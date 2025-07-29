

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BKR) and Chart Industries (GTLS) announced Tuesday they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Baker Hughes will acquire all outstanding shares of Chart's common stock for $210 per share in cash, equivalent to a total enterprise value of $13.6 billion.



Chart is a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling across a broad range of industrial and energy end markets.



Baker Hughes has identified $325 million of annualized cost synergy opportunities by the end of year three.



The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to growth, margins and cash flow, with double-digit EPS accretion in the first full year after the transaction closes.



The Boards of Directors of Baker Hughes and Chart have each unanimously approved the transaction, and the Chart Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that Chart shareholders approve the transaction.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval by Chart shareholders, and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-year 2026.



