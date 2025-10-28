Anzeige
WKN: 930042 | ISIN: US1330341082 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LR
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 08:05
31,600 Euro
-0,63 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,00033,00015:36
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 14:15 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Camden National Reports Record Net Income of $21.2 Million for the Third Quarter

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $21.2 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.25, both increases of 51%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a return on average assets of 1.21%, a return on average equity of 12.75% and a return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 19.14%.

"We are proud to report record third quarter earnings of $21.2 million, setting a new highwater mark for the organization, and diluted earnings per share of $1.25, marking our strongest quarterly performance since 2021," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National. "These financial results reflect the strength and resilience of our core franchise and mark a pivotal moment for the organization. With the successful acquisition and integration of Northway Financial, Inc. earlier this year, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver sustained value for our shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $21.2 million, an increase of 51% over the second quarter of 2025, and, on a non-GAAP basis, pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 19% over the same period to $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 increased 10 basis points to 3.16%, compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2025 was 54.94% and was 52.47% on a non-GAAP basis, improving from 60.37% and 55.47%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Loans for the third quarter of 2025 grew 4% on an annualized basis.
  • Book value per share increased 4% during the third quarter of 2025 to $39.97 at September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased 6% during the same period to $28.42 at September 30, 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $7.0 billion, representing a 1% increase since June 30, 2025.

Investments totaled $1.4 billion on September 30, 2025, representing a 1% increase from June 30, 2025. The duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.1 years as of September 30, 2025, compared to 5.3 years as of June 30, 2025.

Loans totaled $5.0 billion on September 30, 2025, representing a 1% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase during the third quarter was driven by a 4% increase in the commercial real estate loan portfolio and a 5% increase in the home equity loan portfolio.

Deposits totaled $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing a 2% decrease from June 30, 2025. Excluding brokered deposits, average deposits grew by 2% during the third quarter of 2025, driven by seasonal inflows during the summer months across our markets. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 93%, compared to 89% at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.17%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.47%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.47% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.94%. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory capital requirements and continue to improve as the Company rebuilds its capital position following the acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway") in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.35%, based on the Company's closing share price of $38.59 as reported by NASDAQ on September 30, 2025. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY

Overall, the Company's asset quality remains strong as of September 30, 2025, as evident in its asset quality metrics, highlighted by non-performing assets of 0.12% of total assets and past-due loans of 0.16% of total loans.

At June 30, 2025, the Company proactively disclosed and carried a specific reserve of $6.0 million on a syndicated loan in which the Company participated for a telecommunication services company that had entered into bankruptcy. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company charged-off $10.7 million of the $12.2 million carrying value of the loan due to developments in the bankruptcy proceedings.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.91% of total loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.08% at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL on loans between periods reflects the resolution of the syndicated loan discussed above and the continued strength of the overall loan portfolio. At September 30, 2025, the ACL on loans was 5.5 times total non-performing loans.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2025 vs. Q2 2025)

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $51.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. This growth was driven by net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points and average loan growth of 1% during the third quarter of 2025.

Provision expense of $3.0 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025, compared to provision expense of $6.9 million recorded for the second quarter of 2025. An improvement in our forecasted macroeconomic outlook at September 30, 2025, was offset by additional provision expense of $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 associated with the partial charge-off for the aforementioned syndication loan.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $14.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. In 2025, we continue to see strong momentum within our fee income business lines, highlighted by 11% organic growth in assets under administration across our wealth and brokerage business lines to $2.4 billion at September 30, 2025. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2025, the Company sold two non-branch bank properties recognizing a net gain of $675,000 within non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $35.9 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense between periods reflects the reduction in merger and acquisition ("M&A") costs of $1.1 million between periods associated with the Northway acquisition completed on January 2, 2025. Non-interest expense, excluding core deposit intangible amortization and M&A costs, for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $34.1 million, a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2025, as the Company achieved synergies from the Northway acquisition. For the third quarter of 2025, the Company reported a GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio of 54.94% and 52.47%, respectively, compared to 60.37% and 55.47% for the second quarter of 2025.

Q3 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic):


(833) 470-1428

Link for live dial-in

(All other locations):


https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=89497

Participant access code:


704581

Live webcast:


https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/485415554

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank before the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The conference call transcript will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements relating to the Company's recent acquisition of Northway may also be forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the reaction to the transaction of the Company's customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; and credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)

At or For The

Three Months Ended

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Financial Condition Data









Loans


$ 5,002,927


$ 4,931,369


$ 4,116,729


$ 5,002,927


$ 4,116,729

Total assets


6,981,522


6,920,044


5,745,180


6,981,522


5,745,180

Deposits


5,402,758


5,514,712


4,575,226


5,402,758


4,575,226

Shareholders' equity


676,444


652,148


529,900


676,444


529,900

Operating Data and Per Share Data









Net income

$ 21,194


$ 14,081


$ 13,073


$ 42,601


$ 38,338

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)


29,470


24,680


16,093


69,753


45,845

Diluted EPS


1.25


0.83


0.90


2.51


2.62

Profitability Ratios









Return on average assets


1.21 %


0.82 %


0.91 %


0.82 %


0.89 %

Return on average equity


12.75 %


8.77 %


10.04 %


8.86 %


10.13 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)


19.14 %


13.71 %


12.40 %


13.84 %


12.60 %

GAAP efficiency ratio


54.94 %


60.37 %


64.23 %


62.84 %


64.58 %

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


52.47 %


55.47 %


62.08 %


55.47 %


63.46 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.16 %


3.06 %


2.46 %


3.09 %


2.37 %

Asset Quality Ratios









ACL on loans to total loans


0.91 %


1.08 %


0.86 %


0.91 %


0.86 %

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.17 %


0.37 %


0.13 %


0.17 %


0.13 %

Capital Ratios









Common equity ratio


9.69 %


9.42 %


9.22 %


9.69 %


9.22 %

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


7.09 %


6.77 %


7.69 %


7.09 %


7.69 %

Book value per share


$ 39.97


$ 38.54


$ 36.35


$ 39.97


$ 36.35

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)


$ 28.42


$ 26.90


$ 29.82


$ 28.42


$ 29.82

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


8.94 %


8.74 %


9.84 %


8.94 %


9.84 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


13.47 %


13.35 %


14.85 %


13.47 %


14.85 %



(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September
30,
2024

% Change
Sep 2025
vs. Jun
2025

% Change
Sep 2025
vs. Sep
2024

ASSETS









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 98,848


$ 113,815


$ 139,512


(13) %


(29) %

Investments:











Trading securities


5,581


5,326


5,141


5 %


9 %

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


889,765


860,217


603,211


3 %


48 %

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost


495,007


509,298


526,251


(3) %


(6) %

Other investments


31,185


26,879


22,513


16 %


39 %

Total investments


1,421,538


1,401,720


1,157,116


1 %


23 %

Loans held for sale, at fair value


9,775


22,567


11,706


(57) %


(16) %

Loans:











Commercial real estate


2,173,748


2,089,977


1,707,923


4 %


27 %

Commercial


479,461


506,883


382,507


(5) %


25 %

Residential real estate


2,017,675


2,018,332


1,762,395


- %


14 %

Consumer and home equity


332,043


316,177


263,904


5 %


26 %

Total loans


5,002,927


4,931,369


4,116,729


1 %


22 %

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans


(45,501)


(53,022)


(35,414)


(14) %


28 %

Net loans


4,957,426


4,878,347


4,081,315


2 %


21 %

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


195,558


197,031


95,251


(1) %


105 %

Other assets


298,377


306,564


260,280


(3) %


15 %

Total assets

$ 6,981,522

$ 6,920,044

$ 5,745,180

1 %

22 %

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities









Deposits:











Non-interest checking


$ 1,162,149


$ 1,118,080


$ 940,702


4 %


24 %

Interest checking


1,535,482


1,663,335


1,445,828


(8) %


6 %

Savings and money market


1,879,770


1,823,275


1,466,541


3 %


28 %

Certificates of deposit


701,031


698,185


553,481


- %


27 %

Brokered deposits


124,326


211,837


168,674


(41) %


(26) %

Total deposits


5,402,758


5,514,712


4,575,226


(2) %


18 %

Short-term borrowings


748,492


599,367


516,336


25 %


45 %

Long-term borrowings


1,000


-


-


N.M.


N.M.

Junior subordinated debentures


61,441


61,365


44,331


- %


39 %

Accrued interest and other liabilities


91,387


92,452


79,387


(1) %


15 %

Total liabilities

6,305,078

6,267,896

5,215,280

1 %

21 %

Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, no par value


215,145


214,365


116,072


- %


85 %

Retained earnings


529,721


515,662


500,927


3 %


6 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:











Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(74,348)


(84,324)


(91,349)


(12) %


(19) %

Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net
of tax


5,532


6,045


4,506


(8) %


23 %

Net unrecognized gain (loss) on postretirement plans, net of tax


394


400


(256)


(2) %


(254) %

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss


(68,422)


(77,879)


(87,099)


(12) %


(21) %

Total shareholders' equity

676,444


652,148


529,900


4 %


28 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,981,522

$ 6,920,044

$ 5,745,180

1 %

22 %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)

For The

Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

% Change
Sep 2025 vs.
Jun 2025

% Change
Sep 2025 vs.
Sep 2024

Interest Income









Interest and fees on loans


$ 69,070


$ 67,477


$ 55,484


2 %


24 %

Taxable interest on investments


10,314


10,257


6,622


1 %


56 %

Nontaxable interest on investments


456


455


462


- %


(1) %

Dividend income


470


493


389


(5) %


21 %

Other interest income


584


641


764


(9) %


(24) %

Total interest income

80,894


79,323


63,721


2 %


27 %

Interest Expense









Interest on deposits


24,719


24,594


25,051


1 %


(1) %

Interest on borrowings


4,039


4,620


4,549


(13) %


(11) %

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


864


900


534


(4) %


62 %

Total interest expense

29,622


30,114


30,134


(2) %


(2) %

Net interest income

51,272


49,209


33,587


4 %


53 %

Provision for credit losses

2,972


6,920


239


(57) %


N.M.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

48,300


42,289


33,348


14 %


45 %

Non-Interest Income









Debit card income


3,704


3,646


3,169


2 %


17 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,570


2,405


2,168


7 %


19 %

Income from fiduciary services


1,884


1,981


1,817


(5) %


4 %

Brokerage and insurance commissions


1,850


1,794


1,414


3 %


31 %

Mortgage banking income, net


1,092


1,060


973


3 %


12 %

Bank-owned life insurance


957


1,003


709


(5) %


35 %

Other income


2,068


1,178


1,156


76 %


79 %

Total non-interest income

14,125


13,067


11,406


8 %


24 %

Non-Interest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits


20,089


19,392


16,545


4 %


21 %

Furniture, equipment and data processing


4,173


4,294


3,578


(3) %


17 %

Net occupancy costs


2,666


2,693


1,890


(1) %


41 %

Debit card expense


1,745


1,725


1,368


1 %


28 %

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


1,473


1,473


139


- %


N.M.

Regulatory assessments


1,020


1,127


784


(9) %


30 %

Consulting and professional fees


810


1,310


788


(38) %


3 %

Merger and acquisition costs


315


1,405


727


(78) %


(57) %

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net


46


91


94


(49) %


(51) %

Other expenses


3,590


4,086


2,987


(12) %


20 %

Total non-interest expense

35,927


37,596


28,900


(4) %


24 %

Income before income tax expense

26,498


17,760


15,854


49 %


67 %

Income Tax Expense


5,304


3,679


2,781


44 %


91 %

Net Income

$ 21,194

$ 14,081

$ 13,073

51 %

62 %

Per Share Data









Basic earnings per share


$ 1.25


$ 0.84


$ 0.90


49 %


39 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.25


$ 0.83


$ 0.90


51 %


39 %


N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)

For The

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

% Change
Sep 2025 vs.
Sep 2024

Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans


$ 203,096


$ 160,615


26 %

Taxable interest on investments


30,343


20,456


48 %

Nontaxable interest on investments


1,379


1,388


(1) %

Dividend income


1,483


1,222


21 %

Other interest income


2,311


2,385


(3) %

Total interest income

238,612


186,066


28 %

Interest Expense





Interest on deposits


73,934


72,398


2 %

Interest on borrowings


12,677


15,032


(16) %

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


2,662


1,592


67 %

Total interest expense

89,273


89,022


- %

Net interest income

149,339


97,044


54 %

Provision (credit) for credit losses

19,321


(1,213)


N.M.

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

130,018


98,257


32 %

Non-Interest Income





Debit card income


10,583


9,104


16 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


7,293


6,308


16 %

Income from fiduciary services


5,703


5,436


5 %

Brokerage and insurance commissions


5,341


4,094


30 %

Mortgage banking income, net


2,660


2,297


16 %

Bank-owned life insurance


2,620


2,086


26 %

Other income


4,188


3,048


37 %

Total non-interest income

38,388


32,373


19 %

Non-Interest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits


59,724


48,100


24 %

Furniture, equipment and data processing


13,198


10,704


23 %

Merger and acquisition costs


9,245


727


N.M.

Net occupancy costs


8,392


5,941


41 %

Debit card expense


5,160


3,943


31 %

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


4,419


417


N.M.

Consulting and professional fees


3,618


2,797


29 %

Regulatory assessments


3,133


2,454


28 %

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net


227


151


50 %

Other expenses


10,858


8,338


30 %

Total non-interest expense

117,974


83,572


41 %

Income before income tax expense

50,432


47,058


7 %

Income Tax Expense

7,831


8,720


(10) %

Net Income

$ 42,601

$ 38,338

11 %

Per Share Data





Basic earnings per share


$ 2.52


$ 2.63


(4) %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 2.51


$ 2.62


(4) %


N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)

Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Assets











Interest-earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets


$ 38,170


$ 43,530


$ 48,914


4.45 %


4.47 %


4.66 %

Investments - taxable


1,380,042


1,396,669


1,138,979


3.17 %


3.12 %


2.53 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


61,114


61,044


61,864


3.77 %


3.78 %


3.78 %

Loans(2):











Commercial real estate


2,123,138


2,076,129


1,706,509


5.72 %


5.72 %


5.41 %

Commercial(1)


398,870


407,677


375,944


6.26 %


6.17 %


6.51 %

Municipal(1)


97,113


82,768


17,186


4.76 %


4.68 %


5.17 %

Residential real estate


2,033,136


2,037,852


1,780,665


4.86 %


4.84 %


4.53 %

Consumer and home equity


323,753


308,938


264,178


7.38 %


7.36 %


7.96 %

Total loans

4,976,010


4,913,364


4,144,482


5.50 %


5.48 %


5.29 %

Total interest-earning assets

6,455,336


6,414,607


5,394,239


4.98 %


4.94 %


4.69 %

Other assets


469,590


471,188


317,319







Total assets

$ 6,924,926

$ 6,885,795

$ 5,711,558


















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:











Non-interest checking


$ 1,163,310


$ 1,103,025


$ 934,403


- %


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,622,869


1,636,620


1,440,374


1.82 %


1.84 %


2.56 %

Savings


1,011,847


959,987


679,118


1.34 %


1.20 %


0.95 %

Money market


842,043


848,604


760,977


2.69 %


2.66 %


3.46 %

Certificates of deposit


698,948


703,091


565,063


3.50 %


3.57 %


3.85 %

Total deposits

5,339,017


5,251,327


4,379,935


1.69 %


1.70 %


2.09 %

Borrowings:











Brokered deposits


176,508


207,672


156,618


4.51 %


4.53 %


5.25 %

Customer repurchase agreements


246,775


234,491


190,936


1.18 %


1.31 %


1.92 %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,404


61,325


44,331


5.58 %


5.88 %


4.79 %

Other borrowings


354,099


398,408


336,899


3.70 %


3.88 %


4.28 %

Total borrowings

838,786


901,896


728,784


3.27 %


3.50 %


3.90 %

Total funding liabilities

6,177,803


6,153,223


5,108,719


1.90 %


1.96 %


2.35 %

Other liabilities


87,495


88,790


84,617







Shareholders' equity


659,628


643,782


518,222







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,924,926

$ 6,885,795

$ 5,711,558





Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.08 %

2.98 %

2.34 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.16 %

3.06 %

2.46 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)


2.82 %

2.70 %

2.46 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)

Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Nine Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Assets







Interest-earning assets:







Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets


$ 55,276


$ 47,893


4.44 %


5.05 %

Investments - taxable


1,384,151


1,163,118


3.11 %


2.55 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


61,547


62,014


3.78 %


3.78 %

Loans(2):







Commercial real estate


2,088,486


1,696,882


5.71 %


5.15 %

Commercial(1)


405,140


384,402


6.27 %


6.35 %

Municipal(1)


90,161


16,067


5.20 %


4.82 %

Residential real estate


2,035,004


1,775,502


4.80 %


4.47 %

Consumer and home equity


312,024


260,635


7.38 %


7.93 %

Total loans

4,930,815


4,133,488


5.48 %


5.15 %

Total interest-earning assets

6,431,789


5,406,513


4.94 %


4.57 %

Other assets


472,744


315,387





Total assets

$ 6,904,533

$ 5,721,900












Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity







Deposits:







Non-interest checking


$ 1,124,809


$ 923,207


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,653,975


1,469,812


1.84 %


2.54 %

Savings


956,006


634,478


1.18 %


0.57 %

Money market


869,446


762,131


2.66 %


3.39 %

Certificates of deposit


702,929


577,007


3.60 %


3.84 %

Total deposits

5,307,165


4,366,635


1.70 %


2.04 %

Borrowings:







Brokered deposits


193,634


146,969


4.55 %


5.28 %

Customer repurchase agreements


239,286


186,401


1.26 %


1.78 %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,337


44,331


5.80 %


4.80 %

Other borrowings


366,814


379,751


3.80 %


4.41 %

Total borrowings

861,071


757,452


3.41 %


3.96 %

Total funding liabilities

6,168,236


5,124,087


1.94 %


2.32 %

Other liabilities


93,096


92,361





Shareholders' equity


643,201


505,452





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,904,533

$ 5,721,900



Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.00 %

2.25 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.09 %

2.37 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (3)


2.73 %

2.37 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Organic Loans And Deposits Growth

(Unaudited)

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D) = (A) - (B) - (C)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Northway
Acquisition
Purchase
Accounting (1)


Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Organic Growth (Decline)

Loans:









Commercial real estate


$ 2,173,748


$ 1,711,964


$ 360,272


$ 101,512


6 %

Commercial


479,461


382,785


106,487


(9,811)


(3) %

Residential real estate


2,017,675


1,752,249


273,349


(7,923)


- %

Consumer and home equity


332,043


268,261


35,555


28,227


11 %

Total loans

$ 5,002,927

$ 4,115,259

$ 775,663

$ 112,005

3 %

Deposits:









Non-interest checking


$ 1,162,149


$ 925,571


$ 197,320


$ 39,258


4 %

Interest checking


1,535,482


1,483,589


315,891


(263,998)


(18) %

Savings and money market


1,879,770


1,511,589


285,889


82,292


5 %

Certificates of deposit


701,031


532,424


172,573


(3,966)


(1) %

Brokered deposits


124,326


179,994


-


(55,668)


(31) %

Total deposits

$ 5,402,758

$ 4,633,167

$ 971,673

$ (202,082)

(4) %



(1)

Represents fair value marks recorded on loans and deposits as of the acquisition date, January 2, 2025.

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)

At or for the

Nine Months
Ended

September 30,

2025

At or for the

Six Months
Ended

June 30,

2025

At or for the

Three Months
Ended

March 31,

2025

At or for the

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

At or for the

Nine Months
Ended

September 30,

2024

Non-accrual loans:









Residential real estate


$ 3,393


$ 3,678


$ 4,322


$ 1,891


$ 2,497

Commercial real estate


134


145


271


559


130

Commercial


4,103


13,514


1,803


1,927


2,057

Consumer and home equity


700


840


855


452


666

Total non-accrual loans

8,330


18,177


7,251


4,829


5,350

Accruing loans past due 90 days


-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing loans

8,330


18,177


7,251


4,829


5,350

Other real estate owned

-


72


72


-


-

Total non-performing assets

$ 8,330

$ 18,249

$ 7,323

$ 4,829

$ 5,350

Loans 30-89 days past due:









Residential real estate


$ 725


$ 1,519


$ 1,754


$ 558


$ 216

Commercial real estate


5,014


1,120


380


689


239

Commercial


1,865


884


767


393


578

Consumer and home equity


493


591


440


621


358

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 8,097

$ 4,114

$ 3,341

$ 2,261

$ 1,391

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 35,728


$ 35,728


$ 35,728


$ 36,935


$ 36,935

ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)


3,071


3,071


3,071


-


-

Provision (credit) for loan losses


19,009


15,469


8,873


53


(693)

Charge-offs:











Residential real estate


4


4


4


-


-

Commercial real estate


218


191


191


-


-

Commercial


12,320


1,245


896


1,784


1,157

Consumer and home equity


173


105


29


99


83

Total charge-offs

12,715


1,545


1,120


1,883


1,240

Total recoveries

(408)


(299)


(171)


(623)


(412)

Net charge-offs


12,307


1,246


949


1,260


828

ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 45,501

$ 53,022

$ 46,723

$ 35,728

$ 35,414

Components of ACL:









ACL on loans


$ 45,501


$ 53,022


$ 46,723


$ 35,728


$ 35,414

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)


3,117


3,685


3,362


2,806


2,743

ACL, end of period

$ 48,618

$ 56,707

$ 50,085

$ 38,534

$ 38,157

Ratios:









Non-performing loans to total loans


0.17 %


0.37 %


0.15 %


0.12 %


0.13 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.12 %


0.26 %


0.11 %


0.08 %


0.09 %

ACL on loans to total loans


0.91 %


1.08 %


0.96 %


0.87 %


0.86 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):











Quarter-to-date


0.89 %


0.02 %


0.08 %


0.04 %


0.03 %

Year-to-date


0.33 %


0.05 %


0.08 %


0.03 %


0.03 %

ACL on loans to non-performing loans


546.23 %


291.70 %


644.37 %


739.86 %


661.94 %

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans


0.16 %


0.08 %


0.07 %


0.05 %


0.03 %



(1)

Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD").

(2)

Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)


Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share
data and ratios)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Adjusted Net Income:











Net income, as presented

$ 21,194

$ 14,081

$ 13,073

$ 42,601

$ 38,338

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


-


-


-


6,294


-

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


-


-


-


249


-

Merger and acquisition costs


315


1,405


727


9,245


727

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


(675)


-


-


(675)


-

Signature Bank bond recovery


-


-


-


-


(910)

Total adjustments before taxes


(360)


1,405


727


15,113


(183)

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


76


(295)


(153)


(3,145)


38

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


-


-


-


(2,421)


-

Adjusted net income

$ 20,910

$ 15,191

$ 13,647

$ 52,148

$ 38,193









Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:











Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 1.25

$ 0.83

$ 0.90

$ 2.51

$ 2.62

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


-


-


-


0.37


-

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


-


-


-


0.01


-

Merger and acquisition costs


0.02


0.08


0.05


0.55


0.05

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


(0.04)


-


-


(0.04)


-

Signature Bank bond recovery


-


-


-


-


(0.06)

Total adjustments before taxes


(0.02)


0.08


0.05


0.89


(0.01)

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


0.01


(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.18)


-

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


-


-


-


(0.14)


-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.24

$ 0.89

$ 0.94

$ 3.08

$ 2.61









Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented


1.21 %

0.82 %

0.91 %

0.82 %

0.89 %

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


- %


- %


- %


0.12 %


- %

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


- %


- %


- %


0.01 %


- %

Merger and acquisition costs


0.02 %


0.09 %


0.05 %


0.18 %


0.02 %

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


(0.04) %


- %


- %


(0.01) %


- %

Signature Bank bond recovery


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.02) %

Total adjustments before taxes


(0.02) %


0.09 %


0.05 %


0.30 %


- %

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


- %


(0.02) %


(0.01) %


(0.06) %


- %

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


- %


- %


- %


(0.05) %


- %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.19 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

1.01 %

0.89 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity:











Return on average equity, as presented


12.75 %

8.77 %

10.04 %

8.86 %

10.13 %

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


- %


- %


- %


1.31 %


- %

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


- %


- %


- %


0.05 %


- %

Merger and acquisition costs


0.19 %


0.88 %


0.56 %


1.92 %


0.19 %

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

(0.41) %


- %


- %


(0.14) %


- %

Signature Bank bond recovery


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.24) %

Total adjustments before taxes


(0.22) %


0.88 %


0.56 %


3.14 %


(0.05) %

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


0.05 %


(0.18) %


(0.12) %


(0.66) %


0.01 %

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


- %


- %


- %


(0.50) %


- %

Adjusted return on average equity

12.58 %

9.47 %

10.48 %

10.84 %

10.09 %

(1)

Assumed a 21% tax rate.

(2)

A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway merger.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:







For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Net income, as presented


$ 21,194


$ 14,081


$ 13,073


$ 42,601


$ 38,338

Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses


2,972


6,920


239


19,321


(1,213)

Adjustment for income tax expense


5,304


3,679


2,781


7,831


8,720

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


29,470


24,680


16,093


69,753


45,845

Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs


315


1,405


727


9,245


727

Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and
equipment, net


(675)


-


-


(675)


-

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 29,110


$ 26,085


$ 16,820


$ 78,323


$ 46,572

Efficiency Ratio:













For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Non-interest expense, as presented


$ 35,927


$ 37,596


$ 28,900


$ 117,974


$ 83,572

Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs


(315)


(1,405)


(727)


(9,245)


(727)

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets


(1,473)


(1,473)


(139)


(4,419)


(417)

Adjusted non-interest expense


$ 34,139


$ 34,718


$ 28,034


$ 104,310


$ 82,428

Net interest income, as presented


$ 51,272


$ 49,209


$ 33,587


$ 149,339


$ 97,044

Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)


344


312


165


982


475

Adjusted net interest income


51,616


49,521


33,752


150,321


97,519

Non-interest income, as presented


14,125


13,067


11,406


38,388


32,373

Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and
equipment, net


(675)


-


-


(675)


-

Adjusted non-interest income


13,450


13,067


11,406


37,713


32,373

Adjusted net interest income plus adjusted non-
interest income


$ 65,066


$ 62,588


$ 45,158


$ 188,034


$ 129,892

GAAP efficiency ratio


54.94 %


60.37 %


64.23 %


62.84 %


64.58 %

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio


52.47 %


55.47 %


62.08 %


55.47 %


63.46 %



(1)

Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:







For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income, as presented


$ 21,194


$ 14,081


$ 13,073


$ 42,601


$ 38,338

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets


1,473


1,473


139


4,419


417

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(309)


(309)


(29)


(928)


(88)

Net income, adjusted for amortization of core
deposit intangible assets


$ 22,358


$ 15,245


$ 13,183


$ 46,092


$ 38,667

Average equity, as presented


$ 659,628


$ 643,782


$ 518,222


$ 643,201


$ 505,452

Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit
intangible assets


(196,279)


(197,863)


(95,319)


(198,072)


(95,460)

Average tangible equity


$ 463,349


$ 445,919


$ 422,903


$ 445,129


$ 409,992

Return on average equity


12.75 %


8.77 %


10.04 %


8.86 %


10.13 %

Return on average tangible equity


19.14 %


13.71 %


12.40 %


13.84 %


12.60 %

Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net
Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)


$ 20,910


$ 15,191


$ 13,647


$ 52,148


$ 38,193

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets


1,473


1,473


139


4,419


417

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(309)


(309)


(29)


(928)


(88)

Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of
core deposit intangible assets


$ 22,074


$ 16,355


$ 13,757


$ 55,639


$ 38,522

Adjusted return on average tangible equity


18.90 %


14.71 %


12.94 %


16.71 %


12.55 %



(1)

Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):







For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented


3.16 %


3.06 %


2.46 %


3.09 %


2.37 %

Net accretion income on loans from purchase
accounting(1)


(0.27) %


(0.30) %


-


(0.30) %


-

Net accretion income on investments from purchase
accounting(2)


(0.08) %


(0.07) %


-


(0.07) %


-

Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings
from purchase accounting(3)


0.01 %


0.01 %


-


0.01 %


-

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.82 %


2.70 %


2.46 %


2.73 %


2.37 %



(1)

Recognized $3.8 million and $12.4 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2025, respectively, and $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(2)

Recognized $937,000 and $2.6 million of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2025, respectively, and $863,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(3)

Recognized $132,000 and $394,000 million of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and
nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $131,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Tangible Book Value Per Share:







Shareholders' equity, as presented


$ 676,444


$ 652,148


$ 529,900

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(195,558)


(197,031)


(95,251)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 480,886


$ 455,117


$ 434,649

Shares outstanding at period end


16,922,225


16,919,689


14,577,218

Book value per share


$ 39.97


$ 38.54


$ 36.35

Tangible book value per share


$ 28.42


$ 26.90


$ 29.82

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets


$ 6,981,522


$ 6,920,044


$ 5,745,180

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(195,558)


(197,031)


(95,251)

Tangible assets


$ 6,785,964


$ 6,723,013


$ 5,649,929

Common equity ratio


9.69 %


9.42 %


9.22 %

Tangible common equity ratio


7.09 %


6.77 %


7.69 %

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
