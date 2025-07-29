

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keyence Corporation (KYCCF)Tuesday reported net income of 92.116 billion yen or 379.82 yen per basic share for the first quarter, lower than 93.534 billion yen or 385.67 yen per basic share in the same quarter a year ago.



Operating income increased 4.8% to 129.301 billion yen from 123.405 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the quarter grew 5.6% to 261.076 billion yen from 247.223 billion yen in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News