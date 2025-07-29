Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 12:55 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY25 Guidance

  • Q3 sales increased 3% and organic sales increased 6%*
  • Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.94; Q3 Adjusted EPS* of $1.05
  • Q3 orders increased 2% organically year-over-year
  • Systems and Services backlog of $14.6 billion increased 11% organically year-over-year
  • Initiates fiscal Q4 and raises full year fiscal 2025 guidance*

*This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures.

CORK, Ireland, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal third quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.94. Adjusted EPS was $1.05.

Sales in the quarter of $6.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year on an as reported basis and 6% organically. GAAP income from continuing operations was $618 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $693 million.

"As we celebrate 140 years of innovation and customer commitment, our strong third quarter results and record backlog reflect the momentum we've built and the opportunities ahead," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO. "By prioritizing our customers, empowering our 40,000 frontline colleagues, and investing in R&D, we are strengthening our capabilities to win - both now and in the future. Looking ahead, we believe implementing the right business system will allow us to accelerate performance, drive consistency, and deliver sustained long-term value for our shareholders."

FISCAL Q3 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Orders and backlog metrics included in the release relate to the Company's Systems and Services based businesses.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

Americas



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2025


2024


Change

Sales


$ 4,042


$ 4,035


- %

Segment EBITA







GAAP


742


804


(8 %)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


746


743


- %

Segment EBITA Margin %







GAAP


18.4 %


19.9 %


(150 bp)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


18.5 %


18.4 %


10 bp

Sales in the quarter of $4.0 billion remained flat over the prior year. Organic sales increased 7% over the prior year, led by continued strength across Applied HVAC and Controls.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 5% year-over-year and backlog of $10.3 billion increased 10% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 18.4% declined 150 basis points versus the prior year due to the impact of divestitures and prior year earn-out adjustments. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2024 excludes earn-out adjustments.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2025


2024


Change

Sales


$ 1,273


$ 1,177


8 %

Segment EBITA







GAAP


177


154


15 %

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


179


154


16 %

Segment EBITA Margin %







GAAP


13.9 %


13.1 %


80 bp

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


14.1 %


13.1 %


100 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.3 billion increased 8% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year quarter led by 8% growth in Service, including solid growth in Applied HVAC and Fire and Security sales.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 2% year-over-year and backlog of $2.6 billion increased 9% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 13.9% expanded 80 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements and positive mix from growth in Service. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs.

APAC (Asia Pacific)



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2025


2024


Change

Sales


$ 737


$ 686


7 %

Segment EBITA







GAAP


143


128


12 %

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


143


128


12 %

Segment EBITA Margin %







GAAP


19.4 %


18.7 %


70 bp

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


19.4 %


18.7 %


70 bp

Sales in the quarter of $737 million increased 7% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 6% versus the prior year led by strong double-digit growth from the Service business.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders decreased 8% and backlog of $1.7 billion increased 14% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 19.4% increased 70 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements.

Corporate



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2025


2024


Change

Corporate Expense







GAAP


$ 141


$ 128


10 %

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


93


119


(22 %)

Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2024 excludes certain transaction/separation costs.

OTHER Q3 ITEMS

  • Cash provided by operating activities was $787 million. Free cash flow was $693 million and adjusted free cash flow was $725 million.
  • The Company paid dividends of $243 million.
  • The Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for $310 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented on a continuing operations basis excluding the Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business, which was classified as discontinued operations beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year GAAP financial results from continuing operations.

The Company initiated fiscal 2025 fourth quarter guidance:

  • Organic sales growth of low single digits
  • Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~18.6%
  • Adjusted EPS before special items of $1.14 to $1.17

The Company raised fiscal 2025 full year guidance:

  • Organic sales growth of mid-single digits (unchanged)
  • Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~90 basis points year-over-year (unchanged)
  • Adjusted EPS before special items of $3.65 to $3.68 (previously ~$3.60)
  • Adjusted free cash flow conversion of>100% (previously ~100%)

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed by dialing 855-979-6654 (in the United States) or +1-646-233-4753 (outside the United States) along with passcode 330296, or via webcast. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call.

ABOUT JOHNSON CONTROLS

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

JOHNSON CONTROLS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACT:



Jim Lucas

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: +1 414.340.1752

Direct: +1 203.499.8297

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



Michael Gates


Direct: +1 414.524.5785


Email: [email protected]


JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including tariffs, economic sanctions, foreign exchange and capital controls, import/export controls or other trade restrictions as well as any associated supply chain disruptions; the ability of Johnson Controls to manage general economic, business and capital market conditions, including the impacts of trade restrictions, recessions, economic downturns and global price inflation; Johnson Controls' ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable quality and regulatory requirements; the ability of Johnson Controls to execute on its operating model and drive organizational improvement; Johnson Controls' ability to successfully execute and complete portfolio simplification actions, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of such actions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; the ability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies, ideas and trends in the marketplace, including the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence; fluctuations in the cost and availability of public and private financing for Johnson Controls' customers; the ability to manage disruptions caused by international conflicts, including Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; managing the risks and impacts of potential and actual security breaches, cyberattacks, privacy breaches or data breaches, maintaining and improving the capacity, reliability and security of Johnson Controls' enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of Johnson Controls' digital platforms and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies, or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to adapt to global climate change, climate change regulation and successfully meet Johnson Controls' public sustainability commitments; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; Johnson Controls' ability to manage disruptions caused by catastrophic or geopolitical events, such as natural disasters, armed conflict, political change, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 19, 2024, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales








Products and systems

$ 4,122


$ 4,089


$ 11,672


$ 11,576

Services

1,930


1,809


5,482


5,128


6,052


5,898


17,154


16,704

Cost of sales








Products and systems

2,656


2,698


7,635


7,805

Services

1,150


1,091


3,278


3,090


3,806


3,789


10,913


10,895









Gross profit

2,246


2,109


6,241


5,809









Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,417


895


4,243


4,293

Restructuring and impairment costs

51


103


146


377

Net financing charges

77


70


243


246

Equity income (loss)

4


(16)


5


(19)









Income from continuing operations before income taxes

705


1,025


1,614


874









Income tax provision

87


174


160


1









Income from continuing operations

618


851


1,454


873









Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

160


201


301


349









Net income

778


1,052


1,755


1,222









Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests








Continuing operations

-


(1)


-


2

Discontinued operations

77


78


157


148









Net income attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 701


$ 975


$ 1,598


$ 1,072









Income attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 618


$ 852


$ 1,454


$ 871

Discontinued operations

83


123


144


201

Total

$ 701


$ 975


$ 1,598


$ 1,072









Basic earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 0.94


$ 1.27


$ 2.21


$ 1.28

Discontinued operations

0.13


0.18


0.22


0.30

Total

$ 1.07


$ 1.45


$ 2.43


$ 1.58









Diluted earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 0.94


$ 1.27


$ 2.20


$ 1.28

Discontinued operations

0.13


0.18


0.22


0.30

Total

$ 1.07


$ 1.45


$ 2.42


$ 1.58

Johnson Controls International plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)



June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$ 731


$ 606

Accounts receivable - net

6,151


6,051

Inventories

1,829


1,774

Current assets held for sale

1,993


1,595

Other current assets

1,145


1,153

Current assets

11,849


11,179





Property, plant and equipment - net

2,455


2,403

Goodwill

16,709


16,725

Other intangible assets - net

3,856


4,130

Noncurrent assets held for sale

3,174


3,210

Other noncurrent assets

5,350


5,048

Total assets

$ 43,393


$ 42,695





Liabilities and Equity








Short-term debt

$ 1,277


$ 953

Current portion of long-term debt

570


536

Accounts payable

3,421


3,389

Accrued compensation and benefits

1,070


1,048

Deferred revenue

2,428


2,160

Current liabilities held for sale

1,662


1,431

Other current liabilities

1,922


2,438

Current liabilities

12,350


11,955





Long-term debt

8,446


8,004

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

179


217

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale

398


405

Other noncurrent liabilities

4,975


4,753

Long-term liabilities

13,998


13,379





Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls

15,830


16,098

Noncontrolling interests

1,215


1,263

Total equity

17,045


17,361

Total liabilities and equity

$ 43,393


$ 42,695

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months
Ended June 30,


Nine Months
Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Operating Activities of Continuing Operations








Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 618


$ 852


$ 1,454


$ 871

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(1)


-


2

Income from continuing operations

618


851


1,454


873

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

190


201


585


624

Pension and postretirement income and contributions

(15)


(18)


(52)


(49)

Deferred income taxes

(39)


16


(146)


(403)

Noncash restructuring and impairment charges

23


80


56


333

Equity-based compensation

48


27


107


81

Other - net

(24)


(69)


8


(106)

Changes in assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(172)


18


(79)


(491)

Inventories

(52)


(50)


(79)


(185)

Other assets

(76)


(370)


(289)


(560)

Restructuring reserves

5


(21)


2


(81)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

258


(23)


31


179

Accrued income taxes

23


11


(12)


1

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

787


653


1,586


216









Investing Activities of Continuing Operations








Capital expenditures

(94)


(89)


(304)


(299)

Other - net

9


(1)


2


13

Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

(85)


(90)


(302)


(286)









Financing Activities of Continuing Operations








Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three months

(75)


(840)


283


703

Proceeds from debt

-


859


775


1,281

Repayments of debt

-


(275)


(502)


(438)

Stock repurchases and retirements

(310)


(402)


(970)


(876)

Payment of cash dividends

(243)


(249)


(733)


(753)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

4


13


109


33

Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes

(2)


(2)


(33)


(26)

Other - net

(11)


(34)


(40)


(114)

Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

(637)


(930)


(1,111)


(190)









Discontinued Operations








Cash provided by operating activities

208


368


255


356

Cash used by investing activities

(25)


(9)


(52)


(24)

Cash used by financing activities

(109)


(69)


(174)


(132)

Cash provided by discontinued operations

74


290


29


200

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(201)


10


(216)


29

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale

-


1


3


2

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(62)


(66)


(11)


(29)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

818


954


767


917

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

756


888


756


888

Less: Restricted cash

25


30


25


30

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 731


$ 858


$ 731


$ 858

FOOTNOTES

1. Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

The Company signed a definitive agreement in July 2024 to sell its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The R&LC HVAC business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment prior to the Company's resegmentation, meets the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation, and assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following footnotes include only continuing operations of the Company and exclude activities and amounts related to the R&LC HVAC business.

2. Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes three through eight for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

  • JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.
  • Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.
  • Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes five through eight, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

  • Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.
  • Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.
  • Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
  • Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.
  • Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.
  • Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.
  • Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.
  • Product quality costs are costs related to a product quality issue that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.
  • Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.
  • EMEA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.
  • Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.
  • Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):

Net sales

Three Months Ended June 30


Nine Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total


Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Net sales - 2024

$ 4,035


$ 1,177


$ 686


$ 5,898


$ 11,341


$ 3,440


$ 1,923


$ 16,704

Base year adjustments
















Divestitures and other

(243)


(7)


-


(250)


(714)


(12)


-


(726)

Foreign currency

(9)


52


12


55


(40)


(2)


(5)


(47)

Adjusted base net sales

3,783


1,222


698


5,703


10,587


3,426


1,918


15,931

Acquisitions

-


6


-


6


-


18


-


18

Organic growth

259


45


39


343


919


187


99


1,205

Net sales - 2025

$ 4,042


$ 1,273


$ 737


$ 6,052


$ 11,506


$ 3,631


$ 2,017


$ 17,154

















Growth %:
















Net sales

- %


8 %


7 %


3 %


1 %


6 %


5 %


3 %

Organic growth

7 %


4 %


6 %


6 %


9 %


5 %


5 %


8 %

















Products and systems
revenue

Three Months Ended June 30


Nine Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total


Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Products and systems
revenue - 2024

$ 2,887


$ 710


$ 492


$ 4,089


$ 8,114


$ 2,086


$ 1,376


$ 11,576

Base year adjustments
















Divestitures and other

(243)


(7)


-


(250)


(714)


(12)


-


(726)

Foreign currency

(8)


42


10


44


(30)


18


(3)


(15)

Adjusted products and
systems revenue

2,636


745


502


3,883


7,370


2,092


1,373


10,835

Acquisitions

-


4


-


4


-


13


-


13

Organic growth

211


7


17


235


724


72


28


824

Products and systems
revenue - 2025

$ 2,847


$ 756


$ 519


$ 4,122


$ 8,094


$ 2,177


$ 1,401


$ 11,672

















Growth %:
















Products and systems
revenue

(1) %


6 %


5 %


1 %


- %


4 %


2 %


1 %

Organic growth

8 %


1 %


3 %


6 %


10 %


3 %


2 %


8 %

















Service revenue

Three Months Ended June 30


Nine Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total


Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Service revenue - 2024

$ 1,148


$ 467


$ 194


$ 1,809


$ 3,227


$ 1,354


$ 547


$ 5,128

Base year adjustments
















Foreign currency

(1)


10


2


11


(10)


(20)


(2)


(32)

Adjusted base service revenue

1,147


477


196


1,820


3,217


1,334


545


5,096

Acquisitions

-


2


-


2


-


5


-


5

Organic growth

48


38


22


108


195


115


71


381

Service revenue - 2025

$ 1,195


$ 517


$ 218


$ 1,930


$ 3,412


$ 1,454


$ 616


$ 5,482

















Growth %:
















Service revenue

4 %


11 %


12 %


7 %


6 %


7 %


13 %


7 %

Organic growth

4 %


8 %


11 %


6 %


6 %


9 %


13 %


7 %

4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):


Three Months
Ended June 30,


Nine Months
Ended June 30,

(in millions)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 787


$ 653


$ 1,586


$ 216

Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls

618


852


1,454


871

Operating cash flow conversion

127 %


77 %


109 %


25 %









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

787


653


1,586


216

Capital expenditures

(94)


(89)


(304)


(299)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 693


$ 564


$ 1,282


$ (83)









Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls

618


852


1,454


871

Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP)

112 %


66 %


88 %


*









* Measure not meaningful








The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Nine Months Ended
June 30,

(in millions)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 693


$ 564


$ 1,282


$ (83)

Adjustments:








JC Capital cash used by operating activities

34


50


111


170

Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and insurance
recoveries

(3)


243


383


243

Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs

1


-


15


-

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

725


857


1,791


330

Prior year impact from factoring programs

-


48


-


582

Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 725


$ 905


$ 1,791


$ 912









Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP)

$ 693


$ 639


$ 1,664


$ 1,425

JC Capital net income

(8)


(3)


(4)


(8)

Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital
(non-GAAP)

$ 685


$ 636


$ 1,660


$ 1,417

Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP)

106 %


142 %


108 %


64 %

5. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA. The following table includes continuing operations (unaudited):


Three Months Ended June 30,


Nine Months Ended June 30,


Actual


Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)


Actual


Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)

(in millions)

2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

















Segment EBITA
















Americas

$ 742


$ 804


$ 746


$ 743


$ 2,038


$ 1,853


$ 2,044


$ 1,811

EMEA

177


154


179


154


448


397


450


401

APAC

143


128


143


128


337


320


337


323

















EBIT (non-GAAP)
















Income from continuing operations:
















Attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 618


$ 852


$ 693


$ 639


$ 1,454


$ 871


$ 1,664


$ 1,425

Attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(1)


-


(1)


-


2


-


2

Income from continuing operations

618


851


693


638


1,454


873


1,664


1,427

Less: Income tax provision (1)

87


174


95


82


160


1


227


187

Income before income taxes

705


1,025


788


720


1,614


874


1,891


1,614

Net financing charges

77


70


77


70


243


246


243


246

EBIT (non-GAAP)

$ 782


$ 1,095


$ 865


$ 790


$ 1,857


$ 1,120


$ 2,134


$ 1,860


(1) Adjusted income tax provision excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.

The following tables include the reconciliations of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):


Three Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024













Sales

$ 4,042


$ 4,035


$ 1,273


$ 1,177


$ 737


$ 686













Segment EBITA

$ 742


$ 804


$ 177


$ 154


$ 143


$ 128













Adjusting items:












Transformation costs

4


-


2


-


-


-

Earn-out adjustments

-


(61)


-


-


-


-













Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 746


$ 743


$ 179


$ 154


$ 143


$ 128













Segment EBITA Margin %

18.4 %


19.9 %


13.9 %


13.1 %


19.4 %


18.7 %

Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)

18.5 %


18.4 %


14.1 %


13.1 %


19.4 %


18.7 %


Nine Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024













Sales

$ 11,506


$ 11,341


$ 3,631


$ 3,440


$ 2,017


$ 1,923













Segment EBITA

$ 2,038


$ 1,853


$ 448


$ 397


$ 337


$ 320













Adjusting items:












Transformation costs

6


-


2


-


-


-

Earn-out adjustments

-


(68)


-


-


-


-

Product quality costs

-


26


-


4


-


3













Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 2,044


$ 1,811


$ 450


$ 401


$ 337


$ 323













Segment EBITA Margin %

17.7 %


16.3 %


12.3 %


11.5 %


16.7 %


16.6 %

Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)

17.8 %


16.0 %


12.4 %


11.7 %


16.7 %


16.8 %


Year Ended September 30, 2024

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC







Sales

$ 15,606


$ 4,620


$ 2,726







Segment EBITA

$ 2,679


$ 561


$ 478







Adjusting items:






Earn-out adjustments

(68)


-


-

Product quality costs

26


4


3

EMEA joint venture loss

-


17


-







Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 2,637


$ 582


$ 481







Segment EBITA Margin %

17.2 %


12.1 %


17.5 %

Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)

16.9 %


12.6 %


17.6 %

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):


Three Months Ended June 30,


Nine Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

2025


2024


2025


2024









Corporate expense (GAAP)

$ 141


$ 128


$ 498


$ 359









Adjusting items:








Transaction/separation costs

(9)


(9)


(27)


(14)

Transformation costs

(39)


-


(116)


-

Cyber incident costs

-


-


-


(27)

Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP)

$ 93


$ 119


$ 355


$ 318

6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):


Three Months Ended June 30,


Income from continuing
operations attributable to JCI


Diluted earnings

per share

(in millions, except per share)

2025


2024


2025


2024









As reported (GAAP)

$ 618


$ 852


$ 0.94


$ 1.27









Adjusting items:








Net mark-to-market adjustments

(21)


(5)


(0.03)


(0.01)

Earn-out adjustments

-


(61)


-


(0.09)

Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI

51


103


0.08


0.15

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(1)


(351)


-


(0.52)

Transaction/separation costs

9


9


0.01


0.01

Transformation costs

45


-


0.07


-

Related tax impact

(8)


92


(0.01)


0.14

Adjusted (non-GAAP)*

$ 693


$ 639


$ 1.05


$ 0.95


* May not sum due to rounding


Nine Months Ended June 30,


Income from continuing
operations attributable to JCI


Diluted earnings

per share

(in millions, except per share)

2025


2024


2025


2024









As reported (GAAP)

$ 1,454


$ 871


$ 2.20


$ 1.28









Adjusting items:








Net mark-to-market adjustments

(7)


(42)


(0.01)


(0.06)

Earn-out adjustments

-


(68)


-


(0.10)

Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI

146


377


0.22


0.56

Water systems AFFF settlement

-


750


-


1.11

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(13)


(351)


(0.02)


(0.52)

Product quality costs

-


33


-


0.05

Transaction/separation costs

27


14


0.04


0.02

Transformation costs

124


-


0.19


-

Cyber incident costs

-


27


-


0.04

Discrete tax items

(36)


(57)


(0.05)


(0.08)

Related tax impact

(31)


(129)


(0.05)


(0.19)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)*

$ 1,664


$ 1,425


$ 2.52


$ 2.10


* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Nine Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024





Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic weighted average shares outstanding

655.4


670.3


$ 658.9


$ 676.7

Effect of dilutive securities:








Stock options, unvested restricted stock and
unvested performance share awards

2.0


2.5


2.2


1.9

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

657.4


672.8


661.1


678.6

7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions)

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024

Short-term debt

$ 1,277


$ 1,261


$ 1,523

Current portion of long-term debt

570


558


998

Long-term debt

8,446


8,167


7,867

Total debt

10,293


9,986


10,388

Less: cash and cash equivalents

$ 731


795


858

Net debt

$ 9,562


$ 9,191


$ 9,530







Last twelve months income before income taxes

$ 2,262


$ 2,582


$ 1,270







Net debt to income before income taxes

4.2x


3.6x


7.5x







Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 3,843


$ 3,779


$ 3,496







Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

2.5x


2.4x


2.7x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):


Twelve Months Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024

Income from continuing operations

$ 1,992


$ 2,225


$ 1,361

Income tax provision (benefit)

270


357


(91)

Income before income taxes

2,262


2,582


1,270

Net financing charges

339


332


302

EBIT

2,601


2,914


1,572

Adjusting items:






Net mark-to-market adjustments

(12)


4


69

Restructuring and impairment costs

279


330


588

Water systems AFFF settlement

-


-


750

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(29)


(379)


(351)

Earn-out adjustments

-


(61)


(68)

Transaction/separation costs

44


45


35

Transformation costs

124


79


-

Cyber incident costs

-


-


27

Product quality costs

-


-


33

Loss on divestiture

42


42


-

EMEA joint venture loss

17


17


-

Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

3,066


2,991


2,655

Depreciation and amortization

777


788


841

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 3,843


$ 3,779


$ 3,496

8. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 12.0% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2025 and 11.4% and 11.6% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2024, respectively.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

© 2025 PR Newswire
