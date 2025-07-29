DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants 29-Jul-2025 / 11:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Acquisition of additional The Smarter Web Company Plc warrants The Smarter Web Company Plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has agreed to acquire a further 40,000 warrants over new ordinary shares of The Smarter Web Company plc ("SWC") for GBP1 per warrant. These give the right, subsequent to 12 months of admission of SWC to trading on AQUIS and for a further 2 years, to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Smarter Web Company at 2.5p per warrant. This company is an AQUIS-traded UK-based web design agency - with a "10 year plan" incorporating a digital assets treasury policy including bitcoin to support exciting longer term business value. SWC trades under the ticker SWC on Aquis and under the ticker TSWCF on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. Hot Rocks Investments plc now has an interest in 300,000 SWC warrants. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director said: "We are pleased to increase our position in The Smarter Web Company and thus our exposure to a company at the forefront of the UK listed entity digital assets space. We maintain low overheads, have access to good dealflow and provide a platform for our shareholders to gain exposure to these small, exciting companies." The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Cel AI plc D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments First Development Resources plc Hamak Gold Limited Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 397302 EQS News ID: 2176172 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

