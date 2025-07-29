Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company, is proud to announce the launch of a new significant harm reduction initiative aimed at addressing the devastating opioid crisis gripping Canada's First Nations communities. In collaboration with RDT and Eco Canadian Organic Inc. (ECO), a leading expert in opioid replacement therapy, has initiated the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) Harm Reduction Pilot Project, funded by Health Canada.

The initiative introduces Replace+- an E.C.O. branded sublingual cannabis strip developed using the innovative RDT QuickStrip technology, as a potential harm reduction tool. Designed for fast-acting, convenient, and precise delivery, this innovative format supports individuals in transitioning away from opioid dependence. The two-year pilot project marks a crucial step toward finding solutions to address the impact of the opiate pandemic that is affecting so many within First Nations communities.

Indigenous communities across Canada continue to experience a disproportionate impact from the opioid crisis, with elevated rates of overdose and addiction. This public health emergency calls for immediate and effective interventions. Through this pilot project, Replace+ aims to provide an alternative delivery method that can support individuals manage opioid withdrawal symptoms and reduce dependency, contributing to broader harm reduction strategies.

Replace+ is committed to advancing the clinical application of cannabinoids across medical practices in Canada through education, mentorship, research and innovation. Regarded as a leading program in the medical cannabis community, this work emphasises solution focused approaches as aims to pioneer both harm-reductive and pharma-reductive applications of cannabinoid.

RDT and Eco Canadian Organic Inc. have been working closely with First Nations leadership to identify culturally appropriate solutions to this growing health crisis. The collaboration represents a vital step in RDT's commitment to providing innovative and effective healthcare products tailored to the needs of vulnerable populations.

"We are incredibly honored to be part of this project, which represents a critical step in addressing the opioid crisis in Canada's Indigenous communities," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "Our QuickStrip technology has the potential to offer a much-needed alternative in the ongoing fight to reduce opioid-related harm, and we look forward to working alongside Eco Canadian Organic Inc. in delivering real change for those most affected by this epidemic."

Denise Hannay, CEO of Eco Canadian Organic Inc. and a key driver of the project, added, "The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on our First Nations people, and it is imperative that we explore every possible option to support those who are suffering. The QuickStrip technology, through the Replace+ brand, offers a promising new avenue for harm reduction, providing a safe and effective way for individuals to begin the process of transitioning away from opioids."

As this SUAP Harm Reduction Pilot Project progresses, RDT and ECO, will continue to work in close collaboration to empower individuals about their health and well-being, offering hope to those struggling with addiction, with a goal to expand the program to other First Nations.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics will continue to update investors and the public and remains committed to advancing health innovation in response to Canada's most pressing public health challenges.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (RDT) is a publicly traded Canadian life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative drug delivery technologies. RDT's flagship product, QuickStrip, is a proprietary sublingual delivery system that offers consumers a fast, convenient, and precise way to administer active ingredients such as cannabis, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

