

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $469 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $523 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $3.862 billion from $3.251 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 - $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.2 Bln



