Camden National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Net Income of $14.1 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.83 for the Second Quarter
CAMDEN, Maine, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of $14.1 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.83, increases of 92% and 93%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2025.
"We're pleased to report strong results in our first full quarter as a unified organization following the Northway Financial acquisition," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National. "During the quarter, we began to unlock the financial potential of the combined franchise, with pre-tax, pre-provision income-excluding one-time merger-related expenses-increasing 13% over the prior quarter. This performance reflects achievement of cost synergies and solid revenue growth, reinforcing the strategic value of the acquisition and positioning us for continued net interest margin expansion and earnings growth in the second half of 2025."
SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased 2 basis points to 3.06%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, our core net interest margin was 2.70% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.68% for the first quarter of 2025.
- The GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 60.37% and, on a non-GAAP basis, decreased to 55.47%, down from 74.02% and 58.72%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025.
- Loans for the second quarter grew 4% on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2025, committed loan pipelines, excluding loans held for sale, were strong and totaled $149.5 million, an increase of 40% since March 31, 2025.
- Book value per share at June 30, 2025 totaled $38.54, and, on a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share totaled $26.90, an increase of 2% and 3%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.
- Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.08% of total loans at June 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.02% of average loans.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $6.9 billion, a decrease of 1% since March 31, 2025.
Investments totaled $1.4 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of 1% since March 31, 2025. The duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.3 years for both June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025.
Loans totaled $4.9 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of 1% since the first quarter of 2025. Linked-quarter growth in loan balances was across all segments, except for the residential loan portfolio, as we sold 39% of our residential mortgage production during the second quarter of 2025.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 1.08% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 12 basis points during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by one commercial loan as the borrower filed for bankruptcy during the quarter, which resulted in an increase in non-performing loans of 22 basis points during the second quarter of 2025 to 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The Company currently anticipates the commercial loan will be resolved in the second half of this year.
Deposits totaled $5.5 billion on June 30, 2025, a decrease of 1% since March 31, 2025. The Company saw normal outflows early in the second quarter and has since begun to see normal deposit inflows as we enter the summer months across our markets. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 89%, compared to 87% at March 31, 2025.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company's common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.88%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.18%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.35% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.74%. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory capital requirements and continue to rebuild following the acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway") on January 2, 2025.
The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.14%, based on the Company's closing share price of $40.58 as reported by NASDAQ on June 30, 2025. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2025.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025)
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.2 million, an increase of $351,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase between periods was driven by the expansion of net interest margin and, on a non-GAAP basis, core net interest margin, which excludes fair value mark accretion, of 2 basis points between periods to 3.06% and 2.70%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025. The Company recognized $5.0 million of fair value mark accretion income in net interest income for both periods.
Provision expense of $6.9 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, compared to provision expense of $9.4 million recorded for the first quarter of 2025, which included the $6.3 million provision for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans acquired from Northway. The driver for the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2025 was the aforementioned commercial loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in mortgage banking income of $552,000, (2) an increase in debit card income of $413,000, and (3) an increase in bank-owned life insurance of $343,000.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $37.6 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 15%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense between periods reflects the decrease in merger and acquisition costs of $6.2 million associated with the Northway acquisition and expense synergies following the integration of teams, branches and systems in late-March 2025. The Company anticipates run-rate operating expenses to continue to improve during the second half of 2025 as the full benefit of cost savings is realized.
ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $6.9 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements relating to the Company's recent acquisition of Northway may also be forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the reaction to the transaction of the Company's customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; and credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.
ANNUALIZED DATA
Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
At or For The
Three Months Ended
At or For The
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Financial Condition Data
Loans
$ 4,931,369
$ 4,885,086
$ 4,139,361
$ 4,931,369
$ 4,139,361
Total assets
6,920,044
6,964,785
5,724,380
6,920,044
5,724,380
Deposits
5,514,712
5,597,478
4,514,020
5,514,712
4,514,020
Shareholders' equity
652,148
640,054
508,286
652,148
508,286
Operating Data and Per Share Data
Net income
$ 14,081
$ 7,326
$ 11,993
$ 21,407
$ 25,265
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
15,191
16,047
11,993
31,238
24,546
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)
26,085
23,128
15,519
49,213
29,752
Diluted EPS
0.83
0.43
0.81
1.26
1.72
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)
0.89
0.95
0.81
1.84
1.67
Profitability Ratios
Return on average assets
0.82 %
0.43 %
0.84 %
0.63 %
0.89 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
0.89 %
0.94 %
0.84 %
0.91 %
0.87 %
Return on average equity
8.77 %
4.75 %
9.60 %
6.80 %
10.18 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
9.47 %
10.40 %
9.60 %
9.92 %
9.89 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
14.71 %
16.40 %
11.96 %
15.53 %
12.34 %
GAAP efficiency ratio
60.37 %
74.02 %
63.77 %
67.07 %
64.76 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
55.47 %
58.72 %
63.21 %
57.06 %
64.19 %
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.06 %
3.04 %
2.36 %
3.05 %
2.32 %
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1)
2.70 %
2.68 %
2.36 %
2.69 %
2.32 %
Asset Quality Ratios
ACL on loans to total loans
1.08 %
0.96 %
0.86 %
1.08 %
0.86 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.37 %
0.15 %
0.19 %
0.37 %
0.19 %
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.08 %
0.07 %
0.05 %
0.08 %
0.05 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.02 %
0.08 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
Capital Ratios
Common equity ratio
9.42 %
9.19 %
8.88 %
9.42 %
8.88 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
6.77 %
6.49 %
7.34 %
6.77 %
7.34 %
Book value per share
$ 38.54
$ 37.91
$ 34.89
$ 38.54
$ 34.89
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)
$ 26.90
$ 26.02
$ 28.34
$ 26.90
$ 28.34
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
8.74 %
8.58 %
9.64 %
8.74 %
9.64 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.35 %
13.13 %
14.46 %
13.35 %
14.46 %
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
% Change
% Change
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 113,815
$ 219,414
$ 105,560
(48) %
8 %
Investments:
Trading securities
5,326
4,860
4,959
10 %
7 %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
860,217
836,130
579,534
3 %
48 %
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
509,298
516,682
533,600
(1) %
(5) %
Other investments
26,879
26,284
17,105
2 %
57 %
Total investments
1,401,720
1,383,956
1,135,198
1 %
23 %
Loans held for sale, at fair value
22,567
11,059
14,321
104 %
58 %
Loans:
Commercial real estate
2,089,977
2,067,098
1,697,979
1 %
23 %
Commercial
506,883
487,409
409,682
4 %
24 %
Residential real estate
2,018,332
2,028,062
1,768,357
- %
14 %
Consumer and home equity
316,177
302,517
263,343
5 %
20 %
Total loans
4,931,369
4,885,086
4,139,361
1 %
19 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(53,022)
(46,723)
(35,412)
13 %
50 %
Net loans
4,878,347
4,838,363
4,103,949
1 %
19 %
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
197,031
200,770
95,390
(2) %
107 %
Other assets
306,564
311,223
269,962
(1) %
14 %
Total assets
$ 6,920,044
$ 6,964,785
$ 5,724,380
(1) %
21 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 1,118,080
$ 1,132,648
$ 921,605
(1) %
21 %
Interest checking
1,663,335
1,714,944
1,465,560
(3) %
13 %
Savings and money market
1,823,275
1,828,332
1,399,464
- %
30 %
Certificates of deposit
698,185
703,873
576,563
(1) %
21 %
Brokered deposits
211,837
217,681
150,828
(3) %
40 %
Total deposits
5,514,712
5,597,478
4,514,020
(1) %
22 %
Short-term borrowings
599,367
567,436
552,606
6 %
8 %
Junior subordinated debentures
61,365
61,290
44,331
- %
38 %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
92,452
98,527
105,137
(6) %
(12) %
Total liabilities
6,267,896
6,324,731
5,216,094
(1) %
20 %
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value
214,365
213,589
115,543
- %
86 %
Retained earnings
515,662
508,720
493,974
1 %
4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax
(84,324)
(89,613)
(110,308)
(6) %
(24) %
Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative
6,045
6,953
9,327
(13) %
(35) %
Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax
400
405
(250)
(1) %
(260) %
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
(77,879)
(82,255)
(101,231)
(5) %
(23) %
Total shareholders' equity
652,148
640,054
508,286
2 %
28 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,920,044
$ 6,964,785
$ 5,724,380
(1) %
21 %
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
For The
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
% Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 67,477
$ 66,549
$ 53,422
1 %
26 %
Taxable interest on investments
10,257
9,772
6,807
5 %
51 %
Nontaxable interest on investments
455
468
461
(3) %
(1) %
Dividend income
493
520
521
(5) %
(5) %
Other interest income
641
1,086
951
(41) %
(33) %
Total interest income
79,323
78,395
62,162
1 %
28 %
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
24,594
24,621
24,169
- %
2 %
Interest on borrowings
4,620
4,018
5,285
15 %
(13) %
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
900
898
524
- %
72 %
Total interest expense
30,114
29,537
29,978
2 %
- %
Net interest income
49,209
48,858
32,184
1 %
53 %
Provision for credit losses
6,920
9,429
650
(27) %
N.M.
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
42,289
39,429
31,534
7 %
34 %
Non-Interest Income
Debit card income
3,646
3,233
3,069
13 %
19 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,405
2,318
2,113
4 %
14 %
Income from fiduciary services
1,981
1,838
1,870
8 %
6 %
Brokerage and insurance commissions
1,794
1,697
1,441
6 %
24 %
Bank-owned life insurance
1,003
660
694
52 %
45 %
Mortgage banking income, net
1,060
508
516
109 %
105 %
Other income
1,178
942
942
25 %
25 %
Total non-interest income
13,067
11,196
10,645
17 %
23 %
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
19,392
20,243
15,601
(4) %
24 %
Furniture, equipment and data processing
4,294
4,731
3,497
(9) %
23 %
Net occupancy costs
2,693
3,033
1,981
(11) %
36 %
Debit card expense
1,725
1,690
1,311
2 %
32 %
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
1,473
1,473
139
- %
N.M.
Merger and acquisition costs
1,405
7,525
-
(81) %
N.M.
Consulting and professional fees
1,310
1,498
1,149
(13) %
14 %
Regulatory assessments
1,127
986
813
14 %
39 %
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
91
90
47
1 %
94 %
Other expenses
4,086
3,182
2,772
28 %
47 %
Total non-interest expense
37,596
44,451
27,310
(15) %
38 %
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
17,760
6,174
14,869
188 %
19 %
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
3,679
(1,152)
2,876
(419) %
28 %
Net Income
$ 14,081
$ 7,326
$ 11,993
92 %
17 %
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.84
$ 0.43
$ 0.82
95 %
2 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.83
$ 0.43
$ 0.81
93 %
2 %
N.M. = Not meaningful
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
For The
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
June 30,
% Change
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 134,026
$ 105,131
27 %
Taxable interest on investments
20,029
13,834
45 %
Nontaxable interest on investments
923
926
- %
Dividend income
1,013
833
22 %
Other interest income
1,727
1,621
7 %
Total interest income
157,718
122,345
29 %
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
49,215
47,347
4 %
Interest on borrowings
8,638
10,483
(18) %
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
1,798
1,058
70 %
Total interest expense
59,651
58,888
1 %
Net interest income
98,067
63,457
55 %
Provision (credit) for credit losses
16,349
(1,452)
N.M.
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
81,718
64,909
26 %
Non-Interest Income
Debit card income
6,879
5,935
16 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,723
4,140
14 %
Income from fiduciary services
3,819
3,619
6 %
Brokerage and insurance commissions
3,491
2,680
30 %
Bank-owned life insurance
1,663
1,377
21 %
Mortgage banking income, net
1,568
1,324
18 %
Other income
2,120
1,892
12 %
Total non-interest income
24,263
20,967
16 %
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
39,635
31,555
26 %
Furniture, equipment and data processing
9,025
7,126
27 %
Merger and acquisition costs
8,930
-
N.M.
Net occupancy costs
5,726
4,051
41 %
Debit card expense
3,415
2,575
33 %
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
2,946
278
N.M.
Consulting and professional fees
2,808
2,009
40 %
Regulatory assessments
2,113
1,670
27 %
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
181
57
218 %
Other expenses
7,268
5,351
36 %
Total non-interest expense
82,047
54,672
50 %
Income before income tax expense
23,934
31,204
(23) %
Income Tax Expense
2,527
5,939
(57) %
Net Income
$ 21,407
$ 25,265
(15) %
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.27
$ 1.73
(27) %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.26
$ 1.72
(27) %
N.M. = Not meaningful
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Three Months Ended
For The Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$ 43,530
$ 84,211
$ 50,266
4.47 %
4.44 %
6.06 %
Investments - taxable
1,396,669
1,375,818
1,162,941
3.12 %
3.04 %
2.58 %
Investments - nontaxable(1)
61,044
62,485
61,794
3.78 %
3.79 %
3.78 %
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
2,076,129
2,065,534
1,701,431
5.72 %
5.69 %
5.09 %
Commercial(1)
407,677
409,037
387,337
6.17 %
6.37 %
6.51 %
Municipal(1)
82,768
90,554
16,351
4.68 %
6.17 %
4.84 %
Residential real estate
2,037,852
2,034,024
1,772,707
4.84 %
4.71 %
4.48 %
Consumer and home equity
308,938
303,147
260,384
7.36 %
7.39 %
7.93 %
Total loans
4,913,364
4,902,296
4,138,210
5.48 %
5.45 %
5.14 %
Total interest-earning assets
6,414,607
6,424,810
5,413,211
4.94 %
4.91 %
4.58 %
Other assets
471,188
477,556
323,065
Total assets
$ 6,885,795
$ 6,902,366
$ 5,736,276
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 1,103,025
$ 1,107,398
$ 901,774
- %
- %
- %
Interest checking
1,636,620
1,703,056
1,479,201
1.84 %
1.85 %
2.52 %
Savings
959,987
894,803
624,034
1.20 %
0.98 %
0.52 %
Money market
848,604
918,637
760,844
2.66 %
2.63 %
3.41 %
Certificates of deposit
703,091
706,851
583,282
3.57 %
3.72 %
3.90 %
Total deposits
5,251,327
5,330,745
4,349,135
1.70 %
1.70 %
2.05 %
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
207,672
196,510
150,799
4.53 %
4.62 %
5.28 %
Customer repurchase agreements
234,491
236,437
185,729
1.31 %
1.29 %
1.81 %
Junior subordinated debentures
61,325
61,282
44,331
5.88 %
5.94 %
4.75 %
Other borrowings
398,408
348,402
401,144
3.88 %
3.80 %
4.46 %
Total borrowings
901,896
842,631
782,003
3.50 %
3.44 %
4.00 %
Total funding liabilities
6,153,223
6,173,376
5,131,138
1.96 %
1.94 %
2.35 %
Other liabilities
88,790
103,201
102,658
Shareholders' equity
643,782
625,789
502,480
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 6,885,795
$ 6,902,366
$ 5,736,276
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.98 %
2.97 %
2.23 %
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.06 %
3.04 %
2.36 %
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)
2.70 %
2.68 %
2.36 %
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
(3)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
Average Balance
Yield/Rate
For The Six Months Ended
For The Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
$ 63,971
$ 47,376
4.44 %
5.25 %
Investments - taxable
1,386,239
1,175,320
3.08 %
2.56 %
Investments - nontaxable(1)
61,766
62,090
3.78 %
3.78 %
Loans(2):
Commercial real estate
2,070,874
1,692,015
5.70 %
5.02 %
Commercial(1)
408,327
388,678
6.27 %
6.28 %
Municipal(1)
86,627
15,502
5.46 %
4.63 %
Residential real estate
2,035,954
1,772,892
4.78 %
4.45 %
Consumer and home equity
306,062
258,844
7.38 %
7.91 %
Total loans
4,907,844
4,127,931
5.47 %
5.07 %
Total interest-earning assets
6,419,820
5,412,717
4.92 %
4.51 %
Other assets
474,347
314,411
Total assets
$ 6,894,167
$ 5,727,128
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 1,105,239
$ 917,547
- %
- %
Interest checking
1,669,786
1,484,693
1.84 %
2.53 %
Savings
927,622
611,913
1.09 %
0.37 %
Money market
883,374
762,715
2.65 %
3.35 %
Certificates of deposit
704,952
583,044
3.65 %
3.84 %
Total deposits
5,290,973
4,359,912
1.70 %
2.01 %
Borrowings:
Brokered deposits
202,339
142,092
4.57 %
5.29 %
Customer repurchase agreements
235,479
184,108
1.30 %
1.71 %
Junior subordinated debentures
61,304
44,331
5.91 %
4.80 %
Other borrowings
373,277
401,413
3.85 %
4.47 %
Total borrowings
872,399
771,944
3.47 %
3.98 %
Total funding liabilities
6,163,372
5,131,856
1.95 %
2.31 %
Other liabilities
95,944
96,275
Shareholders' equity
634,851
498,997
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 6,894,167
$ 5,727,128
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.97 %
2.20 %
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
3.05 %
2.32 %
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)
2.69 %
2.32 %
(1)
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
(2)
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
(3)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
Year-to-Date Organic Loans And Deposits Growth
(Unaudited)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D) = (A) - (B) - (C)
(In thousands)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
Northway
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Organic Growth
Loans:
Commercial real estate
$ 2,089,977
$ 1,711,964
$ 360,272
$ 17,741
1 %
Commercial
506,883
382,785
106,487
17,611
5 %
Residential real estate
2,018,332
1,752,249
273,349
(7,266)
- %
Consumer and home equity
316,177
268,261
35,555
12,361
5 %
Total loans
$ 4,931,369
$ 4,115,259
$ 775,663
$ 40,447
1 %
Deposits:
Non-interest checking
$ 1,118,080
$ 925,571
$ 197,320
$ (4,811)
(1) %
Interest checking
1,663,335
1,483,589
315,891
(136,145)
(9) %
Savings and money market
1,823,275
1,511,589
285,889
25,797
2 %
Certificates of deposit
698,185
532,424
172,573
(6,812)
(1) %
Brokered deposits
211,837
179,994
-
31,843
18 %
Total deposits
$ 5,514,712
$ 4,633,167
$ 971,673
$ (90,128)
(2) %
(1)
Represents fair value marks recorded on loans and deposits as of the acquisition date, January 2, 2025.
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
At or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
At or for the
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
At or for the
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
At or for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
At or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
Non-accrual loans:
Residential real estate
$ 3,678
$ 4,322
$ 1,891
$ 2,497
$ 2,497
Commercial real estate
145
271
559
130
79
Commercial
13,514
1,803
1,927
2,057
4,409
Consumer and home equity
840
855
452
666
810
Total non-accrual loans
18,177
7,251
4,829
5,350
7,795
Accruing loans past due 90 days
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
18,177
7,251
4,829
5,350
7,795
Other real estate owned
72
72
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 18,249
$ 7,323
$ 4,829
$ 5,350
$ 7,795
Loans 30-89 days past due:
Residential real estate
$ 1,519
$ 1,754
$ 558
$ 216
$ 400
Commercial real estate
1,120
380
689
239
678
Commercial
884
767
393
578
539
Consumer and home equity
591
440
621
358
628
Total loans 30-89 days past due
$ 4,114
$ 3,341
$ 2,261
$ 1,391
$ 2,245
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
$ 35,728
$ 35,728
$ 36,935
$ 36,935
$ 36,935
ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)
3,071
3,071
-
-
-
Provision (credit) for loan losses
15,469
8,873
53
(693)
(976)
Charge-offs:
Residential real estate
4
4
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
191
191
-
-
-
Commercial
1,245
896
1,784
1,157
763
Consumer and home equity
105
29
99
83
55
Total charge-offs
1,545
1,120
1,883
1,240
818
Total recoveries
(299)
(171)
(623)
(412)
(271)
Net charge-offs
1,246
949
1,260
828
547
ACL on loans at the end of the period
$ 53,022
$ 46,723
$ 35,728
$ 35,414
$ 35,412
Components of ACL:
ACL on loans
$ 53,022
$ 46,723
$ 35,728
$ 35,414
$ 35,412
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)
3,685
3,362
2,806
2,743
2,787
ACL, end of period
$ 56,707
$ 50,085
$ 38,534
$ 38,157
$ 38,199
Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.37 %
0.15 %
0.12 %
0.13 %
0.19 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.26 %
0.11 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
ACL on loans to total loans
1.08 %
0.96 %
0.87 %
0.86 %
0.86 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):
Quarter-to-date
0.02 %
0.08 %
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
Year-to-date
0.05 %
0.08 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
291.70 %
644.37 %
553.07 %
506.28 %
367.31 %
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.08 %
0.07 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.05 %
(1)
Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD").
(2)
Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Adjusted Net Income:
Net income, as presented
$ 14,081
$ 7,326
$ 11,993
$ 21,407
$ 25,265
Adjustments before taxes:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
-
6,294
-
6,294
-
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
-
249
-
249
-
Merger and acquisition costs
1,405
7,525
-
8,930
-
Signature Bank bond recovery
-
-
-
-
(910)
Total adjustments before taxes
1,405
14,068
-
15,473
(910)
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
(295)
(2,926)
-
(3,221)
191
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
-
(2,421)
-
(2,421)
-
Adjusted net income
$ 15,191
$ 16,047
$ 11,993
$ 31,238
$ 24,546
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:
Diluted earnings per share, as presented
$ 0.83
$ 0.43
$ 0.81
$ 1.26
$ 1.72
Adjustments before taxes:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
-
0.37
-
0.37
-
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
Merger and acquisition costs
0.08
0.45
-
0.53
-
Signature Bank bond recovery
-
-
-
-
(0.06)
Total adjustments before taxes
0.08
0.83
-
0.91
(0.06)
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
(0.02)
(0.17)
-
(0.19)
0.01
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
-
(0.14)
-
(0.14)
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.89
$ 0.95
$ 0.81
$ 1.84
$ 1.67
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
Return on average assets, as presented
0.82 %
0.43 %
0.84 %
0.63 %
0.89 %
Adjustments before taxes:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
- %
0.37 %
- %
0.18 %
- %
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
- %
0.01 %
- %
0.01 %
- %
Merger and acquisition costs
0.09 %
0.44 %
- %
0.26 %
- %
Signature Bank bond recovery
- %
- %
- %
- %
(0.03) %
Total adjustments before taxes
0.09 %
0.82 %
- %
0.45 %
(0.03) %
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
(0.02) %
(0.17) %
- %
(0.10) %
0.01 %
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
- %
(0.14) %
- %
(0.07) %
- %
Adjusted return on average assets
0.89 %
0.94 %
0.84 %
0.91 %
0.87 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
Return on average equity, as presented
8.77 %
4.75 %
9.60 %
6.80 %
10.18 %
Adjustments before taxes:
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
- %
4.08 %
- %
2.00 %
- %
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
- %
0.16 %
- %
0.08 %
- %
Merger and acquisition costs
0.88 %
4.88 %
- %
2.83 %
- %
Signature Bank bond recovery
- %
- %
- %
- %
(0.37) %
Total adjustments before taxes
0.88 %
9.12 %
- %
4.91 %
(0.37) %
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
(0.18) %
(1.90) %
- %
(1.02) %
0.08 %
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
- %
(1.57) %
- %
(0.77) %
- %
Adjusted return on average equity
9.47 %
10.40 %
9.60 %
9.92 %
9.89 %
(1)
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
(2)
A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway merger.
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net income, as presented
$ 14,081
$ 7,326
$ 11,993
$ 21,407
$ 25,265
Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses
6,920
9,429
650
16,349
(1,452)
Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit)
3,679
(1,152)
2,876
2,527
5,939
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
24,680
15,603
15,519
40,283
29,752
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
1,405
7,525
-
$ 8,930
$ -
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 26,085
$ 23,128
$ 15,519
$ 49,213
$ 29,752
Efficiency Ratio:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Non-interest expense, as presented
$ 37,596
$ 44,451
$ 27,310
$ 82,047
$ 54,672
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
(1,405)
(7,525)
-
(8,930)
-
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
(1,473)
(1,473)
(139)
(2,946)
(278)
Adjusted non-interest expense
$ 34,718
$ 35,453
$ 27,171
$ 70,171
$ 54,394
Net interest income, as presented
$ 49,209
$ 48,858
$ 32,184
$ 98,067
$ 63,457
Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)
312
326
159
638
309
Non-interest income, as presented
13,067
11,196
10,645
24,263
20,967
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
$ 62,588
$ 60,380
$ 42,988
$ 122,968
$ 84,733
GAAP efficiency ratio
60.37 %
74.02 %
63.77 %
67.07 %
64.76 %
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
55.47 %
58.72 %
63.21 %
57.06 %
64.19 %
(1)
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income, as presented
$ 14,081
$ 7,326
$ 11,993
$ 21,407
$ 25,265
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
1,473
1,473
139
2,946
278
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
(309)
(309)
(29)
(619)
(58)
Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
$ 15,245
$ 8,490
$ 12,103
$ 23,734
$ 25,485
Average equity, as presented
$ 643,782
$ 625,789
$ 502,480
$ 634,851
$ 498,997
Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(197,863)
(200,125)
(95,458)
(198,984)
(95,531)
Average tangible equity
$ 445,919
$ 425,664
$ 407,022
$ 435,867
$ 403,466
Return on average equity
8.77 %
4.75 %
9.60 %
6.80 %
10.18 %
Return on average tangible equity
13.71 %
8.09 %
11.96 %
10.98 %
12.70 %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net
$ 15,191
$ 16,047
$ 11,993
$ 31,238
$ 24,546
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
1,473
1,473
139
2,946
278
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
(309)
(309)
(29)
(619)
(58)
Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of
$ 16,355
$ 17,211
$ 12,103
$ 33,565
$ 24,766
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
14.71 %
16.40 %
11.96 %
15.53 %
12.34 %
(1)
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):
For the
Three Months Ended
For the
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented
3.06 %
3.04 %
2.36 %
3.05 %
2.32 %
Net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting(1)
(0.30) %
(0.30) %
-
(0.30) %
-
Net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting(2)
(0.07) %
(0.07) %
-
(0.07) %
-
Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings
0.01 %
0.01 %
-
0.01 %
-
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
2.70 %
2.68 %
2.36 %
2.69 %
2.32 %
(1)
Recognized $4.3 million and $8.6 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
(2)
Recognized $863,000 and $1.7 million of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $831,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
(3)
Recognized $131,000 and $262,000 million of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $131,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Shareholders' equity, as presented
$ 652,148
$ 640,054
$ 508,286
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(197,031)
(200,770)
(95,390)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 455,117
$ 439,284
$ 412,896
Shares outstanding at period end
16,919,689
16,885,571
14,569,262
Book value per share
$ 38.54
$ 37.91
$ 34.89
Tangible book value per share
$ 26.90
$ 26.02
$ 28.34
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total assets
$ 6,920,044
$ 6,964,785
$ 5,724,380
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(197,031)
(200,770)
(95,390)
Tangible assets
$ 6,723,013
$ 6,764,015
$ 5,628,990
Common equity ratio
9.42 %
9.19 %
8.88 %
Tangible common equity ratio
6.77 %
6.49 %
7.34 %
