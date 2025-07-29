Thermon Group Holdings Inc.: Thermon Introduces Poseidon and Pontus Liquid Load Banks: Revolutionizing Data Center Commissioning and Validation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon"), a global leader in thermal management, power distribution, and environmental controls, today announced its universal availability of their new Poseidon Liquid Load Bank (for US markets) and Pontus Liquid Load Bank (for non-US markets). These advanced systems are designed to accurately simulate real-world thermal and electrical demand, providing mission critical component test validation for data centers and other High Performance Computing (HPC) environments.

The new liquid load banks offer a built-for-purpose solution for the rigorous demands of data center commissioning and start up. They serve as essential test validation systems for critical HPC data center infrastructure, like Coolant Distribution Units, Uninterruptible Power Supplies and back-up power generators.

Key features and benefits of the Poseidon and Pontus Load Banks include:

A built-for-purpose liquid-cooled load bank targeting the data center commissioning and start-up market, including Integrated Systems Testing.

Industry-leading performance, sizing, and weight, contributing to the lower total cost of ownership.

Engineered for data center testing applications - with integrated modern controls and monitoring in a standardized package for quick delivery.

Simple, easy controls and a comprehensive audible alarm system to indicate high temperature, low flow, and low water conditions.

Modular design with the ability to connect over 100 units in series to test the increasing IT loads in the industry.

Custom designed and optimized by process heating/heat transfer experts, but standardized for quicker lead times and more value, the Poseidon and Pontus Load Banks boast a robust capacity rating up to 600kW within a compact design. Built for rapid deployment, these lightweight systems feature a mobile, space-saving design, allowing for quick and efficient testing in different locations within modular, mobile HPC and other data center environments.

Poseidon and Pontus load banks provide real-time oversight of the dynamic thermal performance and electrical demands crucial for a modern data center in the rapidly expanding age of artificial intelligence (AI).

"The launch of the Poseidon and Pontus Liquid Load Banks marks a significant milestone for Thermon - greatly expanding our opportunity within the rapidly growing data center market." said Bruce Thames, President & CEO of Thermon. "As data centers evolve to meet the intense demands of AI and HPC, the need for precise, reliable, and efficient validation tools is paramount. Our new liquid load banks deliver unparalleled performance, mobility, and ease of use, reinforcing Thermon's commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower our customers to build and operate the most robust and efficient critical infrastructure."

The new liquid load banks are available globally and are certified to local requirements along with the following applicable standards: UL, CSA, CE, ASME, ANSI, NEMA, PED and NEC, ensuring compliance and reliability across diverse markets.

For more information on the Poseidon and Pontus load banks, click here.

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

