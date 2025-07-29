Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY25 Guidance

- Q3 sales increased 3% and organic sales increased 6%*
- Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.94; Q3 Adjusted EPS* of $1.05
- Q3 orders increased 2% organically year-over-year
- Systems and Services backlog of $14.6 billion increased 11% organically year-over-year
- Initiates fiscal Q4 and raises full year fiscal 2025 guidance*
CORK, Ireland, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal third quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.94. Adjusted EPS was $1.05.
Sales in the quarter of $6.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year on an as reported basis and 6% organically. GAAP income from continuing operations was $618 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $693 million.
"As we celebrate 140 years of innovation and customer commitment, our strong third quarter results and record backlog reflect the momentum we've built and the opportunities ahead," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO. "By prioritizing our customers, empowering our 40,000 frontline colleagues, and investing in R&D, we are strengthening our capabilities to win - both now and in the future. Looking ahead, we believe implementing the right business system will allow us to accelerate performance, drive consistency, and deliver sustained long-term value for our shareholders."
FISCAL Q3 SEGMENT RESULTS
The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Orders and backlog metrics included in the release relate to the Company's Systems and Services based businesses.
Americas
Fiscal Q3
(in millions)
2025
2024
Change
Sales
$ 4,042
$ 4,035
- %
Segment EBITA
GAAP
742
804
(8 %)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
746
743
- %
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
18.4 %
19.9 %
(150 bp)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
18.5 %
18.4 %
10 bp
Sales in the quarter of $4.0 billion remained flat over the prior year. Organic sales increased 7% over the prior year, led by continued strength across Applied HVAC and Controls.
Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 5% year-over-year and backlog of $10.3 billion increased 10% year-over-year.
Segment EBITA margin of 18.4% declined 150 basis points versus the prior year due to the impact of divestitures and prior year earn-out adjustments. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2024 excludes earn-out adjustments.
EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
Fiscal Q3
(in millions)
2025
2024
Change
Sales
$ 1,273
$ 1,177
8 %
Segment EBITA
GAAP
177
154
15 %
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
179
154
16 %
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
13.9 %
13.1 %
80 bp
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
14.1 %
13.1 %
100 bp
Sales in the quarter of $1.3 billion increased 8% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year quarter led by 8% growth in Service, including solid growth in Applied HVAC and Fire and Security sales.
Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 2% year-over-year and backlog of $2.6 billion increased 9% year-over-year.
Segment EBITA margin of 13.9% expanded 80 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements and positive mix from growth in Service. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs.
APAC (Asia Pacific)
Fiscal Q3
(in millions)
2025
2024
Change
Sales
$ 737
$ 686
7 %
Segment EBITA
GAAP
143
128
12 %
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
143
128
12 %
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
19.4 %
18.7 %
70 bp
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
19.4 %
18.7 %
70 bp
Sales in the quarter of $737 million increased 7% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 6% versus the prior year led by strong double-digit growth from the Service business.
Excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, orders decreased 8% and backlog of $1.7 billion increased 14% year-over-year.
Segment EBITA margin of 19.4% increased 70 basis points versus the prior year driven by productivity improvements.
Corporate
Fiscal Q3
(in millions)
2025
2024
Change
Corporate Expense
GAAP
$ 141
$ 128
10 %
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
93
119
(22 %)
Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2024 excludes certain transaction/separation costs.
OTHER Q3 ITEMS
- Cash provided by operating activities was $787 million. Free cash flow was $693 million and adjusted free cash flow was $725 million.
- The Company paid dividends of $243 million.
- The Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for $310 million.
GUIDANCE
The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement, adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented on a continuing operations basis excluding the Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business, which was classified as discontinued operations beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year GAAP financial results from continuing operations.
The Company initiated fiscal 2025 fourth quarter guidance:
- Organic sales growth of low single digits
- Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~18.6%
- Adjusted EPS before special items of $1.14 to $1.17
The Company raised fiscal 2025 full year guidance:
- Organic sales growth of mid-single digits (unchanged)
- Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~90 basis points year-over-year (unchanged)
- Adjusted EPS before special items of $3.65 to $3.68 (previously ~$3.60)
- Adjusted free cash flow conversion of>100% (previously ~100%)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including tariffs, economic sanctions, foreign exchange and capital controls, import/export controls or other trade restrictions as well as any associated supply chain disruptions; the ability of Johnson Controls to manage general economic, business and capital market conditions, including the impacts of trade restrictions, recessions, economic downturns and global price inflation; Johnson Controls' ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable quality and regulatory requirements; the ability of Johnson Controls to execute on its operating model and drive organizational improvement; Johnson Controls' ability to successfully execute and complete portfolio simplification actions, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of such actions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; the ability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies, ideas and trends in the marketplace, including the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence; fluctuations in the cost and availability of public and private financing for Johnson Controls' customers; the ability to manage disruptions caused by international conflicts, including Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; managing the risks and impacts of potential and actual security breaches, cyberattacks, privacy breaches or data breaches, maintaining and improving the capacity, reliability and security of Johnson Controls' enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of Johnson Controls' digital platforms and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies, or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to adapt to global climate change, climate change regulation and successfully meet Johnson Controls' public sustainability commitments; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; Johnson Controls' ability to manage disruptions caused by catastrophic or geopolitical events, such as natural disasters, armed conflict, political change, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 19, 2024, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Johnson Controls International plc
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
Products and systems
$ 4,122
$ 4,089
$ 11,672
$ 11,576
Services
1,930
1,809
5,482
5,128
6,052
5,898
17,154
16,704
Cost of sales
Products and systems
2,656
2,698
7,635
7,805
Services
1,150
1,091
3,278
3,090
3,806
3,789
10,913
10,895
Gross profit
2,246
2,109
6,241
5,809
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,417
895
4,243
4,293
Restructuring and impairment costs
51
103
146
377
Net financing charges
77
70
243
246
Equity income (loss)
4
(16)
5
(19)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
705
1,025
1,614
874
Income tax provision
87
174
160
1
Income from continuing operations
618
851
1,454
873
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
160
201
301
349
Net income
778
1,052
1,755
1,222
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Continuing operations
-
(1)
-
2
Discontinued operations
77
78
157
148
Net income attributable to Johnson Controls
$ 701
$ 975
$ 1,598
$ 1,072
Income attributable to Johnson Controls
Continuing operations
$ 618
$ 852
$ 1,454
$ 871
Discontinued operations
83
123
144
201
Total
$ 701
$ 975
$ 1,598
$ 1,072
Basic earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls
Continuing operations
$ 0.94
$ 1.27
$ 2.21
$ 1.28
Discontinued operations
0.13
0.18
0.22
0.30
Total
$ 1.07
$ 1.45
$ 2.43
$ 1.58
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls
Continuing operations
$ 0.94
$ 1.27
$ 2.20
$ 1.28
Discontinued operations
0.13
0.18
0.22
0.30
Total
$ 1.07
$ 1.45
$ 2.42
$ 1.58
Johnson Controls International plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in millions; unaudited)
June 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 731
$ 606
Accounts receivable - net
6,151
6,051
Inventories
1,829
1,774
Current assets held for sale
1,993
1,595
Other current assets
1,145
1,153
Current assets
11,849
11,179
Property, plant and equipment - net
2,455
2,403
Goodwill
16,709
16,725
Other intangible assets - net
3,856
4,130
Noncurrent assets held for sale
3,174
3,210
Other noncurrent assets
5,350
5,048
Total assets
$ 43,393
$ 42,695
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term debt
$ 1,277
$ 953
Current portion of long-term debt
570
536
Accounts payable
3,421
3,389
Accrued compensation and benefits
1,070
1,048
Deferred revenue
2,428
2,160
Current liabilities held for sale
1,662
1,431
Other current liabilities
1,922
2,438
Current liabilities
12,350
11,955
Long-term debt
8,446
8,004
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
179
217
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
398
405
Other noncurrent liabilities
4,975
4,753
Long-term liabilities
13,998
13,379
Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls
15,830
16,098
Noncontrolling interests
1,215
1,263
Total equity
17,045
17,361
Total liabilities and equity
$ 43,393
$ 42,695
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Activities of Continuing Operations
Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls
$ 618
$ 852
$ 1,454
$ 871
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(1)
-
2
Income from continuing operations
618
851
1,454
873
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
190
201
585
624
Pension and postretirement income and contributions
(15)
(18)
(52)
(49)
Deferred income taxes
(39)
16
(146)
(403)
Noncash restructuring and impairment charges
23
80
56
333
Equity-based compensation
48
27
107
81
Other - net
(24)
(69)
8
(106)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(172)
18
(79)
(491)
Inventories
(52)
(50)
(79)
(185)
Other assets
(76)
(370)
(289)
(560)
Restructuring reserves
5
(21)
2
(81)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
258
(23)
31
179
Accrued income taxes
23
11
(12)
1
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
787
653
1,586
216
Investing Activities of Continuing Operations
Capital expenditures
(94)
(89)
(304)
(299)
Other - net
9
(1)
2
13
Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations
(85)
(90)
(302)
(286)
Financing Activities of Continuing Operations
Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three months
(75)
(840)
283
703
Proceeds from debt
-
859
775
1,281
Repayments of debt
-
(275)
(502)
(438)
Stock repurchases and retirements
(310)
(402)
(970)
(876)
Payment of cash dividends
(243)
(249)
(733)
(753)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
4
13
109
33
Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes
(2)
(2)
(33)
(26)
Other - net
(11)
(34)
(40)
(114)
Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations
(637)
(930)
(1,111)
(190)
Discontinued Operations
Cash provided by operating activities
208
368
255
356
Cash used by investing activities
(25)
(9)
(52)
(24)
Cash used by financing activities
(109)
(69)
(174)
(132)
Cash provided by discontinued operations
74
290
29
200
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(201)
10
(216)
29
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale
-
1
3
2
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(62)
(66)
(11)
(29)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
818
954
767
917
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
756
888
756
888
Less: Restricted cash
25
30
25
30
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 731
$ 858
$ 731
$ 858
FOOTNOTES
1. Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business
The Company signed a definitive agreement in July 2024 to sell its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The R&LC HVAC business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment prior to the Company's resegmentation, meets the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation, and assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following footnotes include only continuing operations of the Company and exclude activities and amounts related to the R&LC HVAC business.
2. Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes three through eight for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.
Organic sales
Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.
Cash flow
Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.
Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:
- JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.
- Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.
- Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
Adjusted financial measures
Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.
As detailed in the tables included in footnotes five through eight, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:
- Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.
- Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.
- Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
- Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.
- Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.
- Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.
- Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.
- Product quality costs are costs related to a product quality issue that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.
- Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.
- EMEA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.
- Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.
Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.
Debt ratios
Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.
3. Sales
The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):
Net sales
Three Months Ended June 30
Nine Months Ended June 30
(in millions)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Net sales - 2024
$ 4,035
$ 1,177
$ 686
$ 5,898
$ 11,341
$ 3,440
$ 1,923
$ 16,704
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
(243)
(7)
-
(250)
(714)
(12)
-
(726)
Foreign currency
(9)
52
12
55
(40)
(2)
(5)
(47)
Adjusted base net sales
3,783
1,222
698
5,703
10,587
3,426
1,918
15,931
Acquisitions
-
6
-
6
-
18
-
18
Organic growth
259
45
39
343
919
187
99
1,205
Net sales - 2025
$ 4,042
$ 1,273
$ 737
$ 6,052
$ 11,506
$ 3,631
$ 2,017
$ 17,154
Growth %:
Net sales
- %
8 %
7 %
3 %
1 %
6 %
5 %
3 %
Organic growth
7 %
4 %
6 %
6 %
9 %
5 %
5 %
8 %
Products and systems
Three Months Ended June 30
Nine Months Ended June 30
(in millions)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Products and systems
$ 2,887
$ 710
$ 492
$ 4,089
$ 8,114
$ 2,086
$ 1,376
$ 11,576
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
(243)
(7)
-
(250)
(714)
(12)
-
(726)
Foreign currency
(8)
42
10
44
(30)
18
(3)
(15)
Adjusted products and
2,636
745
502
3,883
7,370
2,092
1,373
10,835
Acquisitions
-
4
-
4
-
13
-
13
Organic growth
211
7
17
235
724
72
28
824
Products and systems
$ 2,847
$ 756
$ 519
$ 4,122
$ 8,094
$ 2,177
$ 1,401
$ 11,672
Growth %:
Products and systems
(1) %
6 %
5 %
1 %
- %
4 %
2 %
1 %
Organic growth
8 %
1 %
3 %
6 %
10 %
3 %
2 %
8 %
Service revenue
Three Months Ended June 30
Nine Months Ended June 30
(in millions)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Service revenue - 2024
$ 1,148
$ 467
$ 194
$ 1,809
$ 3,227
$ 1,354
$ 547
$ 5,128
Base year adjustments
Foreign currency
(1)
10
2
11
(10)
(20)
(2)
(32)
Adjusted base service revenue
1,147
477
196
1,820
3,217
1,334
545
5,096
Acquisitions
-
2
-
2
-
5
-
5
Organic growth
48
38
22
108
195
115
71
381
Service revenue - 2025
$ 1,195
$ 517
$ 218
$ 1,930
$ 3,412
$ 1,454
$ 616
$ 5,482
Growth %:
Service revenue
4 %
11 %
12 %
7 %
6 %
7 %
13 %
7 %
Organic growth
4 %
8 %
11 %
6 %
6 %
9 %
13 %
7 %
4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion
The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):
Three Months
Nine Months
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 787
$ 653
$ 1,586
$ 216
Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls
618
852
1,454
871
Operating cash flow conversion
127 %
77 %
109 %
25 %
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
787
653
1,586
216
Capital expenditures
(94)
(89)
(304)
(299)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 693
$ 564
$ 1,282
$ (83)
Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls
618
852
1,454
871
Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP)
112 %
66 %
88 %
*
* Measure not meaningful
The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 693
$ 564
$ 1,282
$ (83)
Adjustments:
JC Capital cash used by operating activities
34
50
111
170
Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and insurance
(3)
243
383
243
Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs
1
-
15
-
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
725
857
1,791
330
Prior year impact from factoring programs
-
48
-
582
Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 725
$ 905
$ 1,791
$ 912
Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP)
$ 693
$ 639
$ 1,664
$ 1,425
JC Capital net income
(8)
(3)
(4)
(8)
Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital
$ 685
$ 636
$ 1,660
$ 1,417
Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP)
106 %
142 %
108 %
64 %
5. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense
The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA. The following table includes continuing operations (unaudited):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
Actual
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
Actual
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Segment EBITA
Americas
$ 742
$ 804
$ 746
$ 743
$ 2,038
$ 1,853
$ 2,044
$ 1,811
EMEA
177
154
179
154
448
397
450
401
APAC
143
128
143
128
337
320
337
323
EBIT (non-GAAP)
Income from continuing operations:
Attributable to Johnson Controls
$ 618
$ 852
$ 693
$ 639
$ 1,454
$ 871
$ 1,664
$ 1,425
Attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
2
-
2
Income from continuing operations
618
851
693
638
1,454
873
1,664
1,427
Less: Income tax provision (1)
87
174
95
82
160
1
227
187
Income before income taxes
705
1,025
788
720
1,614
874
1,891
1,614
Net financing charges
77
70
77
70
243
246
243
246
EBIT (non-GAAP)
$ 782
$ 1,095
$ 865
$ 790
$ 1,857
$ 1,120
$ 2,134
$ 1,860
(1) Adjusted income tax provision excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.
The following tables include the reconciliations of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$ 4,042
$ 4,035
$ 1,273
$ 1,177
$ 737
$ 686
Segment EBITA
$ 742
$ 804
$ 177
$ 154
$ 143
$ 128
Adjusting items:
Transformation costs
4
-
2
-
-
-
Earn-out adjustments
-
(61)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 746
$ 743
$ 179
$ 154
$ 143
$ 128
Segment EBITA Margin %
18.4 %
19.9 %
13.9 %
13.1 %
19.4 %
18.7 %
Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)
18.5 %
18.4 %
14.1 %
13.1 %
19.4 %
18.7 %
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$ 11,506
$ 11,341
$ 3,631
$ 3,440
$ 2,017
$ 1,923
Segment EBITA
$ 2,038
$ 1,853
$ 448
$ 397
$ 337
$ 320
Adjusting items:
Transformation costs
6
-
2
-
-
-
Earn-out adjustments
-
(68)
-
-
-
-
Product quality costs
-
26
-
4
-
3
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 2,044
$ 1,811
$ 450
$ 401
$ 337
$ 323
Segment EBITA Margin %
17.7 %
16.3 %
12.3 %
11.5 %
16.7 %
16.6 %
Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)
17.8 %
16.0 %
12.4 %
11.7 %
16.7 %
16.8 %
Year Ended September 30, 2024
(in millions)
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Sales
$ 15,606
$ 4,620
$ 2,726
Segment EBITA
$ 2,679
$ 561
$ 478
Adjusting items:
Earn-out adjustments
(68)
-
-
Product quality costs
26
4
3
EMEA joint venture loss
-
17
-
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 2,637
$ 582
$ 481
Segment EBITA Margin %
17.2 %
12.1 %
17.5 %
Adjusted segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)
16.9 %
12.6 %
17.6 %
The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Corporate expense (GAAP)
$ 141
$ 128
$ 498
$ 359
Adjusting items:
Transaction/separation costs
(9)
(9)
(27)
(14)
Transformation costs
(39)
-
(116)
-
Cyber incident costs
-
-
-
(27)
Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP)
$ 93
$ 119
$ 355
$ 318
6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Income from continuing
Diluted earnings
per share
(in millions, except per share)
2025
2024
2025
2024
As reported (GAAP)
$ 618
$ 852
$ 0.94
$ 1.27
Adjusting items:
Net mark-to-market adjustments
(21)
(5)
(0.03)
(0.01)
Earn-out adjustments
-
(61)
-
(0.09)
Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI
51
103
0.08
0.15
Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries
(1)
(351)
-
(0.52)
Transaction/separation costs
9
9
0.01
0.01
Transformation costs
45
-
0.07
-
Related tax impact
(8)
92
(0.01)
0.14
Adjusted (non-GAAP)*
$ 693
$ 639
$ 1.05
$ 0.95
* May not sum due to rounding
Nine Months Ended June 30,
Income from continuing
Diluted earnings
per share
(in millions, except per share)
2025
2024
2025
2024
As reported (GAAP)
$ 1,454
$ 871
$ 2.20
$ 1.28
Adjusting items:
Net mark-to-market adjustments
(7)
(42)
(0.01)
(0.06)
Earn-out adjustments
-
(68)
-
(0.10)
Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI
146
377
0.22
0.56
Water systems AFFF settlement
-
750
-
1.11
Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries
(13)
(351)
(0.02)
(0.52)
Product quality costs
-
33
-
0.05
Transaction/separation costs
27
14
0.04
0.02
Transformation costs
124
-
0.19
-
Cyber incident costs
-
27
-
0.04
Discrete tax items
(36)
(57)
(0.05)
(0.08)
Related tax impact
(31)
(129)
(0.05)
(0.19)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)*
$ 1,664
$ 1,425
$ 2.52
$ 2.10
* May not sum due to rounding
The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
655.4
670.3
$ 658.9
$ 676.7
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options, unvested restricted stock and
2.0
2.5
2.2
1.9
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
657.4
672.8
661.1
678.6
7. Debt Ratios
The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Short-term debt
$ 1,277
$ 1,261
$ 1,523
Current portion of long-term debt
570
558
998
Long-term debt
8,446
8,167
7,867
Total debt
10,293
9,986
10,388
Less: cash and cash equivalents
$ 731
795
858
Net debt
$ 9,562
$ 9,191
$ 9,530
Last twelve months income before income taxes
$ 2,262
$ 2,582
$ 1,270
Net debt to income before income taxes
4.2x
3.6x
7.5x
Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 3,843
$ 3,779
$ 3,496
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2.5x
2.4x
2.7x
The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Income from continuing operations
$ 1,992
$ 2,225
$ 1,361
Income tax provision (benefit)
270
357
(91)
Income before income taxes
2,262
2,582
1,270
Net financing charges
339
332
302
EBIT
2,601
2,914
1,572
Adjusting items:
Net mark-to-market adjustments
(12)
4
69
Restructuring and impairment costs
279
330
588
Water systems AFFF settlement
-
-
750
Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries
(29)
(379)
(351)
Earn-out adjustments
-
(61)
(68)
Transaction/separation costs
44
45
35
Transformation costs
124
79
-
Cyber incident costs
-
-
27
Product quality costs
-
-
33
Loss on divestiture
42
42
-
EMEA joint venture loss
17
17
-
Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)
3,066
2,991
2,655
Depreciation and amortization
777
788
841
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 3,843
$ 3,779
$ 3,496
8. Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 12.0% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2025 and 11.4% and 11.6% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2024, respectively.
SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc