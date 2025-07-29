

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.261 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.128 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.370 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $8.288 million from $7.885 million last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.22 Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.30



