 m drilled. Results are pending for three completed holes and samples are currently at the assay lab. The drill is currently completing a metallurgy hole at the Imperial Zone. Once complete, the drilling rig will be moved to the Crown Zone to test near-surface targets up-dip of the Lower Crown discovery hole DDH24-103.

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 90% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 below and 2025 completed drill holes are shown on the plan map in Figure 2 and the Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 3.

In other ongoing activities, mineral resource modeling is in progress and representative metallurgical samples are being collected for upcoming testwork. Soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping are ongoing on the eastern Olympic structures, the Camp Creek structure, and the southeast extension of the Royal Shear Trend.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Table 1 - 2025 Significant Composite DDH Assays Results

Hole

number From To Width Au ppm Sb % DDH25-109 336.0 357.8 21.8 6.74 0.16 includes 339.3 351.7 12.4 10.11 0.25 DDH25-109 380.0 381.0 1.0 7.89 0.02 DDH25-109 400.7 401.5 0.8 54.90 0.03 DDH25-109 534.0 534.9 0.9 18.90 0.16 DDH25-110 301.5 315.6 14.1 2.34 0.07 includes 303.5 305.1 1.6 7.19 0.02 &includes 313.1 315.6 2.5 7.06 0.13 DDH25-111 171.0 188.5 17.5 2.22 0.18 includes 176.5 179.5 3.0 5.58 0.09 DDH25-112 216.0 216.5 0.5 3.25 0.01 and 223.2 223.7 0.5 2.40 0.01 and 232.4 233.3 0.9 4.12 0.01 DDH25-113 225.0 228.3 3.3 5.63 5.12 includes 225.0 225.8 0.8 10.15 1.65 and 253.0 256.0 3.0 11.21 0.01 and 270.8 271.4 0.6 11.35 0.65

Figure 1: Crown Zone - DDH25-113 at 226.9 m (NQ cut core) - Crushed Stibnite-Rich Cataclastite Breccia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/260449_30d6068d84c7e93e_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Reliance Property - 2025 Royal Shear Drill Plan Map - Crown Gap Target Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/260449_30d6068d84c7e93e_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Reliance Property - Royal Shear Inclined Longitudinal - 2025 Drill Targeting Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/260449_30d6068d84c7e93e_004full.jpg

