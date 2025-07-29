Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY25 Guidance

Q3 sales increased 3% and organic sales increased 6% *

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.94; Q3 Adjusted EPS * of $1.05

of $1.05 Q3 orders increased 2% organically year-over-year

Systems and Services backlog of $14.6 billion increased 11% organically year-over-year

Initiates fiscal Q4 and raises full year fiscal 2025 guidance*

*This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures.

CORK, Ireland, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal third quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.94. Adjusted EPS was $1.05.

Sales in the quarter of $6.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year on an as reported basis and 6% organically. GAAP income from continuing operations was $618 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $693 million.

"As we celebrate 140 years of innovation and customer commitment, our strong third quarter results and record backlog reflect the momentum we've built and the opportunities ahead," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO. "By prioritizing our customers, empowering our 40,000 frontline colleagues, and investing in R&D, we are strengthening our capabilities to win - both now and in the future. Looking ahead, we believe implementing the right business system will allow us to accelerate performance, drive consistency, and deliver sustained long-term value for our shareholders."

FISCAL Q3 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Orders and backlog metrics included in the release relate to the Company's Systems and Services based businesses.

Americas





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 4,042

$ 4,035

- % Segment EBITA











GAAP

742

804

(8 %) Adjusted (non-GAAP)

746

743

- % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

18.4 %

19.9 %

(150 bp) Adjusted (non-GAAP)

18.5 %

18.4 %

10 bp

Sales in the quarter of $4.0 billion remained flat over the prior year. Organic sales increased 7% over the prior year, led by continued strength across Applied HVAC and Controls.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 5% year-over-year and backlog of $10.3 billion increased 10% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 18.4% declined 150 basis points versus the prior year due to the impact of divestitures and prior year earn-out adjustments. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2024 excludes earn-out adjustments.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 1,273

$ 1,177

8 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

177

154

15 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

179

154

16 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

13.9 %

13.1 %

80 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

14.1 %

13.1 %

100 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.3 billion increased 8% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year quarter led by 8% growth in Service, including solid growth in Applied HVAC and Fire and Security sales.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 2% year-over-year and backlog of $2.6 billion increased 9% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 13.9% expanded 80 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements and positive mix from growth in Service. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs.

APAC (Asia Pacific)





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Sales

$ 737

$ 686

7 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

143

128

12 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

143

128

12 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

19.4 %

18.7 %

70 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

19.4 %

18.7 %

70 bp

Sales in the quarter of $737 million increased 7% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 6% versus the prior year led by strong double-digit growth from the Service business.

Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders decreased 8% and backlog of $1.7 billion increased 14% year-over-year.

Segment EBITA margin of 19.4% increased 70 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements.

Corporate





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2025

2024

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$ 141

$ 128

10 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

93

119

(22 %)

Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2024 excludes certain transaction/separation costs.

OTHER Q3 ITEMS

Cash provided by operating activities was $787 million. Free cash flow was $693 million and adjusted free cash flow was $725 million.

The Company paid dividends of $243 million.

The Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for $310 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented on a continuing operations basis excluding the Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business, which was classified as discontinued operations beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year GAAP financial results from continuing operations.

The Company initiated fiscal 2025 fourth quarter guidance:

Organic sales growth of low single digits

Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~18.6%

Adjusted EPS before special items of $1.14 to $1.17

The Company raised fiscal 2025 full year guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits (unchanged)

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~90 basis points year-over-year (unchanged)

Adjusted EPS before special items of $3.65 to $3.68 (previously ~$3.60)

Adjusted free cash flow conversion of>100% (previously ~100%)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including tariffs, economic sanctions, foreign exchange and capital controls, import/export controls or other trade restrictions as well as any associated supply chain disruptions; the ability of Johnson Controls to manage general economic, business and capital market conditions, including the impacts of trade restrictions, recessions, economic downturns and global price inflation; Johnson Controls' ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable quality and regulatory requirements; the ability of Johnson Controls to execute on its operating model and drive organizational improvement; Johnson Controls' ability to successfully execute and complete portfolio simplification actions, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of such actions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; the ability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies, ideas and trends in the marketplace, including the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence; fluctuations in the cost and availability of public and private financing for Johnson Controls' customers; the ability to manage disruptions caused by international conflicts, including Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; managing the risks and impacts of potential and actual security breaches, cyberattacks, privacy breaches or data breaches, maintaining and improving the capacity, reliability and security of Johnson Controls' enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of Johnson Controls' digital platforms and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies, or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to adapt to global climate change, climate change regulation and successfully meet Johnson Controls' public sustainability commitments; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; Johnson Controls' ability to manage disruptions caused by catastrophic or geopolitical events, such as natural disasters, armed conflict, political change, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 19, 2024, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales













Products and systems $ 4,122

$ 4,089

$ 11,672

$ 11,576 Services 1,930

1,809

5,482

5,128

6,052

5,898

17,154

16,704 Cost of sales













Products and systems 2,656

2,698

7,635

7,805 Services 1,150

1,091

3,278

3,090

3,806

3,789

10,913

10,895















Gross profit 2,246

2,109

6,241

5,809















Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,417

895

4,243

4,293 Restructuring and impairment costs 51

103

146

377 Net financing charges 77

70

243

246 Equity income (loss) 4

(16)

5

(19)















Income from continuing operations before income taxes 705

1,025

1,614

874















Income tax provision 87

174

160

1















Income from continuing operations 618

851

1,454

873















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 160

201

301

349















Net income 778

1,052

1,755

1,222















Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests













Continuing operations -

(1)

-

2 Discontinued operations 77

78

157

148















Net income attributable to Johnson Controls $ 701

$ 975

$ 1,598

$ 1,072















Income attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 618

$ 852

$ 1,454

$ 871 Discontinued operations 83

123

144

201 Total $ 701

$ 975

$ 1,598

$ 1,072















Basic earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.94

$ 1.27

$ 2.21

$ 1.28 Discontinued operations 0.13

0.18

0.22

0.30 Total $ 1.07

$ 1.45

$ 2.43

$ 1.58















Diluted earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.94

$ 1.27

$ 2.20

$ 1.28 Discontinued operations 0.13

0.18

0.22

0.30 Total $ 1.07

$ 1.45

$ 2.42

$ 1.58

Johnson Controls International plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 731

$ 606 Accounts receivable - net 6,151

6,051 Inventories 1,829

1,774 Current assets held for sale 1,993

1,595 Other current assets 1,145

1,153 Current assets 11,849

11,179







Property, plant and equipment - net 2,455

2,403 Goodwill 16,709

16,725 Other intangible assets - net 3,856

4,130 Noncurrent assets held for sale 3,174

3,210 Other noncurrent assets 5,350

5,048 Total assets $ 43,393

$ 42,695







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 1,277

$ 953 Current portion of long-term debt 570

536 Accounts payable 3,421

3,389 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,070

1,048 Deferred revenue 2,428

2,160 Current liabilities held for sale 1,662

1,431 Other current liabilities 1,922

2,438 Current liabilities 12,350

11,955







Long-term debt 8,446

8,004 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations 179

217 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 398

405 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,975

4,753 Long-term liabilities 13,998

13,379







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 15,830

16,098 Noncontrolling interests 1,215

1,263 Total equity 17,045

17,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 43,393

$ 42,695

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months

Ended June 30,

Nine Months

Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Activities of Continuing Operations













Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 618

$ 852

$ 1,454

$ 871 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests -

(1)

-

2 Income from continuing operations 618

851

1,454

873 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 190

201

585

624 Pension and postretirement income and contributions (15)

(18)

(52)

(49) Deferred income taxes (39)

16

(146)

(403) Noncash restructuring and impairment charges 23

80

56

333 Equity-based compensation 48

27

107

81 Other - net (24)

(69)

8

(106) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (172)

18

(79)

(491) Inventories (52)

(50)

(79)

(185) Other assets (76)

(370)

(289)

(560) Restructuring reserves 5

(21)

2

(81) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 258

(23)

31

179 Accrued income taxes 23

11

(12)

1 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 787

653

1,586

216















Investing Activities of Continuing Operations













Capital expenditures (94)

(89)

(304)

(299) Other - net 9

(1)

2

13 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (85)

(90)

(302)

(286)















Financing Activities of Continuing Operations













Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three months (75)

(840)

283

703 Proceeds from debt -

859

775

1,281 Repayments of debt -

(275)

(502)

(438) Stock repurchases and retirements (310)

(402)

(970)

(876) Payment of cash dividends (243)

(249)

(733)

(753) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4

13

109

33 Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (2)

(2)

(33)

(26) Other - net (11)

(34)

(40)

(114) Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (637)

(930)

(1,111)

(190)















Discontinued Operations













Cash provided by operating activities 208

368

255

356 Cash used by investing activities (25)

(9)

(52)

(24) Cash used by financing activities (109)

(69)

(174)

(132) Cash provided by discontinued operations 74

290

29

200 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (201)

10

(216)

29 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale -

1

3

2 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (62)

(66)

(11)

(29) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 818

954

767

917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 756

888

756

888 Less: Restricted cash 25

30

25

30 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 731

$ 858

$ 731

$ 858

FOOTNOTES

1. Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

The Company signed a definitive agreement in July 2024 to sell its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The R&LC HVAC business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment prior to the Company's resegmentation, meets the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation, and assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following footnotes include only continuing operations of the Company and exclude activities and amounts related to the R&LC HVAC business.

2. Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes three through eight for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.

Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes five through eight, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.

represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value. Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries. Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.

include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions. Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.

represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy. Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.

primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023. Product quality costs are costs related to a product quality issue that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.

are costs related to a product quality issue that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company. Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.

relates to the sale of the ADTi business. EMEA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.

relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company. Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.

includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits. Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):

Net sales Three Months Ended June 30

Nine Months Ended June 30 (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total Net sales - 2024 $ 4,035

$ 1,177

$ 686

$ 5,898

$ 11,341

$ 3,440

$ 1,923

$ 16,704 Base year adjustments





























Divestitures and other (243)

(7)

-

(250)

(714)

(12)

-

(726) Foreign currency (9)

52

12

55

(40)

(2)

(5)

(47) Adjusted base net sales 3,783

1,222

698

5,703

10,587

3,426

1,918

15,931 Acquisitions -

6

-

6

-

18

-

18 Organic growth 259

45

39

343

919

187

99

1,205 Net sales - 2025 $ 4,042

$ 1,273

$ 737

$ 6,052

$ 11,506

$ 3,631

$ 2,017

$ 17,154































Growth %:





























Net sales - %

8 %

7 %

3 %

1 %

6 %

5 %

3 % Organic growth 7 %

4 %

6 %

6 %

9 %

5 %

5 %

8 %































Products and systems

revenue Three Months Ended June 30

Nine Months Ended June 30 (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total Products and systems

revenue - 2024 $ 2,887

$ 710

$ 492

$ 4,089

$ 8,114

$ 2,086

$ 1,376

$ 11,576 Base year adjustments





























Divestitures and other (243)

(7)

-

(250)

(714)

(12)

-

(726) Foreign currency (8)

42

10

44

(30)

18

(3)

(15) Adjusted products and

systems revenue 2,636

745

502

3,883

7,370

2,092

1,373

10,835 Acquisitions -

4

-

4

-

13

-

13 Organic growth 211

7

17

235

724

72

28

824 Products and systems

revenue - 2025 $ 2,847

$ 756

$ 519

$ 4,122

$ 8,094

$ 2,177

$ 1,401

$ 11,672































Growth %:





























Products and systems

revenue (1) %

6 %

5 %

1 %

- %

4 %

2 %

1 % Organic growth 8 %

1 %

3 %

6 %

10 %

3 %

2 %

8 %































Service revenue Three Months Ended June 30

Nine Months Ended June 30 (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total Service revenue - 2024 $ 1,148

$ 467

$ 194

$ 1,809

$ 3,227

$ 1,354

$ 547

$ 5,128 Base year adjustments





























Foreign currency (1)

10

2

11

(10)

(20)

(2)

(32) Adjusted base service revenue 1,147

477

196

1,820

3,217

1,334

545

5,096 Acquisitions -

2

-

2

-

5

-

5 Organic growth 48

38

22

108

195

115

71

381 Service revenue - 2025 $ 1,195

$ 517

$ 218

$ 1,930

$ 3,412

$ 1,454

$ 616

$ 5,482































Growth %:





























Service revenue 4 %

11 %

12 %

7 %

6 %

7 %

13 %

7 % Organic growth 4 %

8 %

11 %

6 %

6 %

9 %

13 %

7 %

4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months

Ended June 30,

Nine Months

Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 787

$ 653

$ 1,586

$ 216 Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls 618

852

1,454

871 Operating cash flow conversion 127 %

77 %

109 %

25 %















Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 787

653

1,586

216 Capital expenditures (94)

(89)

(304)

(299) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 693

$ 564

$ 1,282

$ (83)















Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls 618

852

1,454

871 Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP) 112 %

66 %

88 %

*















* Measure not meaningful















The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 693

$ 564

$ 1,282

$ (83) Adjustments:













JC Capital cash used by operating activities 34

50

111

170 Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and insurance

recoveries (3)

243

383

243 Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs 1

-

15

- Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) 725

857

1,791

330 Prior year impact from factoring programs -

48

-

582 Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 725

$ 905

$ 1,791

$ 912















Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP) $ 693

$ 639

$ 1,664

$ 1,425 JC Capital net income (8)

(3)

(4)

(8) Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital

(non-GAAP) $ 685

$ 636

$ 1,660

$ 1,417 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 106 %

142 %

108 %

64 %

5. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA. The following table includes continuing operations (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024































Segment EBITA





























Americas $ 742

$ 804

$ 746

$ 743

$ 2,038

$ 1,853

$ 2,044

$ 1,811 EMEA 177

154

179

154

448

397

450

401 APAC 143

128

143

128

337

320

337

323































EBIT (non-GAAP)





























Income from continuing operations:





























Attributable to Johnson Controls $ 618

$ 852

$ 693

$ 639

$ 1,454

$ 871

$ 1,664

$ 1,425 Attributable to noncontrolling interests -

(1)

-

(1)

-

2

-

2 Income from continuing operations 618

851

693

638

1,454

873

1,664

1,427 Less: Income tax provision (1) 87

174

95

82

160

1

227

187 Income before income taxes 705

1,025

788

720

1,614

874

1,891

1,614 Net financing charges 77

70

77

70

243

246

243

246 EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 782

$ 1,095

$ 865

$ 790

$ 1,857

$ 1,120

$ 2,134

$ 1,860

(1) Adjusted income tax provision excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.

The following tables include the reconciliations of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024























Sales $ 4,042

$ 4,035

$ 1,273

$ 1,177

$ 737

$ 686























Segment EBITA $ 742

$ 804

$ 177

$ 154

$ 143

$ 128























Adjusting items:





















Transformation costs 4

-

2

-

-

- Earn-out adjustments -

(61)

-

-

-

-























Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 746

$ 743

$ 179

$ 154

$ 143

$ 128























Segment EBITA Margin % 18.4 %

19.9 %

13.9 %

13.1 %

19.4 %

18.7 % Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP) 18.5 %

18.4 %

14.1 %

13.1 %

19.4 %

18.7 %



Nine Months Ended June 30, (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024























Sales $ 11,506

$ 11,341

$ 3,631

$ 3,440

$ 2,017

$ 1,923























Segment EBITA $ 2,038

$ 1,853

$ 448

$ 397

$ 337

$ 320























Adjusting items:





















Transformation costs 6

-

2

-

-

- Earn-out adjustments -

(68)

-

-

-

- Product quality costs -

26

-

4

-

3























Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 2,044

$ 1,811

$ 450

$ 401

$ 337

$ 323























Segment EBITA Margin % 17.7 %

16.3 %

12.3 %

11.5 %

16.7 %

16.6 % Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP) 17.8 %

16.0 %

12.4 %

11.7 %

16.7 %

16.8 %



Year Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions) Americas

EMEA

APAC











Sales $ 15,606

$ 4,620

$ 2,726











Segment EBITA $ 2,679

$ 561

$ 478











Adjusting items:









Earn-out adjustments (68)

-

- Product quality costs 26

4

3 EMEA joint venture loss -

17

-











Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 2,637

$ 582

$ 481











Segment EBITA Margin % 17.2 %

12.1 %

17.5 % Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP) 16.9 %

12.6 %

17.6 %

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Corporate expense (GAAP) $ 141

$ 128

$ 498

$ 359















Adjusting items:













Transaction/separation costs (9)

(9)

(27)

(14) Transformation costs (39)

-

(116)

- Cyber incident costs -

-

-

(27) Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP) $ 93

$ 119

$ 355

$ 318

6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2025

2024

2025

2024















As reported (GAAP) $ 618

$ 852

$ 0.94

$ 1.27















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (21)

(5)

(0.03)

(0.01) Earn-out adjustments -

(61)

-

(0.09) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 51

103

0.08

0.15 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (1)

(351)

-

(0.52) Transaction/separation costs 9

9

0.01

0.01 Transformation costs 45

-

0.07

- Related tax impact (8)

92

(0.01)

0.14 Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 693

$ 639

$ 1.05

$ 0.95

* May not sum due to rounding



Nine Months Ended June 30,

Income from continuing

operations attributable to JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2025

2024

2025

2024















As reported (GAAP) $ 1,454

$ 871

$ 2.20

$ 1.28















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (7)

(42)

(0.01)

(0.06) Earn-out adjustments -

(68)

-

(0.10) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 146

377

0.22

0.56 Water systems AFFF settlement -

750

-

1.11 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (13)

(351)

(0.02)

(0.52) Product quality costs -

33

-

0.05 Transaction/separation costs 27

14

0.04

0.02 Transformation costs 124

-

0.19

- Cyber incident costs -

27

-

0.04 Discrete tax items (36)

(57)

(0.05)

(0.08) Related tax impact (31)

(129)

(0.05)

(0.19) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 1,664

$ 1,425

$ 2.52

$ 2.10

* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024







Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 655.4

670.3

$ 658.9

$ 676.7 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards 2.0

2.5

2.2

1.9 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 657.4

672.8

661.1

678.6

7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Short-term debt $ 1,277

$ 1,261

$ 1,523 Current portion of long-term debt 570

558

998 Long-term debt 8,446

8,167

7,867 Total debt 10,293

9,986

10,388 Less: cash and cash equivalents $ 731

795

858 Net debt $ 9,562

$ 9,191

$ 9,530











Last twelve months income before income taxes $ 2,262

$ 2,582

$ 1,270











Net debt to income before income taxes 4.2x

3.6x

7.5x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,843

$ 3,779

$ 3,496











Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.5x

2.4x

2.7x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Income from continuing operations $ 1,992

$ 2,225

$ 1,361 Income tax provision (benefit) 270

357

(91) Income before income taxes 2,262

2,582

1,270 Net financing charges 339

332

302 EBIT 2,601

2,914

1,572 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments (12)

4

69 Restructuring and impairment costs 279

330

588 Water systems AFFF settlement -

-

750 Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (29)

(379)

(351) Earn-out adjustments -

(61)

(68) Transaction/separation costs 44

45

35 Transformation costs 124

79

- Cyber incident costs -

-

27 Product quality costs -

-

33 Loss on divestiture 42

42

- EMEA joint venture loss 17

17

- Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) 3,066

2,991

2,655 Depreciation and amortization 777

788

841 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,843

$ 3,779

$ 3,496

8. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 12.0% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2025 and 11.4% and 11.6% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2024, respectively.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc