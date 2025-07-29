Camden National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Net Income of $14.1 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.83 for the Second Quarter

CAMDEN, Maine, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of $14.1 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.83, increases of 92% and 93%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

"We're pleased to report strong results in our first full quarter as a unified organization following the Northway Financial acquisition," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National. "During the quarter, we began to unlock the financial potential of the combined franchise, with pre-tax, pre-provision income-excluding one-time merger-related expenses-increasing 13% over the prior quarter. This performance reflects achievement of cost synergies and solid revenue growth, reinforcing the strategic value of the acquisition and positioning us for continued net interest margin expansion and earnings growth in the second half of 2025."

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased 2 basis points to 3.06%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, our core net interest margin was 2.70% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.68% for the first quarter of 2025.

The GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 60.37% and, on a non-GAAP basis, decreased to 55.47%, down from 74.02% and 58.72%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025.

Loans for the second quarter grew 4% on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2025, committed loan pipelines, excluding loans held for sale, were strong and totaled $149.5 million, an increase of 40% since March 31, 2025.

Book value per share at June 30, 2025 totaled $38.54, and, on a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share totaled $26.90, an increase of 2% and 3%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.08% of total loans at June 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.02% of average loans.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $6.9 billion, a decrease of 1% since March 31, 2025.

Investments totaled $1.4 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of 1% since March 31, 2025. The duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.3 years for both June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

Loans totaled $4.9 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of 1% since the first quarter of 2025. Linked-quarter growth in loan balances was across all segments, except for the residential loan portfolio, as we sold 39% of our residential mortgage production during the second quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 1.08% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 12 basis points during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by one commercial loan as the borrower filed for bankruptcy during the quarter, which resulted in an increase in non-performing loans of 22 basis points during the second quarter of 2025 to 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The Company currently anticipates the commercial loan will be resolved in the second half of this year.

Deposits totaled $5.5 billion on June 30, 2025, a decrease of 1% since March 31, 2025. The Company saw normal outflows early in the second quarter and has since begun to see normal deposit inflows as we enter the summer months across our markets. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 89%, compared to 87% at March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.88%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.18%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.35% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.74%. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory capital requirements and continue to rebuild following the acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway") on January 2, 2025.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.14%, based on the Company's closing share price of $40.58 as reported by NASDAQ on June 30, 2025. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2025.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025)

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.2 million, an increase of $351,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase between periods was driven by the expansion of net interest margin and, on a non-GAAP basis, core net interest margin, which excludes fair value mark accretion, of 2 basis points between periods to 3.06% and 2.70%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025. The Company recognized $5.0 million of fair value mark accretion income in net interest income for both periods.

Provision expense of $6.9 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2025, compared to provision expense of $9.4 million recorded for the first quarter of 2025, which included the $6.3 million provision for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans acquired from Northway. The driver for the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2025 was the aforementioned commercial loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in mortgage banking income of $552,000, (2) an increase in debit card income of $413,000, and (3) an increase in bank-owned life insurance of $343,000.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $37.6 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 15%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense between periods reflects the decrease in merger and acquisition costs of $6.2 million associated with the Northway acquisition and expense synergies following the integration of teams, branches and systems in late-March 2025. The Company anticipates run-rate operating expenses to continue to improve during the second half of 2025 as the full benefit of cost savings is realized.

Q2 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic): (833) 470-1428 Live dial-in (All other locations): https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=84905 Participant access code: 118700 Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/238427677

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank before the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The conference call transcript will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $6.9 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements relating to the Company's recent acquisition of Northway may also be forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the reaction to the transaction of the Company's customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; and credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Financial Condition Data



















Loans

$ 4,931,369

$ 4,885,086

$ 4,139,361

$ 4,931,369

$ 4,139,361 Total assets

6,920,044

6,964,785

5,724,380

6,920,044

5,724,380 Deposits

5,514,712

5,597,478

4,514,020

5,514,712

4,514,020 Shareholders' equity

652,148

640,054

508,286

652,148

508,286 Operating Data and Per Share Data



















Net income

$ 14,081

$ 7,326

$ 11,993

$ 21,407

$ 25,265 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)

15,191

16,047

11,993

31,238

24,546 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)

26,085

23,128

15,519

49,213

29,752 Diluted EPS

0.83

0.43

0.81

1.26

1.72 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)

0.89

0.95

0.81

1.84

1.67 Profitability Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.82 %

0.43 %

0.84 %

0.63 %

0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)

0.89 %

0.94 %

0.84 %

0.91 %

0.87 % Return on average equity

8.77 %

4.75 %

9.60 %

6.80 %

10.18 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)

9.47 %

10.40 %

9.60 %

9.92 %

9.89 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

14.71 %

16.40 %

11.96 %

15.53 %

12.34 % GAAP efficiency ratio

60.37 %

74.02 %

63.77 %

67.07 %

64.76 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

55.47 %

58.72 %

63.21 %

57.06 %

64.19 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.06 %

3.04 %

2.36 %

3.05 %

2.32 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1)

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.36 %

2.69 %

2.32 % Asset Quality Ratios



















ACL on loans to total loans

1.08 %

0.96 %

0.86 %

1.08 %

0.86 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.37 %

0.15 %

0.19 %

0.37 %

0.19 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.05 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.03 % Capital Ratios



















Common equity ratio

9.42 %

9.19 %

8.88 %

9.42 %

8.88 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

6.77 %

6.49 %

7.34 %

6.77 %

7.34 % Book value per share

$ 38.54

$ 37.91

$ 34.89

$ 38.54

$ 34.89 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)

$ 26.90

$ 26.02

$ 28.34

$ 26.90

$ 28.34 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

8.74 %

8.58 %

9.64 %

8.74 %

9.64 % Total risk-based capital ratio

13.35 %

13.13 %

14.46 %

13.35 %

14.46 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change

Jun 2025

vs. Mar

2025

% Change

Jun 2025

vs. Jun

2024 ASSETS



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 113,815

$ 219,414

$ 105,560

(48) %

8 % Investments:



















Trading securities

5,326

4,860

4,959

10 %

7 % Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

860,217

836,130

579,534

3 %

48 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

509,298

516,682

533,600

(1) %

(5) % Other investments

26,879

26,284

17,105

2 %

57 % Total investments

1,401,720

1,383,956

1,135,198

1 %

23 % Loans held for sale, at fair value

22,567

11,059

14,321

104 %

58 % Loans:



















Commercial real estate

2,089,977

2,067,098

1,697,979

1 %

23 % Commercial

506,883

487,409

409,682

4 %

24 % Residential real estate

2,018,332

2,028,062

1,768,357

- %

14 % Consumer and home equity

316,177

302,517

263,343

5 %

20 % Total loans

4,931,369

4,885,086

4,139,361

1 %

19 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(53,022)

(46,723)

(35,412)

13 %

50 % Net loans

4,878,347

4,838,363

4,103,949

1 %

19 % Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

197,031

200,770

95,390

(2) %

107 % Other assets

306,564

311,223

269,962

(1) %

14 % Total assets

$ 6,920,044

$ 6,964,785

$ 5,724,380

(1) %

21 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 1,118,080

$ 1,132,648

$ 921,605

(1) %

21 % Interest checking

1,663,335

1,714,944

1,465,560

(3) %

13 % Savings and money market

1,823,275

1,828,332

1,399,464

- %

30 % Certificates of deposit

698,185

703,873

576,563

(1) %

21 % Brokered deposits

211,837

217,681

150,828

(3) %

40 % Total deposits

5,514,712

5,597,478

4,514,020

(1) %

22 % Short-term borrowings

599,367

567,436

552,606

6 %

8 % Junior subordinated debentures

61,365

61,290

44,331

- %

38 % Accrued interest and other liabilities

92,452

98,527

105,137

(6) %

(12) % Total liabilities

6,267,896

6,324,731

5,216,094

(1) %

20 % Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, no par value

214,365

213,589

115,543

- %

86 % Retained earnings

515,662

508,720

493,974

1 %

4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss:



















Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(84,324)

(89,613)

(110,308)

(6) %

(24) % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative

instruments, net of tax

6,045

6,953

9,327

(13) %

(35) % Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

400

405

(250)

(1) %

(260) % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(77,879)

(82,255)

(101,231)

(5) %

(23) % Total shareholders' equity

652,148

640,054

508,286

2 %

28 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,920,044

$ 6,964,785

$ 5,724,380

(1) %

21 %

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended







(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change

Jun 2025 vs.

Mar 2025

% Change

Jun 2025 vs.

Jun 2024 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 67,477

$ 66,549

$ 53,422

1 %

26 % Taxable interest on investments

10,257

9,772

6,807

5 %

51 % Nontaxable interest on investments

455

468

461

(3) %

(1) % Dividend income

493

520

521

(5) %

(5) % Other interest income

641

1,086

951

(41) %

(33) % Total interest income

79,323

78,395

62,162

1 %

28 % Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

24,594

24,621

24,169

- %

2 % Interest on borrowings

4,620

4,018

5,285

15 %

(13) % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

900

898

524

- %

72 % Total interest expense

30,114

29,537

29,978

2 %

- % Net interest income

49,209

48,858

32,184

1 %

53 % Provision for credit losses

6,920

9,429

650

(27) %

N.M. Net interest income after provision for credit losses

42,289

39,429

31,534

7 %

34 % Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,646

3,233

3,069

13 %

19 % Service charges on deposit accounts

2,405

2,318

2,113

4 %

14 % Income from fiduciary services

1,981

1,838

1,870

8 %

6 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,794

1,697

1,441

6 %

24 % Bank-owned life insurance

1,003

660

694

52 %

45 % Mortgage banking income, net

1,060

508

516

109 %

105 % Other income

1,178

942

942

25 %

25 % Total non-interest income

13,067

11,196

10,645

17 %

23 % Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

19,392

20,243

15,601

(4) %

24 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

4,294

4,731

3,497

(9) %

23 % Net occupancy costs

2,693

3,033

1,981

(11) %

36 % Debit card expense

1,725

1,690

1,311

2 %

32 % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,473

1,473

139

- %

N.M. Merger and acquisition costs

1,405

7,525

-

(81) %

N.M. Consulting and professional fees

1,310

1,498

1,149

(13) %

14 % Regulatory assessments

1,127

986

813

14 %

39 % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

91

90

47

1 %

94 % Other expenses

4,086

3,182

2,772

28 %

47 % Total non-interest expense

37,596

44,451

27,310

(15) %

38 % Income before income tax expense (benefit)

17,760

6,174

14,869

188 %

19 % Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

3,679

(1,152)

2,876

(419) %

28 % Net Income

$ 14,081

$ 7,326

$ 11,993

92 %

17 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.84

$ 0.43

$ 0.82

95 %

2 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.83

$ 0.43

$ 0.81

93 %

2 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Six Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change

Jun 2025 vs.

Jun 2024 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 134,026

$ 105,131

27 % Taxable interest on investments

20,029

13,834

45 % Nontaxable interest on investments

923

926

- % Dividend income

1,013

833

22 % Other interest income

1,727

1,621

7 % Total interest income

157,718

122,345

29 % Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

49,215

47,347

4 % Interest on borrowings

8,638

10,483

(18) % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

1,798

1,058

70 % Total interest expense

59,651

58,888

1 % Net interest income

98,067

63,457

55 % Provision (credit) for credit losses

16,349

(1,452)

N.M. Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

81,718

64,909

26 % Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

6,879

5,935

16 % Service charges on deposit accounts

4,723

4,140

14 % Income from fiduciary services

3,819

3,619

6 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

3,491

2,680

30 % Bank-owned life insurance

1,663

1,377

21 % Mortgage banking income, net

1,568

1,324

18 % Other income

2,120

1,892

12 % Total non-interest income

24,263

20,967

16 % Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

39,635

31,555

26 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

9,025

7,126

27 % Merger and acquisition costs

8,930

-

N.M. Net occupancy costs

5,726

4,051

41 % Debit card expense

3,415

2,575

33 % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

2,946

278

N.M. Consulting and professional fees

2,808

2,009

40 % Regulatory assessments

2,113

1,670

27 % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

181

57

218 % Other expenses

7,268

5,351

36 % Total non-interest expense

82,047

54,672

50 % Income before income tax expense

23,934

31,204

(23) % Income Tax Expense

2,527

5,939

(57) % Net Income

$ 21,407

$ 25,265

(15) % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 1.27

$ 1.73

(27) % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.26

$ 1.72

(27) %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 43,530

$ 84,211

$ 50,266

4.47 %

4.44 %

6.06 % Investments - taxable

1,396,669

1,375,818

1,162,941

3.12 %

3.04 %

2.58 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,044

62,485

61,794

3.78 %

3.79 %

3.78 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

2,076,129

2,065,534

1,701,431

5.72 %

5.69 %

5.09 % Commercial(1)

407,677

409,037

387,337

6.17 %

6.37 %

6.51 % Municipal(1)

82,768

90,554

16,351

4.68 %

6.17 %

4.84 % Residential real estate

2,037,852

2,034,024

1,772,707

4.84 %

4.71 %

4.48 % Consumer and home equity

308,938

303,147

260,384

7.36 %

7.39 %

7.93 % Total loans

4,913,364

4,902,296

4,138,210

5.48 %

5.45 %

5.14 % Total interest-earning assets

6,414,607

6,424,810

5,413,211

4.94 %

4.91 %

4.58 % Other assets

471,188

477,556

323,065











Total assets

$ 6,885,795

$ 6,902,366

$ 5,736,276





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,103,025

$ 1,107,398

$ 901,774

- %

- %

- % Interest checking

1,636,620

1,703,056

1,479,201

1.84 %

1.85 %

2.52 % Savings

959,987

894,803

624,034

1.20 %

0.98 %

0.52 % Money market

848,604

918,637

760,844

2.66 %

2.63 %

3.41 % Certificates of deposit

703,091

706,851

583,282

3.57 %

3.72 %

3.90 % Total deposits

5,251,327

5,330,745

4,349,135

1.70 %

1.70 %

2.05 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

207,672

196,510

150,799

4.53 %

4.62 %

5.28 % Customer repurchase agreements

234,491

236,437

185,729

1.31 %

1.29 %

1.81 % Junior subordinated debentures

61,325

61,282

44,331

5.88 %

5.94 %

4.75 % Other borrowings

398,408

348,402

401,144

3.88 %

3.80 %

4.46 % Total borrowings

901,896

842,631

782,003

3.50 %

3.44 %

4.00 % Total funding liabilities

6,153,223

6,173,376

5,131,138

1.96 %

1.94 %

2.35 % Other liabilities

88,790

103,201

102,658











Shareholders' equity

643,782

625,789

502,480











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,885,795

$ 6,902,366

$ 5,736,276











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.98 %

2.97 %

2.23 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.06 %

3.04 %

2.36 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.36 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 63,971

$ 47,376

4.44 %

5.25 % Investments - taxable

1,386,239

1,175,320

3.08 %

2.56 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,766

62,090

3.78 %

3.78 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

2,070,874

1,692,015

5.70 %

5.02 % Commercial(1)

408,327

388,678

6.27 %

6.28 % Municipal(1)

86,627

15,502

5.46 %

4.63 % Residential real estate

2,035,954

1,772,892

4.78 %

4.45 % Consumer and home equity

306,062

258,844

7.38 %

7.91 % Total loans

4,907,844

4,127,931

5.47 %

5.07 % Total interest-earning assets

6,419,820

5,412,717

4.92 %

4.51 % Other assets

474,347

314,411







Total assets

$ 6,894,167

$ 5,727,128

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 1,105,239

$ 917,547

- %

- % Interest checking

1,669,786

1,484,693

1.84 %

2.53 % Savings

927,622

611,913

1.09 %

0.37 % Money market

883,374

762,715

2.65 %

3.35 % Certificates of deposit

704,952

583,044

3.65 %

3.84 % Total deposits

5,290,973

4,359,912

1.70 %

2.01 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

202,339

142,092

4.57 %

5.29 % Customer repurchase agreements

235,479

184,108

1.30 %

1.71 % Junior subordinated debentures

61,304

44,331

5.91 %

4.80 % Other borrowings

373,277

401,413

3.85 %

4.47 % Total borrowings

872,399

771,944

3.47 %

3.98 % Total funding liabilities

6,163,372

5,131,856

1.95 %

2.31 % Other liabilities

95,944

96,275







Shareholders' equity

634,851

498,997







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,894,167

$ 5,727,128







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.97 %

2.20 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.05 %

2.32 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)

2.69 %

2.32 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Organic Loans And Deposits Growth (Unaudited)





(A)

(B)

(C)

(D) = (A) - (B) - (C) (In thousands)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Northway

Acquisition

Purchase

Accounting (1)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Organic Growth Loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 2,089,977

$ 1,711,964

$ 360,272

$ 17,741

1 % Commercial

506,883

382,785

106,487

17,611

5 % Residential real estate

2,018,332

1,752,249

273,349

(7,266)

- % Consumer and home equity

316,177

268,261

35,555

12,361

5 % Total loans

$ 4,931,369

$ 4,115,259

$ 775,663

$ 40,447

1 % Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 1,118,080

$ 925,571

$ 197,320

$ (4,811)

(1) % Interest checking

1,663,335

1,483,589

315,891

(136,145)

(9) % Savings and money market

1,823,275

1,511,589

285,889

25,797

2 % Certificates of deposit

698,185

532,424

172,573

(6,812)

(1) % Brokered deposits

211,837

179,994

-

31,843

18 % Total deposits

$ 5,514,712

$ 4,633,167

$ 971,673

$ (90,128)

(2) %





(1) Represents fair value marks recorded on loans and deposits as of the acquisition date, January 2, 2025.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 3,678

$ 4,322

$ 1,891

$ 2,497

$ 2,497 Commercial real estate

145

271

559

130

79 Commercial

13,514

1,803

1,927

2,057

4,409 Consumer and home equity

840

855

452

666

810 Total non-accrual loans

18,177

7,251

4,829

5,350

7,795 Accruing loans past due 90 days

-

-

-

-

- Total non-performing loans

18,177

7,251

4,829

5,350

7,795 Other real estate owned

72

72

-

-

- Total non-performing assets

$ 18,249

$ 7,323

$ 4,829

$ 5,350

$ 7,795 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,519

$ 1,754

$ 558

$ 216

$ 400 Commercial real estate

1,120

380

689

239

678 Commercial

884

767

393

578

539 Consumer and home equity

591

440

621

358

628 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 4,114

$ 3,341

$ 2,261

$ 1,391

$ 2,245 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 35,728

$ 35,728

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,935 ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)

3,071

3,071

-

-

- Provision (credit) for loan losses

15,469

8,873

53

(693)

(976) Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

4

4

-

-

- Commercial real estate

191

191

-

-

- Commercial

1,245

896

1,784

1,157

763 Consumer and home equity

105

29

99

83

55 Total charge-offs

1,545

1,120

1,883

1,240

818 Total recoveries

(299)

(171)

(623)

(412)

(271) Net charge-offs

1,246

949

1,260

828

547 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 53,022

$ 46,723

$ 35,728

$ 35,414

$ 35,412 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 53,022

$ 46,723

$ 35,728

$ 35,414

$ 35,412 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)

3,685

3,362

2,806

2,743

2,787 ACL, end of period

$ 56,707

$ 50,085

$ 38,534

$ 38,157

$ 38,199 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.37 %

0.15 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.19 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.26 %

0.11 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.14 % ACL on loans to total loans

1.08 %

0.96 %

0.87 %

0.86 %

0.86 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.02 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.04 % Year-to-date

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

291.70 %

644.37 %

553.07 %

506.28 %

367.31 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.05 %





(1) Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD"). (2) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share

data and ratios)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Adjusted Net Income:



















Net income, as presented

$ 14,081

$ 7,326

$ 11,993

$ 21,407

$ 25,265 Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

-

6,294

-

6,294

- Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

-

249

-

249

- Merger and acquisition costs

1,405

7,525

-

8,930

- Signature Bank bond recovery

-

-

-

-

(910) Total adjustments before taxes

1,405

14,068

-

15,473

(910) Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(295)

(2,926)

-

(3,221)

191 Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

-

(2,421)

-

(2,421)

- Adjusted net income

$ 15,191

$ 16,047

$ 11,993

$ 31,238

$ 24,546





















Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:



















Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 0.83

$ 0.43

$ 0.81

$ 1.26

$ 1.72 Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

-

0.37

-

0.37

- Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

-

0.01

-

0.01

- Merger and acquisition costs

0.08

0.45

-

0.53

- Signature Bank bond recovery

-

-

-

-

(0.06) Total adjustments before taxes

0.08

0.83

-

0.91

(0.06) Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.02)

(0.17)

-

(0.19)

0.01 Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

-

(0.14)

-

(0.14)

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.89

$ 0.95

$ 0.81

$ 1.84

$ 1.67





















Adjusted Return on Average Assets:



















Return on average assets, as presented

0.82 %

0.43 %

0.84 %

0.63 %

0.89 % Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

- %

0.37 %

- %

0.18 %

- % Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

- %

0.01 %

- %

0.01 %

- % Merger and acquisition costs

0.09 %

0.44 %

- %

0.26 %

- % Signature Bank bond recovery

- %

- %

- %

- %

(0.03) % Total adjustments before taxes

0.09 %

0.82 %

- %

0.45 %

(0.03) % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.02) %

(0.17) %

- %

(0.10) %

0.01 % Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

- %

(0.14) %

- %

(0.07) %

- % Adjusted return on average assets

0.89 %

0.94 %

0.84 %

0.91 %

0.87 %





















Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



















Return on average equity, as presented

8.77 %

4.75 %

9.60 %

6.80 %

10.18 % Adjustments before taxes:



















Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

- %

4.08 %

- %

2.00 %

- % Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

- %

0.16 %

- %

0.08 %

- % Merger and acquisition costs

0.88 %

4.88 %

- %

2.83 %

- % Signature Bank bond recovery

- %

- %

- %

- %

(0.37) % Total adjustments before taxes

0.88 %

9.12 %

- %

4.91 %

(0.37) % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.18) %

(1.90) %

- %

(1.02) %

0.08 % Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

- %

(1.57) %

- %

(0.77) %

- % Adjusted return on average equity

9.47 %

10.40 %

9.60 %

9.92 %

9.89 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate. (2) A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway merger.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Net income, as presented

$ 14,081

$ 7,326

$ 11,993

$ 21,407

$ 25,265 Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses

6,920

9,429

650

16,349

(1,452) Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit)

3,679

(1,152)

2,876

2,527

5,939 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

24,680

15,603

15,519

40,283

29,752 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

1,405

7,525

-

$ 8,930

$ - Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 26,085

$ 23,128

$ 15,519

$ 49,213

$ 29,752

Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 37,596

$ 44,451

$ 27,310

$ 82,047

$ 54,672 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

(1,405)

(7,525)

-

(8,930)

- Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

(1,473)

(1,473)

(139)

(2,946)

(278) Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 34,718

$ 35,453

$ 27,171

$ 70,171

$ 54,394 Net interest income, as presented

$ 49,209

$ 48,858

$ 32,184

$ 98,067

$ 63,457 Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)

312

326

159

638

309 Non-interest income, as presented

13,067

11,196

10,645

24,263

20,967 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 62,588

$ 60,380

$ 42,988

$ 122,968

$ 84,733 GAAP efficiency ratio

60.37 %

74.02 %

63.77 %

67.07 %

64.76 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

55.47 %

58.72 %

63.21 %

57.06 %

64.19 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Net income, as presented

$ 14,081

$ 7,326

$ 11,993

$ 21,407

$ 25,265 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,473

1,473

139

2,946

278 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(309)

(309)

(29)

(619)

(58) Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 15,245

$ 8,490

$ 12,103

$ 23,734

$ 25,485 Average equity, as presented

$ 643,782

$ 625,789

$ 502,480

$ 634,851

$ 498,997 Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(197,863)

(200,125)

(95,458)

(198,984)

(95,531) Average tangible equity

$ 445,919

$ 425,664

$ 407,022

$ 435,867

$ 403,466 Return on average equity

8.77 %

4.75 %

9.60 %

6.80 %

10.18 % Return on average tangible equity

13.71 %

8.09 %

11.96 %

10.98 %

12.70 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net

Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)

$ 15,191

$ 16,047

$ 11,993

$ 31,238

$ 24,546 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,473

1,473

139

2,946

278 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(309)

(309)

(29)

(619)

(58) Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of

core deposit intangible assets

$ 16,355

$ 17,211

$ 12,103

$ 33,565

$ 24,766 Adjusted return on average tangible equity

14.71 %

16.40 %

11.96 %

15.53 %

12.34 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented

3.06 %

3.04 %

2.36 %

3.05 %

2.32 % Net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting(1)

(0.30) %

(0.30) %

-

(0.30) %

- Net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting(2)

(0.07) %

(0.07) %

-

(0.07) %

- Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings

from purchase accounting(3)

0.01 %

0.01 %

-

0.01 %

- Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.36 %

2.69 %

2.32 %





(1) Recognized $4.3 million and $8.6 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. (2) Recognized $863,000 and $1.7 million of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $831,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. (3) Recognized $131,000 and $262,000 million of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $131,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio: (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024 Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 652,148

$ 640,054

$ 508,286 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(197,031)

(200,770)

(95,390) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 455,117

$ 439,284

$ 412,896 Shares outstanding at period end

16,919,689

16,885,571

14,569,262 Book value per share

$ 38.54

$ 37.91

$ 34.89 Tangible book value per share

$ 26.90

$ 26.02

$ 28.34 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 6,920,044

$ 6,964,785

$ 5,724,380 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(197,031)

(200,770)

(95,390) Tangible assets

$ 6,723,013

$ 6,764,015

$ 5,628,990 Common equity ratio

9.42 %

9.19 %

8.88 % Tangible common equity ratio

6.77 %

6.49 %

7.34 %

