Johnson & Johnson MedTech: Johnson & Johnson Launches VIRTUGUIDE AI-Powered Patient-Matched Lapidus System in U.S. to Reduce Complexity in Bunion Surgery for Millions

Early VIRTUGUIDE surgeons report a 30-minute reduction in surgical time versus traditional treatment1,2,*,**

WEST CHESTER, Penn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) - Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, today announced the launch of the VIRTUGUIDE System. This AI-powered, patient-matched solution is designed to support Lapidus procedures2, a type of bunion surgery that helps realign the foot by joining two bones near the arch (the first metatarsal bone and the medial cuneiform).3 The system uses pre-operative planning software, developed in collaboration with PeekMed®, to assess each patient's bunion and make personalized recommendations for the intended correction.2

Bunions are among the most common foot problems, affecting nearly one-third of adults in the U.S.4, yet traditional Lapidus surgery to treat the condition is often challenging.5,6 The VIRTUGUIDE AI Lapidus System addresses this by enabling a streamlined approach and reducing surgical complexity.2** Early users estimated procedural time savings of at least 30 minutes when using the system compared to their previous technique.1,*

"VIRTUGUIDE has completely transformed my approach to bunion surgery, making a complex Lapidus procedure significantly easier and faster. Since adopting VIRTUGUIDE, my surgical corrections have been spot-on-what I plan preoperatively is exactly what I achieve in the operating room," said Michael Campbell, M.D., FAAOS, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon at Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists.± "This improved accuracy leads to better outcomes, and the ability to present the pre-operative plan to my patients helps address their questions and ease their concerns§."

"The VIRTUGUIDE System is a pivotal advancement in AI-powered surgical precision for treating bunion deformities-a common, painful, and potentially debilitating condition affecting nearly one-third of Americans4," said Oray Boston, Worldwide President of Trauma, Extremities, Craniomaxillofacial, Animal Health and Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "This milestone marks an important step forward, as VIRTUGUIDE becomes the latest addition to our growing portfolio of VELYS Enabling Tech solutions. By automating surgical planning and tailoring instrumentation to each patient, the system helps reduce complexity in the operating room and helps surgeons to achieve the intended correction2,7**."

This launch follows the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the Pre-operative Planning Software, granted earlier this year.? The system is now available in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/product/virtuguide-system.

* Statements are based on responses from 10 surgeons, having completed a total of 150 Lapidus procedures using the VIRTUGUIDE System. The statements reflect surgeon experience, not clinical outcomes, and were included if at least 6 surgeons agreed.

** VIRTUGUIDE System compared to Treace Medical Lapiplasty® 3-Plane System and Paragon28 Bun-Yo-Matic Lapidus Clamp System.

± Dr. Michael Campbell, M.D., FAAOS is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

§These statements reflect the experience, approach and opinion of the surgeon.

? The VIRTUGUIDE Planning Software, powered by PeekMed®, is developed and owned by Peek Health, S.A. Refer to help.peekmed.com for user manuals, FAQ's, or any support.

The third-party trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

