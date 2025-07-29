Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4185E | ISIN: GB00BPJHZ015 | Ticker-Symbol: 3M8
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 13:21
2,598 Euro
-9,79 % -0,282
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTER WEB COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTER WEB COMPANY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4003,48617.07.
Dow Jones News
29.07.2025 13:33 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants 
29-Jul-2025 / 11:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 July 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has agreed to acquire a further 
40,000 warrants over new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC") for GBP1 per warrant.  These give the 
right, subsequent to 12 months of admission of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new 
ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company at 2.5p per warrant. 
 
This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets 
treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. SWC trades under the ticker SWC on 
Aquis and under the ticker TSWCF on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc now has an interest in 300,000 SWC warrants.  
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director said: "We are pleased to increase our position in The Smarter Web Company and thus our 
exposure to a company at the forefront of the UK listed entity digital assets space. We maintain low overheads, have 
access to good dealflow and provide a platform for our shareholders to gain exposure to these small, exciting 
companies." 
 
The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
  
 
  
 
Cel AI plc 
 
D3 Energy 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
First Development Resources plc 
 
Hamak Gold Limited 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
Supernova Metals Corp 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 397302 
EQS News ID:  2176172 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176172&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 06:57 ET (10:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.