Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce two significant funding achievements that will directly support its 2025 Saskatchewan exploration programs.

Saskatchewan TMEI Grant Approval - Loranger Property

Appia has been approved for and received a $98,355.52 grant cheque through the Saskatchewan Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI) program. The TMEI grant provides eligible exploration companies with funding equal to 25% of qualifying exploration costs--including diamond drilling, downhole surveys, logging, and geophysical surveys--incurred within Saskatchewan. In 2024, Appia completed three diamond drill holes on its high-priority Loranger Rare Earth Element & Uranium property, with two holes confirming REE and uranium mineralization.

Deficiency Deposit Refund - Otherside Property

Appia has also received a full refund of $126,542.57 relating to the deficiency deposit originally posted on its Otherside property in February 2024 to allow the company to hold 100% ownership over the property. Following this in October 2024, Appia completed an airborne gravity gradiometer and magnetic survey over the Otherside property. This survey not only qualified for more than enough work expenditure to fully satisfy the 2024 expenditure commitment, but to also qualified the Company for a total refund of the initial $126,542.57 deposit.

"On behalf of Appia, I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Saskatchewan for their ongoing support--both for the $98,355.52 TMEI grant approval and reimbursement of the $126,542.57 Otherside deficiency deposit. Their commitment to exploration allows us to reinvest these funds into our 2025 drill programs at several of our Saskatchewan properties. The province's leadership in uranium mining--helping Canada supply roughly 15 % of the world's mined uranium--and its emergence as North America's premier rare-earth jurisdiction, make this province the ideal partner for advancing critical-mineral exploration," said Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia.

Use of Funds

Appia intends to apply both the TMEI grant and deficiency deposit--totaling $224,898.09--toward its 2025 Saskatchewan exploration initiatives. Priority programs include follow-up drilling and geophysical surveys on the Otherside and Alces Lake properties, advancing the Company's objective to delineate high-grade rare earth and uranium targets in the Athabasca Basin region.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI), please click here.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Mineral Tenure Registry Regulations, please click here.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 168.4 million common shares outstanding, 207.7 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259712

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.