

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Sysco Corp. (SYY) initiated its adjusted earnings growth and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share on sales between $84 billion and $85 billion, at a growth of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.70 per share on sales of $84.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The adjusted earnings guidance includes an approximate $100 million or $0.16 per share headwind from lapping lower incentive compensation in fiscal 2025. Excluding this impact, EPS growth is expected to be approximately 5 to 7 percent.



The company also said it plan to reward shareholders with approximately $1 billion in dividends and approximately $1 billion in share repurchases for Fiscal 2026.



