

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) increased its 2025 core EPS outlook to $6.10 to $6.20 from $5.80 to $6.10 previously, reflecting better than 20% growth at the midpoint of the range. Also, the company expects to set a new peak just two years after the 2023 trough in the commercial real estate downturn.



For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.42 per share, last year. Excluding items, CBRE Group reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.19 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 16.2% to $9.75 billion from $8.39 billion last year.



