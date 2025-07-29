Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 15:27
19,365 Euro
+6,49 % +1,180
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,38019,40015:34
19,40019,40515:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 13:58 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: Statement on recent news

Statement on recent news

Turin, 29 July 2025. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG; the "Company") communicates that it is engaged in ongoing, advanced discussions with different parties for potential transactions involving its defence business, on the one hand, and the balance of the Company on the other.

In accordance with its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is in the process of carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of these potential transactions. In doing so, the Board is giving careful consideration to the interests of Iveco Group and all its stakeholders, including its shareholders, employees and clients. The Board will keep the market updated in accordance with applicable laws.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20250729_PR_Iveco_Group_Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96031e8e-94b2-4c7b-8a99-77a1733755a3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.