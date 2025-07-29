Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has acquired two auger drill rigs and initiated Phase 1 of a new 241-hole auger campaign, which will begin with the first 100 holes. These first holes will test the newly defined Gaia target, located adjacent to the Taygeta and Merope zones within the PCH rare-earth element (REE) project in Goiás State, Brazil (Figure 1). This area was selected for its strong geological and geophysical similarities to Taygeta and Merope, where previous drilling identified high-grade, shallow ionic-adsorption clay (IAC) mineralization. Drilling is scheduled to begin by August 1st, 2025.

"With this drilling phase, we aim to evaluate the newly identified Gaia target, which shares the same geological and geophysical characteristics as the Taygeta and Merope zones. Our objective is to complete infill drilling to confirm the rare earth potential of the area and further define additional mineralized zones to support the project's continued advancement," said Tom Drivas, CEO & Director.

The auger drilling campaign will now focus on the Gaia target, aiming to evaluate whether it hosts comparable rare earth element potential. While no geochemical analyses have yet been conducted in Gaia, its striking resemblance in terrain, lithology, and magnetic response to Taygeta and Merope-zones that returned excellent TREO grades with highly favorable desorption characteristics-makes it a priority for Phase 1 exploration (see News Release dated February 4, 2025).

The PCH property sits on gently rolling terrain with convenient infrastructure just 15 minutes from a nearby mining town.

Appia's PCH Project hosts two distinct styles of critical rare earth element (CREE) mineralization: Ionic Adsorption Clays (IAC) and high-grade carbonatitic breccia.

Rare earths contained in IAC are typically more easily extractable, offering significantly lower operating (Opex) and capital costs (Capex). This is due to the simple extraction process, which avoids blasting, crushing, and milling-eliminating the generation of tailings and the need for a tailings storage facility. Instead, the material is amenable to leaching using ammonium sulfate, a common and cost-effective fertilizer.

The PCH project contains significant amounts of heavy rare earths needed to meet the increasing demand for permanent magnets used in EVs and other application in the clean energy transition.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Please Click Here for the full list of drill hole coordinates.

Figure 1 - Proposed Auger Drill Targets (yellow dots) for the 2025 PCH Program. Auger drilling is being conducted in Phase 1 to assess the rare earth potential of the newly defined Gaia target, which shares geological and geophysical characteristics with the nearby Taygeta and Merope zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/260417_b7faeaadd45b6b13_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Location of historic and planned DDH, RC, and Auger drillholes on PCH.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/260417_b7faeaadd45b6b13_002full.jpg

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 168.5 million common shares outstanding, 207.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260417

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.