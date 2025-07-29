

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, P&G shares were gaining around 0.8 percent to trade at $158.25.



For fiscal 2026, P&G expects net earnings per share growth in the range of 3 percent to 9 percent from last year's $6.51. The outlook includes an expected gain from the exit of the Glad Joint Venture with Clorox in the range of $0.10 to $0.13 per share and non-core restructuring charges of $0.12 to $0.25 per share.



Core earnings per share growth is expected in the range of flat to up 4 percent from last year's $6.83. The outlook equates to a range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share, with a mid-point estimate of $6.96, or an increase of 2 percent.



The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $7 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The outlook includes around $800 million in higher costs from tariffs.



Further, P&G expects annual all-in sales growth in the range of 1 to 5 percent versus the prior year. The Company expects organic sales growth in the range of flat to up 4 percent versus prior year.



In the fourth quarter, net earnings totaled $3.62 billion or $1.48 per share, compared with $3.14 billion or $1.27 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $1.48 per share for the period, compared to $1.40 last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7 percent to $20.89 billion from $20.53 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $20.84 billion for the quarter.



