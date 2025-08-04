Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian life sciences company focused on innovative drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the submission of a product application to Health Canada for approval of its QuickStrip Nicotine products in 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg formats. This regulatory milestone marks a significant step toward the commercialization of RDT's proprietary oral nicotine delivery system, which has been developed as a safer alternative to smoking.

QuickStrip is a fast-dissolving oral thin film that delivers active ingredients directly through the oral mucosa. RDT's NicStrip product line leverages this platform to provide nicotine in a controlled, smoke-free format, aimed at helping smokers reduce or quit smoking altogether. The nicotine products are currently undergoing a pharmacokinetic (PK) clinical trial, comparing QuickStrip Nicotine to traditional combustible cigarettes in order to evaluate absorption and efficacy.

"We believe this submission represents a critical advancement in our mission to support harm reduction for smokers," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "With millions of Canadians seeking safer nicotine alternatives, QuickStrip offers a convenient, discreet, and non-combustible option. Our goal is to empower individuals with effective tools to reduce the health risks associated with smoking."

Over the past 30 months, RDT has worked closely with a leading global cigarette manufacturer to refine the QuickStrip Nicotine product in preparation for launch. This strategic partnership has enabled extensive R&D toward product optimization, laying the groundwork for regulatory submission and commercialization. RDT and its production partner Aavishkar have filed two international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), covering advancements in nicotine delivery, film formulation, and controlled-release technology.

The current PK study is being conducted under Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines and is designed to gather detailed data on the bioavailability of nicotine delivered via the QuickStrip platform compared to inhaled nicotine from cigarettes. Results will support product claims and regulatory positioning and are a key component of the Health Canada submission.

"Our QuickStrip delivery system is designed to mimic the nicotine absorption curve of a cigarette without the harmful by products of combustion," said Jason Lewis, Senior Vice President of RDT. "It provides rapid onset, consistent dosing, and eliminates second-hand smoke-critical attributes for any successful smoking cessation or harm reduction strategy."

The product is intended to be used by adult smokers who are seeking to reduce or quit tobacco use. With the inclusion of multiple dose strengths (1 mg to 4 mg), QuickStrip Nicotine allows users to personalize their nicotine intake and taper use over time, supporting individualized usage plans.

Upon regulatory approval, RDT plans to launch the product across Canada and to expand distribution through its commercial partnerships, including potential licensing in other global markets.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to innovation and public health," added Lewis. "We're not just developing a product-we're contributing to a movement toward safer alternatives for nicotine users.



Background & Market Opportunity

Rapid Dose Therapeutics previously submitted a nicotine product application to Health Canada in 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulatory process could not be completed at that time.

The Canadian nicotine pouches market was valued at USD 112.2 million in 2024, with projected annual growth of 4.7% through 2030, driven by increased adoption of discreet, smoke-free alternatives and a growing public health focus on harm reduction (Grand View Research- Canada Nicotine Pouches Market Report, 2024).

This initiative aligns with the Government of Canada's Tobacco Strategy (CTS), which aims to reduce tobacco use to less than 5% by 2035 (Government of Canada-Canada's Tobacco Strategy), and supports the World Health Organization's goal of reducing adult smoking prevalence by 30% by 2030 as part of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) (WHO-Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs).

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics



Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through its proprietary QuickStrip technology-a fast-dissolving, thin oral film that offers precise dosing and rapid onset. RDT offers a full-service, turn-key solution for product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel oral drug delivery products in both the consumer and pharmaceutical sectors.

Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the approval, efficacy, and commercialization of RDT's QuickStrip Nicotine product. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. RDT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

