Iveco Group N.V.: Statement on recent news

Statement on recent news

Turin, 29 July 2025. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG; the "Company") communicates that it is engaged in ongoing, advanced discussions with different parties for potential transactions involving its defence business, on the one hand, and the balance of the Company on the other.

In accordance with its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is in the process of carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of these potential transactions. In doing so, the Board is giving careful consideration to the interests of Iveco Group and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients. The Board will keep the market updated in accordance with applicable laws.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment