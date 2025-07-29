

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision is writ large on the digital asset space. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates ready in the decision to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.



Markets also digested recent reports that show Bitcoin's price difference on Coinbase Pro and on Binance turning negative, implying a reduction in institutional demand from the U.S.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined more than 1 percent to $3.89 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased more than 9.9 percent overnight to $176 billion.



Bitcoin edged down 0.30 percent overnight to trade at $118,374.60. It is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high of $123,091.61 recorded on July 14. The original cryptocurrency traded between $119,273.87 and $117,441.44 during the past 24 hours.



The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 60.5 percent is trading with losses of 0.5 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 9.4 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 26.7 percent.



Ethereum slipped 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $3,817.82. Ether has however gained 3.5 percent in the past week. Gains in 2025 are close to 15 percent. Ether's current trading price is 22 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,889.47 and $3,736.30.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $157 million on Monday versus $131 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows of $147 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $65 million on Monday versus $453 million on Friday and $231 million on Thursday.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 25th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



3rd ranked XRP declined 3.2 percent overnight to trade at $3.13, around 19 percent below the all-time high. 5th ranked BNB dropped 2.4 percent overnight at its current trading price of $826.98. The price of 6th ranked Solana decreased 4.4 percent overnight to $182.86. 8th ranked Dogecoin dropped 5.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.2266. DOGE is currently trading 69 percent below the record high. 9th ranked TRON rallied 6.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3447. 10th ranked Cardano slipped 4 percent overnight to trade at $0.7938. The trading price is 74 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



69th ranked Conflux (CFX) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 41.1 percent.



93rd ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 19 percent. 73rd ranked Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) followed with losses of close to 16 percent.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended July 26 showed inflows of $1.91 billion.



Year-to-date inflows have increased to $29.53 billion whereas the assets under management have risen to $221.4 billion. According to the report, Ethereum topped flows by asset and United States topped flows by country during the past week.



Ethereum-based products witnessed massive inflows of $1,595 million followed by Solana-based products that recorded inflows of $311 million. XRP-based products recorded inflows of $190 million. Bitcoin-based products witnessed outflows of $175 million followed by multi-asset products that recorded outflows of $24.3 million. Short Bitcoin products continued to record negative flows on a year-to-date basis. More than 81 percent of the cumulative AUM of $221.43 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $179.82 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 60 percent.



AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $28.3 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $7.1 billion. An AUM of $2.5 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $2.3 billion followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $349 million.



United States witnessed inflows of $2.04 billion. Switzerland saw inflows of $75.7 million followed by Germany that recorded inflows of $69.9 million. Hong Kong recorded outflows of $160 million followed by Canada that recorded outflows of $84.3 million. Sweden recorded outflows of $30.8 million followed by Brazil that witnessed outflows of $23.2 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $221.4 billion, $162.2 billion or 73.2 percent is in United States. Switzerland follows with an AUM of $7.2 billion whereas Germany and Canada both account for an AUM of $7 billion. Sweden accounts for an AUM of $4.2 billion followed by Brazil with an AUM of $1.6 billion.



Sweden, Hong Kong and Brazil have recorded net outflows over the year-to-date period.



