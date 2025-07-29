

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's non-EU trade surplus declined in June as growth in imports outpaced the increase in exports, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The non-EU trade surplus fell to EUR 5.4 billion from EUR 6.1 billion in the same period last year.



Excluding energy, the surplus totaled EUR 9.3 billion compared to a EUR 9.7 billion surplus in the same period last year.



Overall exports logged an annual growth of 4.7 percent, reversing a 4.6 percent drop in May. At the same time, imports rebounded 10.0 percent in June after a 3.4 percent fall.



Month-on-month, exports advanced 6.0 percent, in contrast to the 3.0 percent decrease a month ago. Likewise, imports climbed 5.1 percent after falling 7.3 percent in May.



Consequently, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 4.9 billion from EUR 4.4 billion in May.



