

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $244.2 million, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $217.5 million, or $4.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hubbell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263.8 million or $4.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $1.484 billion from $1.452 billion last year.



Hubbell Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $244.2 Mln. vs. $217.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.56 vs. $4.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.484 Bln vs. $1.452 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.65 - $18.15



