Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) ("Republic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has integrated with Kraken, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, to support the execution and growth of Republic's infrastructure operations.

Founded in 2011, Kraken is a global leader in digital asset trading and infrastructure, serving institutional clients in over 190 countries and regulatory oversight in the United States, Canada, Europe, and beyond. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified, maintains robust AML/KYC compliance, and was among the first in the industry to offer independently audited Proof of Reserves.

Republic plans to leverage Kraken's institutional infrastructure to support its attestation and validator operations. Republic is building a proprietary attestation platform that relies on a growing network of Ethereum validators. These validators secure the network and produce cryptographic attestations, which are on-chain proofs used to verify data, actions, or identity across decentralized systems. By integrating Kraken's execution capabilities, Republic is able to streamline treasury deployment in support of its validator operations, contributing to improved operational efficiency and performance. This contributes to the reliability and economic alignment of the Company's attestation services..

The collaboration reflects Republic's broader commitment to advancing technical and operational efficiency while maintaining strong compliance standards. Kraken's global reach, technical depth, and regulatory credibility make it an ideal partner as Republic expands its global footprint.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the company operates proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity and security for universal applications.

